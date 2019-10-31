Living with wildfire season

The scariest costume this Halloween is not a creepy clown or a blood-dripping monster. It’s a smoke mask.

Don one of these, and people are instantly reminded that we are in the middle of fire season. In Northern California, raging wildfires are now as synonymous with fall as football, back-to-school and pumpkin patches.

If there is anyone left in Sonoma County who doubts that a changing climate is responsible for more intense natural disasters, they must not have stepped outside this past week when the temperatures hit the breezy mid-90s and the sky turned an all too familiar hazy shade of gray.

For the third straight year, fall has been marred by wildfires. After the 2017 firestorm that devastated Petaluma’s neighbors to the north and east, 2018 brought a thick layer of smoke from the Camp fire in Paradise, the deadliest in state history.

Now it’s the Kincade fire in the mountains above Geyserville that started last week and burned at least 76,000 acres. The fire sparked in hot, dry, windy conditions, eerily reminiscent of the evening the 2017 fires started.

The past two years, PG&E equipment was found to be culpable for starting the blazes, although it is too early to determine the cause of the Kincade fire. In fact, PG&E had initiated a public safety power shutoff to 22,000 Sonoma County customers before the blaze started.

This is a good reminder that even without live power lines, the littlest spark can cause a massive inferno during fire conditions. When the weather is dry and windy, think twice before tossing a cigarette butt. Make sure your campfire and barbecue coals are completely extinguished when you are finished.

Lest we think Petaluma is immune to wildfire threat because we have thus far been unscathed, remember that the city is surrounded by windswept hills covered in dry grass, and even in moderate fire seasons, several grass fires usually spark in the rural area around the city.

In the past two weeks, we saw fires break out around Highway 37 to the south and Two Rock to the west.

It wasn’t always like this. There is no doubt that climate change has increased the threat of serious wildfires. As we learn to live with more intense fire seasons, agencies are reminding people to take extra precautions in the fall when a small lawnmower spark can cause a major conflagration.

Good fire safety begins with creating so-called defensible space, essentially a buffer zone between your home and the dry vegetation that is kindling for a wildland fire.

According to Cal Fire, the first defensible space zone should extend 30 feet from buildings and decks. In that zone, you should remove all dead plants, grass and weeds, remove dead or dry leaves and pine needles from your roof and rain gutters, trim trees regularly to keep branches a minimum of 10 feet from other trees, remove branches that hang over your roof and keep dead branches 10 feet away from your chimney.

You should also create a separation between trees, shrubs and items that could catch fire, such as patio furniture and wood piles.

A second defensible space zone should extend 100 feet from your home. In this zone, cut or mow grass down to a maximum height of four inches, create horizontal space between shrubs and trees, create vertical space between grass, shrubs and trees and remove fallen leaves, needles, twigs, bark, cones and small branches.

When camping, make sure campfires are in an open location at least five feet from grass or trees.

Before leaving a campsite, make sure the fire is extinguished by using what Cal Fire calls the “drown, stir and feel” method: Drown the fire with water, then stir around the fire area with a shovel to wet any remaining embers and ash. Be sure to turn wood and coals over and wet all sides. Move some dirt onto the fire site and mix thoroughly to fully smother it, then feel the area with the back of your hand to ensure nothing is still smoldering.

Lawnmowers and other outdoor equipment should be used in the morning, before 10 a.m. and never on windy or excessively dry days. A mower blade can catch a rock and cause a spark that starts a blaze. In wildland areas, grinding and welding operations require a permit and 10 feet of clearance. Also, Cal Fire recommends not driving onto dry grass or brush as hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that you won’t even see until it’s too late.

Nobody wants to be the cause of a major fire. But with arid, brown hills surrounding the city and coastal winds that whip through the Petaluma Gap, the chances are high that someone will inadvertently set off a blaze.

If you follow all of the fire safety guidelines, that someone won’t be you.