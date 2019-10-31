Subscribe

An Argus reporter signs off

YOUSEF BAIG
October 31, 2019, 10:43AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Well, Petaluma, after providing your news for the last 18 months, I have a little bit of my own.

This week my work commute changed from 15 minutes down North McDowell Boulevard to 15 miles up Highway 101 to Santa Rosa. I’ve officially joined The Press Democrat as a news reporter, the position I first sought almost two years ago that ultimately led me to this rewarding detour in southern Sonoma County.

As corny and cliché as it sounds, it truly is a bittersweet moment.

Before I joined the Argus-Courier newsroom in April 2018, my interactions with Petaluma were pretty scarce.

I had unsuccessfully tried to find an apartment here in 2015 when I was working at the Napa Valley Register. I randomly had lunch at Wild Goat Bistro once and remembered thinking that the free parking deck in the Theatre District was convenient. Obviously, I had also been to Lagunitas a few times.

When I started this job, I was undergoing a total career shift from a background as a sports reporter. So my focus, at the time, was the steep learning curve ahead of me as I tried to pick up the fundamentals of being a front-page news reporter — and trust me, I had my share of tough lessons.

I annoyed city officials. I showed up at my first city council meeting an hour before it started. I sucked at writing news leads (or “ledes” as we call them). I wrote a piece on the 2018-19 municipal budget that lacked context. I struggled to secure sources.

My confidence wavered early on, but eventually it came together, and I can confess that serving the Petaluma community has been the most transformative experience of my career.

The thing I wasn’t expecting was how intimately I would come to know and appreciate this city and the people in it. This is a fantastic town with an awesome vibe, even if it does occasionally have a “Sonoma aroma” that I refuse to believe is normal. Everyone is really engaged and genuinely cares about their community here.

When I’m on assignment, people often come up to me and compliment the paper or the news reporting. I’m sincerely humbled every time a reader feels strongly enough to approach me and say something like that. And receiving a city council proclamation last week for those efforts seriously blew me away.

So to leave when I’ve become this embedded is tough. I feel like I got here at an exciting, transitional period in this city’s trajectory. There’s this sense that Petaluma could be a model community in the North Bay, and it’s honestly already the envy of others.

That said, like every city, it’s got its share of issues, and there’s one in particular I want to step out of my objective mandate and pontificate on, if you’ll indulge me. It’s the one with most sprawling impacts in the community — and, honestly, one that casts a large shadow in my own personal life — and that’s housing affordability.

According to city figures, roughly 7% of the more than 2,100 units in Petaluma’s pipeline will be priced at an affordable rate. To better understand that, you need to have a grasp of what the other 93% of the units will be.

The average rent in Petaluma is more than $2,000 per month. So that means the vast majority of those incoming units are intended for individuals or households that earn at least $80,000 a year if they’re following the rule that you should only spend 30% of your monthly income on rent. If they earn less, those occupants will fall under the rapidly growing category of California residents that are considered “rent burdened.”

That monthly average also doesn’t include the exorbitant security deposits property owners demand up front that require tenants to cough up $3,000 or $4,000 just to get a set of keys.

Obviously, those costs aren’t very realistic for young people with student debt working entry- or mid-level jobs, or lower-income families that are just trying to make ends meet.

Away from the rental world, one of the most challenging forces to overcome is the reality that the market isn’t shuffling like it used to. Aging homeowners with adult children are holding onto their older, more affordable homes rather than downsizing, and that’s made it difficult for the next generation to become homebuyers anywhere close to the same age their parents did.

They have to turn to subsidized homebuyer programs that are all backlogged and crazy competitive. Or, hope they strike it rich through the lottery, make an unanticipated career jump or find a spouse with a good job — something my first editor told me was the only way to survive as a journalist in the Bay Area.

Together these factors are pushing Petaluma and much of Sonoma County toward becoming a retirement region populated by the wealthy. Meanwhile, people my age (29) and the vital workforce needed in order to create a well-rounded and future-minded community get forced out when costs get too high, having to commute greater distances. That further stresses already congested motorways and pours more pollutants into the environment, which is just one example of the broad impacts of a housing crisis.

I know it doesn’t sound nice and it’s unsettling to hear, but it’s true.

City leaders have to broaden their coalition beyond City Hall and the legacy nonprofits that built low-income housing in the redevelopment era. Responding to the issue calls for an innovative approach that matches the current landscape (see: Catalyst Housing Group or the advocacy work by California YIMBY).

And waiting on Sacramento isn’t the solution either when playing politics can kill aggressive legislation like Senate Bill 50. Petaluma officials have to lead on this.

It’s also on residents that have housing to fight for those that don’t. The vitality of Petaluma depends on those allies.

I say all this because I know Petaluma has all the pieces in place to realize its vision for the future. Housing, like many issues, is the type that this city is uniquely qualified to address when it has a nimble government agency, an active community and a diverse economy.

So, with that out of my system, let me digress.

I would be remiss if I didn’t show some love for this small but mighty newsroom. There’s a reason the Argus-Courier is regarded as one of the top weekly newspapers in California. It may not have vast resources but there’s no shortage of talent or commitment in this newsroom, and its roots in the community run deep.

The Argus-Courier is the voice of the people — not the enemy of it — and I hope your support for this publication never wavers. Petaluma is a stronger community because of the Argus, and I’ll gladly debate anyone that disagrees.

I’m excited about the next chapter of my career, and happy I get to remain in this community.

Thank you for reading, for being involved, for being so welcoming from day one. But most of all, thank you for supporting local journalism.

(Yousef Baig is the former news editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine