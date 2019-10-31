An Argus reporter signs off

Well, Petaluma, after providing your news for the last 18 months, I have a little bit of my own.

This week my work commute changed from 15 minutes down North McDowell Boulevard to 15 miles up Highway 101 to Santa Rosa. I’ve officially joined The Press Democrat as a news reporter, the position I first sought almost two years ago that ultimately led me to this rewarding detour in southern Sonoma County.

As corny and cliché as it sounds, it truly is a bittersweet moment.

Before I joined the Argus-Courier newsroom in April 2018, my interactions with Petaluma were pretty scarce.

I had unsuccessfully tried to find an apartment here in 2015 when I was working at the Napa Valley Register. I randomly had lunch at Wild Goat Bistro once and remembered thinking that the free parking deck in the Theatre District was convenient. Obviously, I had also been to Lagunitas a few times.

When I started this job, I was undergoing a total career shift from a background as a sports reporter. So my focus, at the time, was the steep learning curve ahead of me as I tried to pick up the fundamentals of being a front-page news reporter — and trust me, I had my share of tough lessons.

I annoyed city officials. I showed up at my first city council meeting an hour before it started. I sucked at writing news leads (or “ledes” as we call them). I wrote a piece on the 2018-19 municipal budget that lacked context. I struggled to secure sources.

My confidence wavered early on, but eventually it came together, and I can confess that serving the Petaluma community has been the most transformative experience of my career.

The thing I wasn’t expecting was how intimately I would come to know and appreciate this city and the people in it. This is a fantastic town with an awesome vibe, even if it does occasionally have a “Sonoma aroma” that I refuse to believe is normal. Everyone is really engaged and genuinely cares about their community here.

When I’m on assignment, people often come up to me and compliment the paper or the news reporting. I’m sincerely humbled every time a reader feels strongly enough to approach me and say something like that. And receiving a city council proclamation last week for those efforts seriously blew me away.

So to leave when I’ve become this embedded is tough. I feel like I got here at an exciting, transitional period in this city’s trajectory. There’s this sense that Petaluma could be a model community in the North Bay, and it’s honestly already the envy of others.

That said, like every city, it’s got its share of issues, and there’s one in particular I want to step out of my objective mandate and pontificate on, if you’ll indulge me. It’s the one with most sprawling impacts in the community — and, honestly, one that casts a large shadow in my own personal life — and that’s housing affordability.

According to city figures, roughly 7% of the more than 2,100 units in Petaluma’s pipeline will be priced at an affordable rate. To better understand that, you need to have a grasp of what the other 93% of the units will be.

The average rent in Petaluma is more than $2,000 per month. So that means the vast majority of those incoming units are intended for individuals or households that earn at least $80,000 a year if they’re following the rule that you should only spend 30% of your monthly income on rent. If they earn less, those occupants will fall under the rapidly growing category of California residents that are considered “rent burdened.”