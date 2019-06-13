Suit over, let’s open Lafferty

Some good news for people long awaiting public access to the publicly-owned Lafferty Ranch on Sonoma Mountain.

A six year lawsuit between the city and open space advocates on one side and ranch neighbors on the other has ended. And the result of years of litigation, mediation and negotiation is ... nothing.

That’s right, in April, the lawsuit was dismissed in Sonoma County Superior Court, ending without a resolution or legal opinion, almost as if the litigation never happened.

The result of the action is that Petaluma is now ready to assert its claim over the entrance to Lafferty Ranch from Sonoma Mountain Road. How we got here is a bit more muddled.

The picturesque property overlooking Petaluma Valley is older than the city itself. The original non-native settler, Mariano Vallejo, in 1859 sold the ranch to Marshall Lafferty — hence the name — who raised cattle and fruit trees there.

A century later, Petaluma purchased the land, and its spring at the headwaters of Adobe Creek, to serve as the municipal water works. Then, in the 1960s, Petaluma started to get its water from the Russian River via an aqueduct and the city stopped using Lafferty Ranch.

Plans were laid to turn the land into a park, but the city received push back from neighbors on the mountain, who feared public access would erode their privacy.

Friends of Lafferty Park in 2013 sued the neighbors on either side of the 270-acre ranch. The city later signed onto the lawsuit over one of the tiniest patches of land, a few dozen feet of dirt from the bend on Sonoma Mountain Road to the Lafferty gate.

The neighbors claimed that the city didn’t have rights to the land between the road and the gate, a space small enough that one could practically jump over it. The city rightly countered that, of course it has access. No judge would rule that a property should be cut off from access to a public road.

When the corners of two rectangles touch, they abut. In this case, the corner of the bend in the road touches the corner of Lafferty Ranch, and Petaluma is claiming abutter’s rights. It’s unfortunate that it took this long to get to this point, but after years trying to negotiate a settlement with the neighbors, Petaluma is ready to just assert the public’s right of access.

This is significant because the city can now start planning in earnest for what would be the jewel in the municipal park system. Imagine having a trail network through a grassy open space with unrivaled views just a few minutes drive east of town.

With public access also comes responsibility, and Petaluma has signaled a willingness to be responsible stewards of the land and good neighbors. Plans are in the works for a park with minimal impact to the land and one that avoids areas that could infringe on neighbor privacy.

We, the public, own this land, and we should be able to access and enjoy it. Yes, we should respect the neighbors’ right to privacy. But those living next to pubic open space — just like the neighbors of Tolay, Helen Putnam and other public parks — must share this treasured resource with those not fortunate to live in a pristine wilderness area.

In a few years, when Lafferty Park is complete, the public will have recreational opportunities on a piece of Petaluma that we can be proud of.