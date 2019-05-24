There is an emergency in Petaluma

There is an emergency in Petaluma. Greenhouse gases, released by burning fossil fuels, are changing the climate with disastrous results. Floods, droughts, wildfires and hurricanes are all exacerbated by the changing climate, making living on earth much more perilous.

To be sure, climate change is a worldwide crisis, not just a Petaluma problem, but this city was among the first to declare it an emergency.

How significant is it that one smallish west coast American city has declared a climate emergency? It could be very significant, if the movement grows.

Governments maintain the powers to declare an emergency in order to marshal resources to tackle tough problems. Typically during a natural disaster, an elected executive or governing body will declare an emergency to cut red tape and free up funds, move personnel to critical areas and prioritize planning.

At the federal level, President Trump recently declared an emergency, but the declaration itself was a disaster. Trump’s “emergency” was a self-made crisis at the southern border and the Democrats’ refusal to pay for his unnecessary border wall.

Meanwhile, on climate change, the federal government has taken many steps backward. Whereas the United States used to be global leader in combating climate change, the Trump administration has signaled an intention to leave a landmark climate treaty, has limited funding to study climate change and has silenced federal climate scientists.

In this era of historic inaction on climate change at the federal level, the solutions are going to have to come from the grassroots. This is why Petaluma declaring a climate emergency is important. As the first city in Sonoma County to pass such a resolution, Petaluma could serve as an example of leadership on the issue.

At the same time, passing a resolution in itself does nothing to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The real action is in the follow-through. The resolution commits Petaluma to elevating climate change to the highest city priority, and every decision must be looked at through this lens.

As a municipal government, the city has considerable purchasing power. The city also maintains a fleet of municipal vehicles, runs a transit agency, owns several buildings and issues building permits to the private sector, all areas where it can use its influence to make decisions that reduce emissions with the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral city by 2045.

The resolution also commits the city to forming a panel of experts, potentially called the Climate Cabinet, to study the issue in the same way the Planning Commission or Parks and Recreation Commission makes recommendations in their subject areas.

The Climate Cabinet should be made up of experts in construction, transportation, energy and agriculture as well as stakeholders in frontline communities that are already feeling the affects of climate change, including people of color and the economically marginalized.

As Mayor Teresa Barrett said in voting for the climate resolution, this is not a box-checking exercise to make people feel good that some action is taken only to be forgotten next week. This is the start of a new era of urgency where governments at all levels realize they have a role to play to fight climate change.

This is what an emergency looks like.