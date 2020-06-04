Petaluma Police Chief in tune with city’s values

Twice in the past week, Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano has taken to social media to affirm the position of the Petaluma Police Department on major societal issues. In both cases, the chief showed a clear understanding and respect for the feelings of a majority of the Petaluma community.

In the first instance, Savano provided a measured counterbalance to Sheriff Mark Essick’s ill-advised decision to disregard county health orders meant to keep the community safe from the coronavirus pandemic. In the second post, Petaluma’s police chief showed sympathy and support for peaceful protesters outraged at the police killing of George Floyd while denouncing violence by police and protesters.

The messaging from the city’s highest law enforcement official shows Petaluma is lucky to have a police department in tune with the will of a majority of its citizens.

The discord with the Sheriff is bizarre and should not have been warranted. But it was Essick who took the extraordinary step of publicly announcing that his department would no longer enforce public health orders, putting Sonoma County residents at risk of contracting COVID-19. Essick later reversed his decision under pressure.

Most people have grown weary of the lockdown we have been living under for the past 10 weeks. But a majority of residents also understand that the shelter in place order is in the best interest of public safety.

In times of emergency like the current pandemic, we have empowered our county public health officers to enact temporary measures with the force of law to keep people safe. But those measures, like preventing large gatherings and limiting activities of certain kinds of businesses, are only effective if law enforcement officials enforce them.

By saying that the Sheriff’s Office would no longer enforce the health order, Essick was unilaterally deciding do ignore a law with which he does not agree. The job of law enforcement officials is not to decide between good and bad laws, it is to enforce all laws. It’s the job of policy experts — in this case Health Officer Sundari Mase — to enact enforceable policy.

Fortunately, our police chief understands this. Petaluma Police will continue to enforce the latest health order that is based on scientific data to keep residents safe from infection.

We know this outbreak will not last forever and we have already seen signs of improvement and reopening, but until the county’s curve begins to flatten, we stand with Chief Savano in trusting the decisions of the county Health Officer.

Amid the pandemic, a second crisis has unfolded when Minneapolis police officers tragically killed Floyd, a black man. The outrage at this inexcusable killing — the latest in a long line of police killings of minorities — has spilled onto the streets of many cities across the country, including Petaluma.

On Sunday, Savano showed that there was no distance between the Petaluma Police Department and the angry protesters.

“Like my staff, I am sickened, outraged, and saddened by the death of George Floyd,” he wrote on social media. “Our nation and our profession of law enforcement continues to be challenged by inexplicable and inexcusable deaths of community members. Although this current incident occurred many states away, the action or inaction by the involved officers has eroded the very same public trust we have worked so hard to achieve. This incident reflects poorly on our entire profession of law enforcement.”

Such an expression of empathy from our leaders — especially those in law enforcement — is exactly what is needed in this moment of turmoil. It also provides incentive to respect Savano’s call for peaceful demonstrations.

As violence and destruction have descended on other cities, including Santa Rosa, in the wake of the Floyd killing, Petaluma held a peaceful protest on Sunday. About 300 demonstrators marched from downtown to the fairgrounds and back without incident. Police kept a light presence and protesters remained respectful.

In times of crisis, we demand that our leaders rise to meet the challenge. Chief Savano has stepped up amid two major challenges, and we thank him for his leadership.