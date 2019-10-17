PG&E’s power play goes awry

An electric grid should be among the most resilient parts of a community. Unfortunately, PG&E’s Northern California power grid is the exact opposite of resilient.

We found that out last week when, acting on an abundance of caution, PG&E shut off power to more than 200,000 people in Sonoma County, including thousands in Petaluma. The threat of strong, dry winds — which materialized in higher elevations but not so much in lower cities — was all PG&E needed to flip off the switch.

After the multi-day shutoff, PG&E reported that there were at least 50 instances of damage to it equipment, mostly due to tree limbs falling onto power lines, begging the question of why there are still trees even remotely near PG&E power lines.

With the shutoffs, PG&E clearly wants to avoid another disaster like the firestorms of the past two years that did billions of dollars in damage. The utility is currently going through bankruptcy even as it faces $30 billion in potential fire-related liabilities.

For those who lost power, the outage was an inconvenience. Schools and businesses were closed. Roads were less safe as stoplights didn’t work. Refrigerated food spoiled.

Still, a few days without power is preferable to a massive firestorm.

But why should it have to be one or the other? Why should we have to sacrifice electricity anytime a breeze picks up?

The answer is, we don’t have to. There is a better way to make an electrical grid.

The grid we currently plug into was built more than 100 years ago, and it hasn’t changed much since. It starts with a centralized power-generating plant — typically fossil fuel-fired, although California has added renewable energy sources like wind and solar as well as hydro power.

Electricity is delivered long distances over a vast spiderweb-like network of power lines that are mostly above ground, except in cities. If the wind topples a tree onto a live wire, it could spark a destructive fire, which is what happened the past two years.

It is difficult for a utility to shut off power locally, as we learned with PG&E’s recent blackout. Because of the interconnected web of wires, when the utility needs to turn off power, many customers are in the dark. This is why residents of east Petaluma lost power last week even though the fire risk here was minimal.

Before turning the power back on, PG&E must inspect thousands of miles of power lines to ensure there is no damage from downed vegetation. If this seems like a costly endeavor for what is essentially a Band-Aid and not a real solution to the problem, it is.

Instead of spending a lot of money patching up an aging grid and flicking the power off and on, we should invest in a decentralized smart grid based on renewable energy and battery storage.

All new construction should be required to be built with solar panels. If every building could generate its own electricity, there would be no need for dangerous power lines and inconvenient shutoffs. Several battery makers, including Tesla, offer home batteries that can be charged by the sun and power a house for up to a week.

Home battery storage can revolutionize the power grid. Indeed, the developers of the lithium-ion batteries that are in cellphones, electric cars, and that are increasingly in homes, were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry last week. These batteries, combined with localized solar and wind power generation, represent the future of electricity distribution.

It can also eliminate the need for fossil fuel-burning power plants and reduce climate change.

Our electric grid is far from resilient, but it could be with investment in the right technology.