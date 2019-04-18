The true cost of carbon

Anyone who lives in Sonoma County knows that there is a cost to climate change. Fires, exacerbated by global warming, tore through the North Bay in 2017, causing an estimated $14.5 billion in damage.

That is a real cost that people in places like Santa Rosa are having to pay as they rebuild from the disaster.

In other parts of the world, floods, hurricanes, droughts and rising sea levels are causing countless billions of dollars in damage. We know that climate change doesn’t directly cause specific natural disasters, but there is no question that it increases their intensity and frequency.

So, there is a real cost to climate change. But what about the causes of climate change — greenhouse gas emissions? It turns out that the current price of polluting the atmosphere by burning climate changing fossil fuel is $0.

But that could change. What if the U.S. charged a fee for polluting the atmosphere and distributed the money to citizens in the form of a dividend?

It sounds revolutionary, but this obvious solution could become reality with the right amount of political will.

We have already taken the first step — H.R. 763 was introduced in Congress this year. The bill, which is currently in committee in the House, would charge a fee on producers of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas, based on their carbon dioxide content. According to the bill, the fee would start at $15 per ton of CO2 equivalent, and would increase annually by $10 per ton.

Think of it as a price correction, from the current $0 to something approaching the actual cost of disposing of carbon dioxide, the waste product of burning fossil fuels.

Put another way, when you drop off a pickup truck full of junk at the dump, do you expect to drive away without paying a fee? Do you expect the trash collector to empty your bin if you haven’t paid your garbage bill? Even flushing the toilet incurs a charge on your sewer bill.

In nearly every instance that we generate waste, there is a disposal cost, except for burning fossil fuels. That needs to change, and H.R. 763 does just that.

Since the carbon fee is assessed from the producers of oil and gas, won’t they just pass the cost onto consumers? Yes, and that’s part of the solution, sending a strong price signal to businesses and consumers to choose low-carbon options and invest in energy efficiency.

All of the money collected from the fee, minus administrative costs, would be redistributed back to the people, the same way each resident of Alaska receives an annual dividend supported by the oil industry. Americans could use the dividend to offset the increased cost of energy and to switch to cleaner options.

By creating conditions to change behavior, the program is expected to reduce emissions at least 40 percent in the first 12 years with a 90 percent reduction by 2050. It is also an economic stimulus, estimated to create 2.1 million new jobs, thanks to economic growth in local communities across America.

Unlike other measures dealing with climate change — a political third rail for some Republicans — H.R. 763 actually has bipartisan support. But it still faces a tough road getting through Congress and becoming law.

This is why it is important to tell Congress that you support a carbon fee and dividend program (a similar system was recently enacted in Canada). Rep. Jared Huffman, a climate action supporter, needs to know he has the backing of all his constituents if he is to champion this issue in Congress.

Earth Day is April 22. What better way to celebrate than by contacting your congressman (huffman.house.gov/contact) and letting him know you support the H.R. 763 carbon fee and dividend bill. If you want to get more directly involved, you can join Citizens’ Climate Lobby, citizensclimatelobby.org.

The world faces no issue more important today than climate change. It’s time to take action.