Climate change is a local issue

Who is responsible for fixing the problem of global climate change?

Is it the U.S. government, which has released numerous studies and reports over the past 20 years on the enormous economic and environmental costs from the more intense and destructive hurricanes, wildfires and floods caused by global warming?

Is it the United Nations, which has produced multiple reports on the grave consequences to humankind associated with ongoing sea level rise, more severe droughts and heat waves, and the famine resulting from reduced agricultural yields and collapsing ecosystems and fisheries?

Or is it the City of Petaluma, whose leaders earlier this month unanimously declared a “climate emergency” and set an ambitious goal of making our community carbon neutral by 2045?

According to Ann Hancock, founder of Sonoma County’s Center for Climate Protection, a nonprofit advocacy group that promotes policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it’s all of the above and much, much more.

Nothing in human history has posed such a momentous threat to the future of our species as man-made climate change, Hancock says, correctly predicting that “unless we get our policies straight, we are toast.”

That means policies on the local, state, federal and international level that drive “systemic changes in how we lead our lives.”

While she praises the recent resolution by the Petaluma City Council, Hancock says that “it will not mean anything unless actions follow.”

Petaluma architect Pete Gang agrees. As a leader of the Petaluma chapter of Climate Action Campaign that helped push for the city’s formal commitment to reaching zero carbon emissions in 25 years, Gang says, “The council’s resolution was a small first step, and now the hard work begins.”

“Navigating our way from business-as-usual to zero greenhouse gas emissions,” he says, will require specific actions, among them the eventual conversion of all city facilities to Sonoma Clean Power’s 100% Evergreen clean electricity program. Determining the costs of doing so is the first step, Gang adds, along with seeking grant funding from resources such as California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that uses billions of dollars in state cap and trade program proceeds to fund community projects to lower GHG emissions.

City officials have begun the process of appointing a climate committee to develop and implement GHG-reduction goals, and are expected to consider a “zero-waste” policy committing residents and businesses to reducing the community’s waste stream to zero, a practice being championed by the county’s waste management agency and adopted by other cities.

Another prospective goal for the City is to partner with the Regional Climate Protection Authority, a county agency, to help promote its 2019 Community Climate Challenge that encourages residents to consider a range of household programs aimed at conserving energy and water, and saving money in the process.

Since the extensive use of passenger vehicles with internal combustion engines is a prime culprit adding to GHG emissions locally, it would be logical for officials to explore grant funding for the purchase of electric cars for use by City employees while also encouraging residents to avail themselves of Sonoma Clean Power’s “Drive EV” program to learn about the generous rebates and tax credits available for buying or leasing electric cars.

And speaking of electric cars, the City would also be wise to lend its support to Assembly Bill 40 which would study the prospect of requiring all new cars sold in California to be zero-emission by 2040. Setting a long-range goal of banning all passenger vehicles with internal combustion engines may sound extreme to some today, but when compared to the catastrophic outcomes of increasing climate change, it’s actually not.

In 1941, when Pearl Harbor was bombed, the United States came together and made the sacrifices necessary to defeat Germany and Japan. Such national unity is desperately needed today to defeat a similarly devastating global threat, one which is illustrated by entire cities burning to the ground in a matter of hours as opposed to Japanese bombs falling on a naval base.

But given the sorrowful inaction of our current president and the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate to take any meaningful action, it’s heartening to see that Petaluma’s elected officials are willing to take up the battle. Now, our community needs to rally behind them and get the job done.

That toxic smoke we all breathed for 10 days last November during the Camp Fire is, after all, likely to return again later this year.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.)