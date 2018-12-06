s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

For future city head, look to past

XYXYX XYXYX
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 6, 2018, 8:41AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

The Petaluma City Council has an important task on its hands for the new year — it needs to hire a new city manager.

City council members, incoming council members-elect and city department heads will meet later this month with several candidates for the top job in Petaluma government, and they hope to make a decision by the first council meeting of the new year.

In case the decision makers are wondering what traits to seek in a good city manager, here’s a bit of advice: Start by cloning our previous city manager, John Brown.

After 10 years of adept leadership, Brown leaves large shoes to fill. Our next city manager should have most of his skill set, including financial acumen, experience with transit-oriented development and an ability to work on issues from all sides.

Brown’s legacy in Petaluma is defined by his steady navigation through the financial crisis. He was hired in April 2008, just as the recession was crippling municipalities across the country, and he was forced to take austerity measures to get the city back on a square financial footing.

Brown cut positions, privatized city functions and found efficiencies, eventually replenishing the city’s nearly depleted reserves. While he brought Petaluma back from the brink, the city’s budget is far from thriving. Staff positions, especially in public safety, are still below pre-recession levels. Pension obligations, due to decisions made a decade before Brown arrived, will eat up a much larger chunk of the budget in the coming years.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the city will need a new revenue source, potentially a tax measure, in the near future. Our next city manager hopefully will have the financial skills to build upon Brown’s budgetary management.

The incoming city council has pledged to tackle the housing crisis, and they will need a city manager well versed in the kind of transit-oriented development that the new leaders say they want to see. Several large mixed-use development deals were approved during Brown’s tenure, including the Riverfront project and the North River Apartments, which when completed will add much needed high-density commercial and residential space.

With plenty of opportunity for more of this kind of infill development, especially near downtown Petaluma, our new city manager should have experience attracting projects like this and streamlining them through the planning process.

One of Brown’s strengths was his ability to work with city leaders with a multitude of different perspectives and expectations. The Petaluma City Council is an opinionated bunch, and council members haven’t always agreed on the direction the city should take.

Brown had to decipher the intentions of seven strong-willed council members, interpret consensus when it was not always clear, and formulate and enact a policy based on the feedback from our elected representatives. He articulated recommendations based on what was best for the city of Petaluma, but without his own personal bias. We hope our next city manager is as successful at managing his or her bosses as Brown was.

Petaluma’s government runs on a so-called weak mayor system. While we elect our mayor, and our council members, it is the city manager who runs the day-to-day operations of the city and is the most important figure in city government. The choice of a new city manager is probably just as, if not more, important than our recent local election.

Most Popular Stories
Wacky ‘Spy’ games in Petaluma
Sampson property outside Petaluma for sale
Safeway gas station needs more review: Petaluma council
Say ‘cheese’: Dairy labeling debate hits Petaluma
Go behind the scenes at Russian River Brewing to see how the Pliny is made

In choosing a future city head, we hope the decision makers look to the past and tap someone with the qualities of our recently retired city manager.

Most Popular Stories
Wacky ‘Spy’ games in Petaluma
Safeway gas station needs more review: Petaluma council
Go behind the scenes at Russian River Brewing to see how the Pliny is made
SMART sells downtown Santa Rosa property to housing developer
Sampson property outside Petaluma for sale
Sonoma County develops plan for PG&E blackouts during fire weather
Say ‘cheese’: Dairy labeling debate hits Petaluma
The Buzz: ‘Food for fines,’ cards for food, and other Buzzworthy foodie news