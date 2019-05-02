Editorial: New hotels a boon for Petaluma

Exciting news from the Petaluma hospitality industry. Long dormant plans for a downtown boutique hotel are getting dusted off, with implications for economic stimulus and even housing stock.

The Petaluman hotel is proposed as a five-story 65-room project on a vacant lot at B Street and Petaluma Boulevard. Local architect Ross Jones has resurrected the project after taking the last five years to solve key challenges including soil remediation and parking needs.

The project is intriguing for several reasons.

First, it comes during renewed growth in the hotel industry in Petaluma, and could be a boon for the local tourism economy. It will be the second downtown hotel after the Petaluma Hotel was renovated and reopened a few years ago.

A Hampton Inn opened in the former Silk Mill building last year, and a Marriott is planned for the Riverfront development along the Petaluma River at Highway 101. There are also plans for a 140-room Home 2 Suites hotel by Hilton at the Redwood Technology Center at the north end of the city.

Of all these properties, The Petaluman holds the most promise for attracting the kind of sightseeing tourists who will spend money with other merchants in town. It will be within walking distance to shops and restaurants and will also feature its own restaurant and rooftop lounge.

Factoring in the jobs that this and other new hotels will create, the economic benefits are manifold.

The second interesting development to watch as The Petaluman and other new hotels come online is what they will do to housing stock in Petaluma. It seems strange that hotels, which cater to short staying out-of-town visitors, can affect the housing market, but there is a connection.

When short-term vacation rental sites like Airbnb gained popularity, officials worried that homeowners who would normally rent their house or spare room to long-term tenants, would instead convert their properties to short-term rentals. Taking already scarce long-term housing stock off the market increases demand on the few available properties and keeps rents high, exacerbating the housing crisis.

The city decided to regulate the industry and required vacation rental hosts to obtain a city permit and pay hotel tax, while a contractor was hired to enforce the policy. This, in theory, would make hosting a vacation rental more cumbersome and less profitable, potentially discouraging some homeowners from the practice.

The results of the policy on the long-term rental market are unclear, but a recent search on Airbnb revealed 185 Petaluma-area properties available for short-term rent. As more hotel rooms are built in Petaluma, backed by a strong tourist promotion campaign, they will compete with short-term vacation rental hosts for customers. It will be interesting to see if the competition drives some hosts to seek the stability of the long-term rental market, which would help ease the housing crunch.

A third unique aspect of The Petaluman is its infill nature. Unlike the Petaluma Hotel and Silk Mill, which renovated existing historic buildings, The Petaluman’s site is a weed-infested former gas station.

Vacant lots, especially downtown, are not very attractive and are magnets for garbage and other blight. Petaluma’s growth policy, which limits sprawling developments on the outskirts of town, is intended to encourage the kind of infill projects that utilize and beautify existing vacant parcels.

Other infill projects in the works include the North River Apartments on Water Street, which are poised to break ground, and the Altura Apartments on Baywood Drive, which will soon be completed.

Perhaps the highest profile remaining vacant parcel, the two properties between the SMART train station and the Petaluma River, could soon see some action. An application for a long planned mixed use development on the riverside property called Haystack Landing was submitted last month, and city officials and the public should weigh in on it later this year.

Opportunities for other residential infill projects include several parcels along Casa Grande Road, a future apartment complex on Ellis Street and a proposed housing development at Cedar Grove along the river at Lakeville Street.

The Petaluman developers have an ambitious timeline and plan to open in early 2021. We look forward to seeing their gleaming new building becoming a mainstay of downtown Petaluma.