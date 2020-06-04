Subscribe

Online classes can’t replace classroom

JOHN BURNS
June 4, 2020, 3:17PM
“This could leave a whole generation significantly behind.”

— Petaluma parent Michael Regan

As the singularly unusual school year ended last week, Petaluma parents were left to reflect upon how the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent school closures had negatively impacted their kids’ education over the last 11 weeks. Distance learning, it seems, has significant limitations, especially for younger students.

That’s not to say that local school officials and teachers did not do their level best to quickly and effectively utilize the online tools necessary to continue teaching children remotely. But according to the parents I spoke with, it just didn’t work very well and it’s likely that many kids will require remedial instructions to catch up once classes resume in the fall.

How that will be achieved is not yet clear, but local school officials are working diligently to make it happen despite anticipated budget shortfalls that will rob them of the very resources needed to ensure quality education for thousands of Petaluma school kids. Because the pandemic is expected to be with us for at least another year, pending the discovery and widespread use of a vaccine, the last few months were likely a dress rehearsal for an even more challenging scenario in the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

Jennifer Carter, whose twin girls attend third grade classes at the Loma Vista Immersion Academy in the Old Adobe School District, praised schoolteachers and administrators for doing the “best they can. But I don’t think we’re serving our kids well with distance learning.”

In responding to a school district survey on what she’d like to see happen in the fall, Carter joined 95% of her fellow parents of the K-6th grade district in expressing a desire for in-person classes to resume with proper safeguards in place.

Citing the absence of one-to-one teacher-student interaction, the opportunity to receive immediate feedback or get extra support, the inability to participate in extracurricular activities, the patchiness of the instructional experience and her own lack of professional training on how to best instruct her own children, Carter said, “We have to accept some risk and get on with our lives.” Otherwise, she said, many kids “will be left far behind.”

As the co-owner of a veterinary clinic, Carter said she felt lucky to have been able to spend time coaching and guiding her daughters with their studies, but she added, “I know other kids, in families where both parents worked full-time jobs, who have had a much more difficult time.”

“Students’ personal interaction with their teachers cannot be replicated online,” she said, adding that students had “lost the chance to learn the softer skills of life.”

Michael Regan, parent of a kindergartener and 2nd grader at Grant School, echoed that sentiment.

“The socialization kids get at school, learning how to act, how not to act, is so important,” Regan told me. “Not having that puts a lot of kids at a huge disadvantage.”

He too wants his children to return to school in the fall. “If we ingrain in them the importance of washing their hands, wearing a mask and taking other precautions,” it should be reasonably safe for children to return to school, says Regan.

Kids need “the structure” of school and the higher quality of learning afforded by in-person classes,” he said. “They will suffer without it.”

But not everyone agrees, which is why Petaluma City School Superintendent Gary Callahan is preparing “multiple paths” for instruction when school resumes in a few months ranging from in-person classes to only distance learning and a hybrid of the two depending upon what families feel is best for their children.

Noting that meaningful state level discussions on school resumption have only recently begun to occur, Callahan says that state guidelines on how schools should proceed are “trickling down” slowly.

“Our goal is to get as many kids safely back to school as we can,” he says, noting that plans must be flexible enough so if a spike in COVID-19 cases occurs in the winter, “we’re able to turn on a dime” to ensure student and teacher safety.

Money is also a huge issue for the coming budget year. “The pandemic has created too many unknowns for us,” Callahan said, pointing to the state’s preliminary education budget which, undercut by the suddenly cratering recession, would force him to cut nearly $7 million, or the equivalent of 90 teachers.

“We do not have the ability to cut 90 teachers,” Callahan said. “We need every single one of them.”

Federal relief to avoid such draconian cuts has been proposed, but Senate Republicans have so far rejected a pending bill that would authorize such help for states.

Like Callahan, Old Adobe School District Superintendent Craig Conte says it’s quite difficult planning for the future in the absence of clear state guidelines and the ongoing threat of massive budget cuts. Accommodating in-person classes with public health regulations limiting large groups of people “is going to be tough,” he said, and will likely require scheduling alternate schools days for different student cohorts.

Conte acknowledges the many shortfalls of distance learning and, like Callahan, is looking for hybrid models that will meet the needs of all families.

To ensure students don’t fall any further behind, districts and their teachers are encouraging parents and students to fully utilize the online learning tools over the summer months to help them stay current on their studies.

Similar expectations are being set for teachers. According to Callahan, “We have a distance leaning committee to establish best practices” for teachers who will be expected to master the online tools and distance learning methodology they were suddenly introduced to in March.

Distance learning is a flawed substitute for in-person instruction and none of it is easy for families or teachers.

But given the unknown future course of the deadly coronavirus, it’s absolutely necessary for everyone involved to master its potential as a back-up. There really is no other choice.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.)

