It’s CPR/AED Week. Here’s how to be heart safe.

Put on your “Imagine This Scenario” hat for a moment and pick one of these gut-wrenching choices. Which is worse?

Seeing someone — maybe mom, dad, your spouse, a friend, even a stranger — collapse in front of you and not having a defibrillator at hand to restart their heart. Then watching helplessly as the victim dies.

Or, seeing someone collapse in front of you, grabbing the defibrillator off the shelf, and discovering the battery is dead. Then watching helplessly as the victim dies.

Nightmare scenarios, right? With luck, you’ll never experience either of them.

But why rely on luck? The Petaluma Heath Care District Heartsafe Community Program helps you ensure you’ll always have a “live,” operable Automatic External Defibrillator at your workplace, school, store, gym, theater, restaurant or other location where people congregate and Sudden Cardiac Arrest might someday kill someone.

PHCD’s Healthquest CPR program sells defibrillators, and if you register one with Healthquest CPR, we will notify you when it’s time to replace the batteries and gel-covered pads before they expire.

PHCD is a local community-owned and -operated public agency (not, however, funded by taxpayers) that serves as a resource for health, wellness and illness prevention in Southern Sonoma County.

Healthquest CPR is a PHCD program that sells and maintains defibrillators, which, when used promptly, can often restart a normal heart rhythm in victims of SCA. Healthquest CPR is an authorized American Heart Association and Medic First Aid CPR and AED and First Aid Training Center.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest — when the heart stops beating in a normal rhythm — kills about 800 Americans a day. It’s the No. 1 cause of workplace death, killing 10,000 employees a year, and also the No. 1 cause of student athlete deaths, killing one every three days. SCA is caused by an abnormal electrical rhythm, which stops the heart’s pumping. SCA is different from a heart attack, in which clots block the arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle.

Promptly administering CPR revives about 7% of SCA victims.

Promptly — within three to five minutes — treating SCA victims with defibrillation while they are also undergoing CPR boosts the survival rate to 70%.

That’s why “live,” operable AEDs are critical.

Next week, June 1–7, is National CPR and AED Awareness Week. There’s no better time to do these four things:

Get CPR/AED trained. Contact Healthquest — healthquest@phcd.org or 766-9226. Healthquest CPR has a hands-only, non-certified CPR/AED training and demonstration on Thursday, June 6 in Petaluma (registration required).

If you have an AED — perhaps a donated one — make certain it’s registered with Healthquest. Healthquest will help ensure it’s in working order, assist you in maintaining it and automatically send you reminders to replace the batteries, approximately every five years, and pads, approximately every two years.

If your organization doesn’t have a defibrillator, buy one or ask supporters to donate one. For example, with golf tournament proceeds, Petaluma’s Exchange Bank funded an AED at the Petaluma Swim Center.

Or perhaps supporters will donate the cost of CPR/AED training for your staff. Arrow Benefits Group donates CPR/AED classes to its clients and makes unused seats available to PHCD; we recently used these spots to train staff at COTS, the Committee on the Shelterless.

Whenever you see an AED, look for a flashing green light or a green “check mark.” If the light is red or you see a red X, tell the owner. Tell us too. We’ll follow up.

Let’s briefly return to those frightening scenarios I began with an AED discovery in Petaluma. Not long ago, a Little League mom discovered that the battery had died in the AED that had been donated to her child’s league. A follow-up check found dead batteries in several teams’ donated AEDs. Fortunately, those defibrillators hadn’t yet been needed. But imagine the horror if the discovery were made too late.

This is AED Awareness Week. Let’s do what it takes to avert the nightmare.

(Ramona Faith, MSN, RN, is CEO of Petaluma Health Care District.)