Letters to the editor

Appreciates Savano

EDITOR: I write to applaud the swift action taken by Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano in response to an earlier announcement by Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick that the Sheriff’s department would not be enforcing local COVID-19 orders issued by County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

Police Chief Savano stated clearly to Petalumans via NextDoor and Nixle that the Petaluma Police Department will continue to enforce County health orders in order to continue to support the best efforts of the County Health Department to guide us through this pandemic with a minimum of public health impact, a job Dr. Mase has done very well indeed.

Sheriff Essick’s original decision was rash and ill-advised. Not only did he publicly declare a personal decision to not uphold lawful directives he happens to disagree with, but his public announcement could incite increased dangerous and unhealthy activity by those people who happen to also be skeptical of the nature of this crisis and doubt the knowledge, good intentions and judgment of the people whose job it is to guide us through the pandemic.

If Sheriff Essick feels that he cannot “in good conscience” uphold laws which it is his job to uphold, then he is free to tender his resignation.

Huge gratitude to Police Chief Savano for doing the right thing in these difficult times.

Patrick Mundy

Petaluma

Thank you, Petaluma

EDITOR: It was short and sweet, but it packed a wallop. The built-up grief, anger and frustration suddenly hit me like the proverbial ton of bricks. Matt Brown’s story about Petaluma’s demonstration at the fairgrounds on Sunday to protest the murder by Minneapolis police officers of a shackled black man had me in tears.

Struggling through such terrible times as we are, with a Dictator-in-Training in the White House, a pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 of us, local jobs lost and businesses closing, and now having yet another black American brutally — and unnecessarily — killed hurts the soul of our country. We lost Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and now in Minnesota, George Floyd, all to racial violence. It has to stop!

What made this local event so meaningful is that our compassion, not our venom, motivated us to do it right — peacefully — and with our Police Chief Ken Savano’s support. I am very proud of you, Petaluma.

It proves that together we can do the right thing. And in November we must do the right thing. COVID-19 and the Covidiot-in-Chief must be stopped. Then we all can finally begin to heal.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Essick should go

EDITOR: So, County Sheriff Mark Essick gets to decide which regulations and directives he wants to enforce or not. This is precisely what his very public defiance of County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s public health order is. All Sheriff Essick’s protestations about being “bullied” and not a part of these public health decisions is pure nonsense and lame excuses.

Since when do police get to decide which laws they’ll enforce? Does the public have this option and if not, why not? Is that the new legal system, as voiced and demonstrated by Donald Trump time and again? Where is Essick going in this power-play with elected county officials? Is he looking for some kind of national recognition by the MAGA crowd? Is he auditioning for Trump?