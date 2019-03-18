s
An art critique of ‘bathtubs’

TONY PLAUT
| March 18, 2019, 8:57AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
Despite the range of differences in subject matter during 3,000 years of western sculpture, there has been a recurring element that was so pervasive that it was all but invisible to artists and critics until the 1960s. The commonality I have in mind is that of verticality; traditional sculpture rises vertically from the ground, pedestal, plinth etc.

This is true of the ancient Egyptian obelisks, Michelangelo’s David, every general on horseback in city parks, Rodin’s work, David Smith’s Cubi series, and on and on. All of these examples portray different subject matter yet they all, in a structural and perhaps psychoanalytic analysis, speak with the same voice: They all say, “I am an upright structure despite the power of earth’s gravity.” It seemed, at the time, that this vertical emphasis was a requisite characteristic for an object to even be categorized as a sculpture.

It was not until the late1960s, when women began making headway in the male dominated art world, that this vertical characteristic of sculpture began to be acknowledged and addressed. Some of the most noteworthy examples of the new feminist approach to sculpture can be seen in the work of Eva Hesse (No Title, 1969), and Mary Miss (“Perimeters/Pavilions/Decoys,” 1977).

These artists made work that was explicitly not employing the male (phallic) tradition of vertical sculpture. The most newsworthy example is perhaps the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington DC designed by Maya Linn. This sculpture received wide criticism partly because it does not participate in the heroic, vertical tradition. Instead it is below ground-level and was described by critics as a dark slash (read “vagina”) in the earth.

Of course not all the artists who were responding to new ideas of sculpture were female. Richard Serra, Robert Smithson, Claus Oldenburg and Donald Judd are among the preeminent sculptors of the late modern period who made work that was a rejection of the 3,000 year tradition of erect sculpture. Their work was sometimes low to the ground, or literally of-the-ground, or otherwise flaccid.

And this is where Brian Goggin’s “A Fine Balance” comes up short. The bathtubs on tall stilts convey no awareness of 21st century, nor even late 20th century developments in sculpture. Instead “A Fine Balance” seems to emerge directly from Salvador Dali’s 1940s surrealist aesthetic. Dali, as it is apparent in his work, was motivated by sexual anxiety.

This insecurity is manifest in his overcompensating use of elongated and/or multiple phallic imagery. See for instance his “The Elephants” (1948) and “Temptation of Saint Anthony” (1946). Both of these paintings depict tall stilts with unexpected weighty objects balanced atop (not bathtubs but elephants). Unfortunately “A Fine Balance” appears to be directly derivative of Dali’s imagery.

Not only is “A Fine Balance” indebted to Dali’s imagery but it is also consistent with surrealism’s tenets that art emerges from the authentic depths of the unique individual psyche and thus cannot be fully understood nor judged. This notion that art is radically subjective, beyond judgment, that it’s different for each viewer, is a historically contingent concept of the value of art.

Emphasis on the individuality of the artist and viewer is part of early 20th century existential philosophy emerging from ideas of the self as articulated by 19th century writers such as Freud, and Nietzsche. Surrealism is one of the movements of modern art that fully embraced the ideas of individuality, incomprehensibility and the autonomy of art.

But now we find ourselves not in the 19th century, not the 20th century, but in the second decade of the 21st century. We have new ideas about philosophy, psychology, social interaction, agency and art. Groggin’s “A Fine Balance” is out of step with these new ideas. Its vertical emphasis and absurdist imagery now appear as worn out cliches of once innovative modern art.

Yes, art can be challenging, but we should not confuse “challenging art” with the coded yet familiar male tropes and ambiguity of 1940s surrealism. His proposed sculpture is actually anachronistic. Or as the kids these days say, “He’s not woke.”

In the 21st century we know that we can judge art, that we should judge art, and we do judge art. In fact, that is the charge to the Petaluma Public Art Committee. They must make a judgment about art that will be reflective of their understanding of what art is in the 21st century.

For whatever explicit subject a work of art conveys, it also always says, “I am art.” And public art says, “I represent the best outdoor art of this community.” The Petaluma Public Art Committee will judge “A Fine Balance” up or down; they will decide if it represents the community’s best ideas about art. The decision of the committee will determine which art will function as our local prominent art example; which art will influence the conception of art for children growing up here for many decades to come.

(Tony Plaut is an art professor from Petaluma.)

