Poll: No on state rent control measure

A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said they will not vote for Proposition 10, which would repeal the Costa-Hawkins act and allow cities to impose strict rent control ordinances.

Here are some comments:

“I believe in the free-market economy, but so many people are being priced out of our area that our community will suffer terribly if it continues under the current model.”

“If you want lower rent, allow more construction and lower fees to build.”

“It will not make the lack of reasonable rentals go away. What is the incentive to provide a rental if the cost of damage repair and return on investment is precluded by a rent ceiling?”

“Just keep taking away private property rights until there are none. Incremental destruction of humanity under the guise of helping humanity. Madness.”

“The cost of replacement and repair of rentals always goes up. Tenants don’t consider this expense, as it’s all on the owner.”

“Rent control is the best way to eliminate the motivation for anyone to build rental properties. Less supply means higher prices over the long run. Look at rent-controlled San Francisco and you’ll find the highest rents in the state. I’m voting no.”

“Yes, I think it would be good if each individual city was allowed to make a decision on this issue. Circumstances vary so much from city to city. The leaders of each city, or the voters, need to define whether or not they want a diversified population. Rent control can help with diversity. Or maybe a city wants to be a haven for ‘the haves’ and nothing more. It would be good for each city to chart its own course on this.”

“Rent control is a farce. It doesn’t work.”

“It does more harm than good.”