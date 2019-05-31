Downtown project will spur action

After decades of underdevelopment, a major eyesore in the middle of Petaluma is finally getting some use. The city this week took a big step toward approving a mixed-use development called Haystack by Pacifica Companies.

The project, on the mostly vacant 4-acre lot between the SMART station and the Petaluma River, promises to add 178 badly needed housing units. It will also spur development of Petaluma’s most blighted and highly visible properties, transforming an area of the city near a transit hub that has long been envisioned for walkable infill development.

Pacifica’s project includes four-story buildings on two city blocks between Copeland and Weller streets with a new cross street in between. The area once was a gritty industrial area serving both the railway and the docks. It was the terminus of the Petaluma-Santa Rosa Railway, and was where continuing passengers would board steamships heading to San Francisco.

The last remnants of the railroad, a car barn, burned down in 2001. Only two warehouses remain on the property, and one will be torn down for the project. Otherwise, the land is a weed-choked blight in the heart of the city.

Pacifica has designed a good project with commercial space at the corners, parking at the center of the blocks and a couple of pocket parks. The project could probably be five stories given its proximity to the Petaluma Transit Center and the SMART station. The state is exploring legislation to require higher density developments around transit.

The exciting thing about this development is the potential to transform an even larger area. The property is known as a “catalyst site,” according to the Station Area Master Plan, a planning document the city invested in years ago to reimagine the East Washington Street corridor between Lakeville and Petaluma Boulevard.

Once this domino falls, there will be impetus to develop an adjacent parcel that SMART owns just next to the train station. Negotiations are still ongoing to sell that parcel to a developer in exchange for an east side train station.

A third so-called catalyst site is the Golden Eagle shopping center, where private redevelopment could turn a rundown strip mall into a huge community asset like the commercial corridor along the Napa River.

Taps and Dempsey’s have already figured out how to utilize their small riverfront space for patio seating. What is needed is a complete redesign of the shopping center, turning it around so the building fronts face the river with pedestrian walkways and river access points.

Work continues on the public boathouse in the river just in front of this shopping center, which will draw visitors to the recreational opportunity.

The east side of the Turning Basin is ripe for the kind of development that encourages walking, cycling, paddling and other healthy activities that don’t involve driving a car.

The Haystack Pacifica project is the first piece of the puzzle that will eventually beautify and improve a rundown part of the city.