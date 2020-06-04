Petaluma can reopen with compassion, empathy, goodwill

After 11 weeks of sheltering in place, the unity in our community is starting to fray. The reasons for this unraveling are varied, but the effect is leaving many less settled and more uncertain. The cause: re-entry, which is proving to be more complicated than sheltering in place, and less graced by goodwill.

During the early days of sheltering in place there were many things we did not know: how COVID-19 spread; what the best protections were; what was “essential work;” how we could test everyone. Answers developed slowly.

We were concerned and wary, but we understood that sheltering in place could guarantee one critical outcome: flattening the curve of the disease’s spread, sparing California and Sonoma County the horrific contagion and death experienced in New York. Our actions proved effective. We did flatten the curve, and so far we have avoided overwhelming our health care system. We are now, however, at the peak of the spread of the virus in our County, and patience is wearing thin — an unfortunate confluence.

Maybe this is the place for a sports metaphor: it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Or a historical analogy about how many gave up so much for so long during World War II. But what I really want to say is let’s just stop, take a deep breath, and look at where we are. And then look at what still needs to be done.

We are probably in the end of the beginning of the pandemic in Sonoma County, and we are probably at the beginning of the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. We are also witnessing a growing fragility and fraying of our country’s social fabric.

Recent years that have been “good enough” for many and have allowed us to gloss over the gross inequities and injustices experienced by many in our nation. As more and more people in our community lose their jobs, are forced to work fewer hours, or take pay cuts, we are finding ourselves in places we never expected to be: in need of food, in arrears with rent or the mortgage, without health insurance, without jobs or our businesses — all through no fault of our own.

Perhaps we had grown accustomed to seeing “them” and “us.” As we look around now, many of us are getting a bit frightened at the very real prospect of shifting over to the “them” side of that line.

It is very difficult for many to ask for help. It isn’t how we were raised, it isn’t how we see ourselves, and it isn’t who we want to be. We all want to be self-reliant and in control of our lives and our destinies. But that isn’t always an option. For many, the pandemic has erased options.

Even if we waved a magic wand and reopened everything immediately, things would not go back to a pre-COVID-19 reset. More than 100,000 people have died in the United States alone. We know there is no vaccine yet and isn’t likely to be for well over a year. How do we go forward?

With compassion. With empathy. With goodwill and trust. If you are in exactly the same place you were when we began this journey, you are unique. Everyone has been touched by what is happening, and we need to use that connection to move forward in ways that make us better people and a better city.