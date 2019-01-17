s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

School trustee’s parting plea: End negativity

SHERI CHLEBOWSKI
| January 17, 2019, 10:17AM
| Updated 52 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Last Tuesday (Jan. 8), my 8-year tenure on the Petaluma City School Board of Education, the last two as Board President, came to an end. I was fortunate to have served with knowledgeable, experienced district administration and dedicated citizen volunteers on the Board of Trustees. I’m proud of our district and the job the board did during my tenure. It was time, energy and effort well spent.

While I enjoyed my volunteer time with the district, it was quite frustrating and very disappointing that the leadership of the teacher’s union, the Petaluma Federation of Teachers (PFT), constantly worked against us, including personal attacks in the press and misstatements of information to their membership and the community.

As I departed, I shared concerns regarding the relationship between the Board of Education and the PFT Executive Board. I wanted the PFT to understand that the board is made up of community members and personal attacks are damaging and painful. Unfortunately, my heart-felt concerns fell on deaf ears as there was another round of dishonesty and personal attacks directed at me in a Letter to the Editor by PHS teacher/PFT Vice President Krista O’Connor the following Thursday (Jan. 10). I’m writing this to address and correct her dishonesty.

In my departing comments, I referenced a resolution the board acted on at an emergency meeting in 2017 and the dishonest PFT conduct that followed. The district and the PFT were in active contract negotiations and a teachers’ strike was impending. A boiler plate resolution document from the Association of California School Administrators was given to us in anticipation of the strike to make sure the district could continue to run in an emergency by granting the district limited emergency powers that would normally require advanced board approval.

Ms. O’Connor states the board was trying to correct a past egregious mistake when the board passed the emergency resolution. She further asserts that the resolution passed stated any employee participating in the strike would lose their job. Both statements could not be further from the truth.

The proposed resolution contained a section allowing the district to document and discipline striking employees. The board rewrote and struck all references to listing, naming and disciplining employees for striking, working to rule or walking out. This was our first review of this resolution and we removed all such references.

The amendments to that proposed resolution are documented in the meeting minutes (May 21, 2017), which also reflect my comments as Board President, in part, as follows: “Board President Chlebowski emphasized the following: a. The Board does not need to know the names of employees that strike. b. No employee will be disciplined for striking on Wednesday.”

However, the PFT posted the complete opposite on Facebook the following day: “The School Board threatened to prepare reports against each employee who engages in legally protected labor activities.” They communicated this false, dishonest message to all teachers, staff and the community during the strike. Ms. O’Connor was present at the emergency meeting, spoke at the meeting, and has access to the meeting minutes. There is no logical reason for her intentional dissemination of lies or her hateful, dishonest attack of my character.

We heard a lot from the PFT about “respect” and “trust” throughout my term. Respect and trust should be given and received by everyone; but I can honestly say that respect and trust from the PFT leadership for the board or the administration was missing during the last few years. I sincerely hope Ms. O’Connor will start practicing what she preaches moving forward.

Most Popular Stories
Storm floods Petaluma, more rain expected
Petaluma police investigate death of woman found lying in street
Light-filled contemporary home on the market in Petaluma for $739,000
Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions
Coast Guard families hit hard by shutdown

While I certainly appreciate vigorous advocacy and the value of collective bargaining and other benefits of unions, I do not appreciate being personally vilified or unfairly characterized. There was no cause for it, and it served no constructive purpose. Frankly, if such dishonesty and hostility continue the only thing it will do is drive away good volunteers, weaken the district and ultimately negatively impact enrollment.

Working together is always what is best for an organization, and I can whole heartedly say that while I was on the Board of Education this is what I experienced as the board’s collective and individual goals.

(Sheri Chlebowski is a former Petaluma City School Board President.)

Most Popular Stories
Storm floods Petaluma, more rain expected
Petaluma police investigate death of woman found lying in street
Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions
Coast Guard families hit hard by shutdown
Light-filled contemporary home on the market in Petaluma for $739,000
Petalumans feel government shutdown’s effects
SMART selects new board chair, eyes expansion in 2019
Giants’ Tim Flannery brings bluegrass band to the Mystic