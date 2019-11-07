Subscribe

My father crashed in WWII. I saw the wreckage.

SCOTT BAKER
November 7, 2019, 9:35AM

My father, Dr. Lyle Baker, was a farm boy and the first in his family’s history to finish college. His ancestors had fought in all American wars going back through the Revolution and King Phillip’s War of 1676, so it was natural for him to join up.

He jumped at the chance to be sent to aviator’s school after graduation from Penn State in 1942, and was soon in Italy flying on a bombing run to a Vienna ball-bearing factory, according to his diary. The gallows-humor of the day was the fear of German fighters and how “they seem to fly pretty well without ball-bearings.”

His squadron was escorted that day by the famed “Red Tail” fighters of Tuskegee. All of a sudden, two engines on the right side were on fire, and the plane was in a spin. By some miracle, Lt. Baker was lurched out at the last second, and in short order his chute opened and he hit some plowed earth on a Hungarian farm, both miracles as he and the bombardier were the only ones of 10 crew members to survive.

I was very fortunate to have been the guest of Hungarian author Zoltan Talosi, who had chronicled WWII aircraft crashes over Hungary in his book, “War Years,” and offered to show us the site of my father’s B24 wreckage, near Tamasi, Hungary. In May of this year, along with several other Hungarian archaeologists, war artifact collectors, and students, we hopped into a 4-wheel-drive and drove to a remote meadow, which was then combed with metal detectors.

Mr. Zoltan found several rounds of ordinance (exploded and unexploded), twisted pieces of fuselage, and a large part that helped hold an engine, some of which I managed to get through airport security upon return. I began to fully understand my father’s belief that he was spared by “a miracle” as he easily could have landed into chute-mangling forest on all sides.

Soon after the crash, Lt. Baker managed to gather himself and hide in the forest for a few days before villagers found him and gave him food. No sooner did he thank these kind people than he was given over to the authorities in Budapest, who imprisoned and beat him. In his diary, my father rather naively states “and I didn’t even know we were at war with Hungary.”

After a few weeks, the Luftwaffe (German air-force) authorities took him to Stalag Luft III with other allied Air Force officer prisoners. He was to learn that the Luftwaffe took relatively good care of them (perhaps knowing that the war was a lost cause and wanting to curry favor with their aircraft brethren).

There was pressure from the fanatical SS for harsher treatment, due to the “Great Escape” in early 1944. My father once said “by the time we got there, the fun and games were over and we were under strict orders to not try to escape.”

Last May we were also fortunate enough to visit Stalag Luft III for ourselves, on a short trip from Berlin to Zagan, Poland. At this location is a very well-kept museum of the “Great Escape Prison Camp,” including tunnel locations, a barrack replica, accounts of the escape attempts, and remnants of the camp itself.

My father wrote extensively of camp life in his diary, and I suppose movies like “Stalag 17,” “The Great Escape,” and even “Hogan’s Heroes” are somewhat accurate. My father and others fondly recalled a guard named “Popeye” (an old veteran whose eye was shot out in Stalingrad) who seemed to have been the model for Hogan’s foil, Sergeant Schultz.

They had a camp newsletter, and their humor seemed to be a large part of their ability to cope. Funny letters from home included, “I’m so glad you got shot down before flying became dangerous” and “Joe’s in Stalag Luft 88, you should pop in and see him sometime.”

In late January of 1945, with the Soviet troops knocking on the door, the Stalag Luft III prisoners were sent on a forced march westward through the snow, staying in old barns, churches, factories, or whatever they could find (there were over 10,000 of them so the logistics for meals and basic health were daunting).

By April of 1945, the Germans had consolidated over 110,000 prisoners at Stalag VII-A in Moosburg, where they were liberated by the 14th Armored Division on April 29th to May 2nd. During the brief and futile German defense, the SS desperately enlisted the help of elderly Luftwaffe guards, infuriating the liberators and resulting in the near “elimination” of the SS resistance.

When the first beat up Allied tanks rolled into the camp, a ragtag group of Norwegians, Brazilians, Poles, Dutch, Greeks, Bulgars, Russians, Serbs, Italians, New Zealanders and South Africans along with the majority Americans, British, French, Canadian and Australian prisoners mobbed the vehicles. There were men and women in the prison camp of every rank and branch of service.

“You damned bloody Yanks, I love you!” shouted an Australian as he threw his arms around a jeep driver. A weary bearded American paratrooper kissed one of the tank commanders as tears rolled down his cheeks. A few days after the liberation, General George Patton came to visit to the prisoners.

Our May visit included a stopover at the Dachau memorial, one of the sobering reminders of why we have Memorial and Veteran’s Days, and why the “Greatest Generation” knew that these wars were fought for the sake of all good people and their right to exist and be free. We were reminded further when we subsequently visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan a few days later, educating us about WWI atrocities. Le Memorial Museum in Caen France is a further reminder of WWII horrors, including the “Rape of Nanking” and the “Bataan Death March,” such vast and shameful reminders of what dark forces lurk and the heroic efforts to overcome them.

Lt. Lyle Baker never forgot how lucky he was to have survived WWII and came home determined to make a better world. He entered Cornell Veterinary School on the GI Bill and settled in the Central Valley in 1950, helping establish what is now one of the State’s biggest large animal Veterinary practices. His cousin died in a Japanese prison camp. One came home and went on to glory, the other didn’t and is almost forgotten.

Dr. Lyle Baker died in an auto accident in 1981. He and most of his peers seldom liked to talk about the war. Though they wise-cracked their way through these ordeals in the best tradition of the Americans, most GIs knew that sometimes the better among them didn’t return. Remember them on Nov. 11, and make sure these tragedies never happen again.

(Scott Baker is a Petaluma writer.)

