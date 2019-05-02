Rainier a traffic relief solution for Petaluma

This summer, 15 years after Petaluma’s historic 2004 vote urging the City to “pursue the design, environmental analysis, funding and construction of a crosstown connector and interchange” linking the east and west sides of town, Petalumans should see the first tangible evidence of that major traffic relief project finally being realized.

That’s according to Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn and Public Works Director Dan St. John who told me last week that when the long-awaited Highway 101 widening work gets under way in late summer, a city-funded support structure will be placed beneath the highway making way for construction of a .65-mile, four-lane roadway extending Rainier Avenue from McDowell Boulevard to Petaluma Boulevard North.

I called these city officials to get the facts on the long-awaited project after listening to a speech by Mayor Teresa Barrett last month in which she painted such a hopeless, gloom-and-doom picture about the Rainier connector that it left many people in the room wrongly believing that the project was dead in the water.

Instead, I learned that the city has a 10-year-old agreement with Caltrans to build the undercrossing and paid $7 million from its former redevelopment agency for a box culvert bridge support structure that will soon become its first visible component. According to St. John, the project’s environmental reviews have been approved and following the City Council’s direction last year his team is currently working with contractors on various project tasks including surveying, design, engineering and right-of-way land acquisition. The costs for those services are being paid by traffic impact fees from major commercial developments, including the city’s two newest shopping centers.

“If the City had all the necessary funds, we’d be recommending to proceed directly with construction of the roadway,” St. John said.

City Manager Flynn, who acknowledged that while there is currently a gap in the project’s funding, said that her team is diligently looking at all options and will hold a workshop with the City Council in July to evaluate the funding sources most appropriate to complete the work. Potential sources include contributions from land owners who will benefit financially when the roadway unlocks their properties’ development potential, traffic impact fees on new building and the possible extension of Measure M, a countywide quarter-cent sales tax approved in 2004 that made possible the widening of Highway 101.

If extended for another 20 years, according to Sonoma County Transportation Authority Project Director James Cameron, the measure’s future proceeds are expected to be used primarily for rebuilding and resurfacing dilapidated county and city roads. Cameron told me that an ad hoc committee is meeting now to evaluate the prospect of putting a Measure M renewal on the fall 2020 ballot.

Other funding options for the Rainier project’s completion include issuing bonds backed by future developer fees or a local sales tax measure. While efforts in recent years to win passage of a sales tax increase in Petaluma were unsuccessful, public polling showed that fixing roads and relieving traffic congestion were the two biggest priorities for voters. Such concerns could one day lead to a ballot measure specifically earmarked to solve those twin problems.

Either way, the City can and must find a way to complete this project which has been Petaluma’s No. 1 transportation congestion relief solution for decades. First introduced into the city’s long-range planning documents in the 1960s, the future road is the reason Petaluma Valley Hospital and the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus were situated and built where they are on the east side.

So too were the Petaluma Premium Outlets shopping center, the city’s police station and, more recently, the Deer Creek Village shopping center. In addition to significantly relieving traffic congestion on the busy East Washington Street, the Rainier connector would also provide an efficient, cost-effective alternative for east side residents to access downtown businesses while conversely helping west side residents more easily get to sports fields, the junior college, shopping and jobs east of the freeway.

As with any large public improvement project, especially one as costly and complex as Rainier, political will is a vital component to sustain momentum. Until 2004 Rainier was a political football, but when 72 percent of voters told their elected officials to stop bickering and get the job done, that should have settled the matter.

Given all the hard work that’s been done by city staff since to serve the will of the people, don’t you wish all our elected officials would leave past political skirmishes behind and instead work together by offering their unwavering support to complete the project and finally offer some relief from Petaluma’s distressing traffic congestion problem?

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.)