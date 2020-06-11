Protests start police reform discussion

For the second straight weekend, protesters in Petaluma demonstrated against the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

The protests Saturday were again peaceful, as all have been in Petaluma in the past two weeks. About 300 people gathered in Walnut Park and marched down Petaluma Boulevard chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

At the Petaluma Police headquarters, protesters stopped walking and stopped chanting. They knelt and remained silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that the Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck before he died.

Being a Saturday, the police station was closed to the public. At another protest Wednesday, Lt. Tim Lyons emerged and knelt with protesters. Chief Ken Savano has pronounced his support for peaceful protesters and denounced the brutal tactics that led to Floyd’s death.

Petaluma’s demonstrations have mirrored those in cities all across the country, although rallies elsewhere have devolved into violent clashes between police and protesters as well as a handful of opportunistic looters.

While this is the latest in a long line of protests against police brutality, the movement this time seems to have staying power. People are genuinely outraged up with the institutional racism in this country that has continued to fester, and they see police treatment of minorities as a symptom of this bigger problem.

There have been calls to reform, defund and even disband police departments across the country and these ideas area gaining traction, especially in cities with police departments that have a history of police brutality against minorities.

Minneapolis, for example, is considering disbanding its police force. Other cities are talking about rerouting money from policing to community improvement programs, education, mental health and homeless prevention.

In this historic moment, where real change seems possible, each city should take a hard look at its police force and make a decision on the spectrum of possible actions based on localized circumstances.

Petaluma fortunately does not have a history of police brutality. The department, which is already underfunded and understaffed, is known for respectful, professional men and women who have the safety and best interests of this community in their hands.

Still, even in the most spotless department, there is always room for improvement. A good start is legislation introduced this week and co-authored by Kamala Harris, California’s senator. The Justice in Policing Act would transform the culture of law enforcement across the country and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they police.

Among the bill’s highlights, it would prohibit law enforcement from racial profiling and mandate training on the practice; ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants at the federal level; and require state and local law enforcement to use existing federal funds to ensure the use of police body cameras.

It would also establish a national police misconduct registry to prevent problematic officers who are fired or leave one agency from moving to another jurisdiction without accountability, and make it easier to prosecute police misconduct.

It would require state and local law enforcement agencies to report use of force data by race, sex, disability, religion and age. And it would provide grants for local commissions and task forces to help communities re-imagine just and equitable public safety approaches.

This legislation is a good first step toward national reforms, which would go a long way toward healing this fractured country.

Now is not the time for complacency. Even in Petaluma, which enjoys a good relationship between the community and the police department, there is room for reform.