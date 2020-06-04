Subscribe

Letters to the editor

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 4, 2020, 9:39AM

Appreciates Savano

EDITOR: I write to applaud the swift action taken by Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano in response to an earlier announcement by Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick that the Sheriff’s department would not be enforcing local COVID-19 orders issued by County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

Police Chief Savano stated clearly to Petalumans via NextDoor and Nixle that the Petaluma Police Department will continue to enforce County health orders in order to continue to support the best efforts of the County Health Department to guide us through this pandemic with a minimum of public health impact, a job Dr. Mase has done very well indeed.

Sheriff Essick’s original decision was rash and ill-advised. Not only did he publicly declare a personal decision to not uphold lawful directives he happens to disagree with, but his public announcement could incite increased dangerous and unhealthy activity by those people who happen to also be skeptical of the nature of this crisis and doubt the knowledge, good intentions and judgment of the people whose job it is to guide us through the pandemic.

If Sheriff Essick feels that he cannot “in good conscience” uphold laws which it is his job to uphold, then he is free to tender his resignation.

Huge gratitude to Police Chief Savano for doing the right thing in these difficult times.

Patrick Mundy

Petaluma

Thank you, Petaluma

EDITOR: It was short and sweet, but it packed a wallop. The built-up grief, anger and frustration suddenly hit me like the proverbial ton of bricks. Matt Brown’s story about Petaluma’s demonstration at the fairgrounds on Sunday to protest the murder by Minneapolis police officers of a shackled black man had me in tears.

Struggling through such terrible times as we are, with a Dictator-in-Training in the White House, a pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 of us, local jobs lost and businesses closing, and now having yet another black American brutally — and unnecessarily — killed hurts the soul of our country. We lost Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and now in Minnesota, George Floyd, all to racial violence. It has to stop!

What made this local event so meaningful is that our compassion, not our venom, motivated us to do it right — peacefully — and with our Police Chief Ken Savano’s support. I am very proud of you, Petaluma.

It proves that together we can do the right thing. And in November we must do the right thing. COVID-19 and the Covidiot-in-Chief must be stopped. Then we all can finally begin to heal.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Essick should go

EDITOR: So, County Sheriff Mark Essick gets to decide which regulations and directives he wants to enforce or not. This is precisely what his very public defiance of County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s public health order is. All Sheriff Essick’s protestations about being “bullied” and not a part of these public health decisions is pure nonsense and lame excuses.

Since when do police get to decide which laws they’ll enforce? Does the public have this option and if not, why not? Is that the new legal system, as voiced and demonstrated by Donald Trump time and again? Where is Essick going in this power-play with elected county officials? Is he looking for some kind of national recognition by the MAGA crowd? Is he auditioning for Trump?

If the Sheriff can decide what he’ll do or not do in this regard, or any law or regulation he happens not to like, then the County of Sonoma and the public have no control, restraint or accountability over those who police them.

That is in essence a police state. Essick should go.

Will Shonbrun

Sonoma

Sheriff’s bad decision

EDITOR: Our County Sheriff Mark Essick has chosen to go rogue, posting to Facebook his intent to disregard enforcing emergency health directives from the Sonoma County Public Health Officer. It is conduct unbecoming of any law enforcement officer, but especially for a Sheriff, to actively declare their intent to not enforce public safety laws.

Sheriff Essick claims that his office “has rapidly adapted with new operating procedures and protective measures to meet the health needs of the public, our employees and their families.” Unfortunately, his disregard for emergency health directives is the opposite of “rapidly adapting,” but instead shows an unjustified entrenchment in personal preference and a callous disregard for the safety of local residents.

Sheriff Essick claims a lack of transparency by the Public Health Officer and Agency, stating that the “Public Health Department and the Public Health Officer have ignored my requests and the requests of the media to provide desperately needed information.” He also claims that “our elected officials can make informed, evidence based decisions.”

Sheriff Essick’s transparency complaints ring hollow. The SoCo Emergency website has reams of information explaining the orders and rationale for them. Additionally, the County Health Officer has run numerous webinars explaining in great detail strategy and rationale for the various pandemic related restrictions, recommendations and best practices, all of which have been widely shared in the community.

Dr. Mase’s recent video posted on May 27 explains the rationale for the current emergency guidance. Dr. Mase explains the large increase in cases, hospitalizations, lack of PPE and several other evidence based rationale. If the Sheriff truly believes in “informed, evidence based decisions,” he would be doing his job and enforcing the emergency county health orders.

Please take firm action to oppose the Sheriff’s dereliction of duty. Sheriff Essick must step up to protect local residents by enforcing local health directives, or consider stepping down from his position as Sheriff.

Eric Leland

Petaluma

Bikeable Petaluma

EDITOR: Bike Petaluma members commend the city of Petaluma for creating Slow Streets, projects which will allow Petaluma residents to enjoy bicycling and walking safely in their own neighborhoods without fear of outside vehicles entering their streets.

Since early 2019, our City Engineering and Public Works departments have consistently improved street safety in adopting Vision Zero. Included in current city plans will be parklets to enhance a walkable bikeable experience in commercial areas.

To boost safe mobility for all including future bike share users, the downtown train station apartment development will add a car free transverse street connecting the Petaluma Downtown train station and Copeland Street Transit.

Amidst our city’s mobility challenges, including egregious fatal vehicle collisions with cyclists and pedestrians, the current bike and pedestrian projects will bring hope to our city for a more liveable Petaluma. Although there is room for improvement, Petaluma is headed in the right direction.

Sheila Baker

Bike Petaluma

Protesting police

brutality

EDITOR: At the Petaluma City Council meeting on Monday, June 1, the council uplifted Petaluma’s peaceful protest in support of Black Lives Matter on Sunday. They said, let’s listen to people of color and the BLM movement. Yet these statements are deeply out of alignment with the recent vote by five council members —Gabe Kearney, Dave King, Kevin McDonnell, Kathy Miller, and Mike Healy — to support spending $80,000 in new weapons for our police department.

To allocate precious city dollars to police militarization goes against the values upheld by the Black Lives Matter movement. To turn around and suggest we need to listen to the community of color after disregarding public comment that was 99% against this use of funds?

This show of sentiment seems inconsistent with your recent voting record on the gun purchase. Is your stance on listening to the public changing? Are you trying to do the best you can in this moment? Either way, now you have a chance to put city money where your mouth is.

Hope you saved your receipt.

If the City Council truly wishes to listen to communities of color, cancel the gun order and fund listening circles instead. Pay culturally competent professionals outside of the police force, so the unheard voices are centered. Focus on Petaluma’s communities of color who are the most vulnerable to the risks of COVID-19.

The police chief stated Sunday that nationwide, “law enforcement continues to be challenged by inexplicable and inexcusable deaths of community members.” The deaths of black men, women and children at the hands of police officers are not inexplicable. They reflect deep, ongoing problems with racism in our communities.

As stated by Martin Luther King, Jr., “Riots are the language of the unheard.” Until we start truly listening to the needs of our communities of color, how can trust be fostered with law enforcement?

Amber Szoboszlai

Petaluma

