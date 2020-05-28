Petaluma graduates have endured 4 years of hardship

A huge congratulations are in order to you, the class of 2020 of Casa Grande High School, Petaluma High School, St. Vincent de Paul High School, San Antonio High School, Valley Oaks High School, Carpe Diem High School and Sonoma Mountain High School.

As you prepare for the next chapter in life, it’s worth taking a moment to look back on the adversity you faced as a community and the challenges you overcame to arrive at this weekend when you will receive your diplomas, albeit remotely.

Wide-eyed freshmen in the fall of 2016, you were exposed to the most divisive presidential election this country has ever seen. For many of you, it was the first time you paid attention to politics, and you witnessed a nasty campaign filled with lies, conspiracy theories and Russian interference. You saw adults on both sides, in a state of heightened rage, behaving badly.

Donald Trump’s election and the ensuing resistance to his presidency set the tone for your next four years. Hopefully you became politically engaged — there were no shortage of issues to adopt.

Four of the five hottest years ever recorded on earth occurred during your high school careers. You may have studied about climate change in science class, but your lived experience was more instructive than any textbook.

Your sophomore year began with the worst wildfire in Sonoma County’s history and the realization that the effects of climate change were not some distant event but a present reality. The Tubbs and other fires of 2017 decimated more that 5,000 homes and disrupted the school year. Petaluma residents were spared damage, but some students, especially those of the alternative high schools, live in other parts of the county and may have been affected.

The next fall, your junior year, it was not fire but smoke from the distant Camp fire in Paradise that again disrupted the school year, canceling classes for two weeks.

As seniors in the fall of 2019 — unbelievably just seven months ago — classes were canceled again when your schools lost power due to PG&E power shutoffs. Those ominously foretold a bigger disaster, the Kincade fire, which quickly consumed 77,000 acres of northern Sonoma County.

Petaluma, again just outside of the disaster zone, welcomed a flood of evacuees, further disrupting the school calendar.

All of that made for a chaotic high school career and you were no doubt looking forward to finishing up senior year and walking across the graduation stage. Then, in March, the coronavirus pandemic fully arrived in the U.S., upending the rest of the school year as well as every other aspect of life as we knew it.

Unbeknownst to you, the final class before spring break would be your last class on a high school campus. Classroom instruction was replaced with “distance learning” online. Gone were the end of high school rites of passage like prom and graduation.

We are sorry that it has been a rough four years, but perhaps you will emerge from high school more resilient, more skeptical and more prepared to solve the problems that you are about to inherit.

Many of you will head off to college that might still be online in the fall because of the outbreak. Another consequential election is looming. And the earth continues to get hotter and spawn natural disasters.

Like most of life these days, graduation has moved online. Hopefully you will be able to still celebrate this achievement in some way this weekend before heading off into a unsettled world.