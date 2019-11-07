How to win public trust, a lesson for SMART

Americans today have a deep distrust of government. According to the Pew Research Center, only about 17% of Americans trust the federal government to do what is right “just about always or most of the time.” In 1958, when public trust in government was first measured, about three-quarters of Americans trusted the federal government to do the right thing almost always or most of the time. Trust declined precipitously during the Vietnam War and Watergate, and in the ensuing five decades it’s generally wobbled somewhere between 20% and 35%.

When it comes to local government, like city councils and boards of supervisors, the trust factor is higher. A Gallup Poll released last year showed that 72% of U.S. adults have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in their local government.

But what about regional public agencies like the Sonoma- Marin Area Rail Transit which runs the train between Santa Rosa and San Rafael? How many people trust SMART to do the right thing most of the time?

According to a recent poll conducted for the North Bay Leadership Council, a public policy group of large employers, 59% of respondents in the North Bay have a favorable impression of SMART, which got underway in 2009 following a vote in Marin and Sonoma counties to enact a quarter cent sales tax to fund the rail line’s construction and operation.

SMART’s public approval rating is important since a March 2020 ballot measure to renew the sales tax for an additional 30 years will require two-thirds voter approval to support the train’s continued operation, maintenance and expansion. Should it pass, SMART says it will be able to save $12 million annually on construction debt payments.

But local opposition to the measure is brewing among people who claim that the agency has missed its promised ridership projections and reductions in traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. Bicycle riders are also questioning the agency’s commitment to building a 70-mile multi-use pathway meant to parallel the rail line, since only 21 miles of pathway have been completed to date.

More importantly, given the original rail tax’s narrow approval by voters 10 years ago, is the fine matter of trust and transparency. Ridership numbers are basic public information, yet the data is being withheld by the agency making it impossible to determine if the promised ridership projections have yet been realized.

Why this public information is being hidden from voters is a mystery, but it is in keeping with the style in which SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian operates the agency: like his own private fiefdom. That’s according to multiple public officials who have observed his behavior for the last eight years since his appointment to the job.

One example: Despite longstanding Petaluma city plans to locate an eastside train station at the intersection of McDowell Boulevard and Corona Road, Mansourian launched his own plans several years ago to acquire property and locate the station across the street from SMART’s headquarters on Old Redwood Highway.

When the news broke in the Argus- Courier, blindsided city officials watched in frustration as Mansourian’s single-minded push for a new station site resulted in years of delays and inaction. Today, despite the fact that the Santa Rosa area has three stations, San Rafael has two and Novato is about to get its third, there is still no clear timeline for opening a second station on Petaluma’s east side.