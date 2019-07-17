Putnam park gets makeover

Nearly 35 years after it was created, big changes are taking place at Helen Putnam Regional Park on the southwestern flank of Petaluma.

Take a trip down Windsor Drive and you can already see it on the hillside off to the right. Crews are working this summer to build a new trail from the street into the wooded area at the top of the ridge.

The switchback trail, adding to the park’s current 6-mile trail network, will eventually connect to a new parking lot on Windsor Drive and will represent the third point where the public can access the popular park. Currently, the only public parking for Helen Putnam involves a drive around to the backside off Chileno Valley Road.

The new Windsor Drive parking lot will save hikers the drive, but it is yet to be seen whether it will ease street parking around the other public access point at Oxford Court. The Windsor Drive lot will come with a $7 parking fee — free for Regional Parks members — while there is no charge for the limited street parking at Oxford Court.

While the new trail will not add acreage to the park, a new housing development to the east will. Davidon Homes, which has tried for the past decade to build houses on the former Scott Ranch property next to the park, struck a deal last year with an environmental group that sought to block it.

The developer vastly scaled down their original 93-home plan. Instead, they will build 28 homes on the edge of Petaluma, and Davidon sold the remaining 44 acres to the Kelly Creek Protection Project, which will transfer the land to the county park system once the $4.1 million sale goes through.

The eastern expansion will include a parking area, restroom, playground and picnic area while setting aside some of the more environmentally sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, the existing trails and nature areas inside the park’s 216 acres are getting some much needed attention thanks to $200,000 in grants and donations. The renovation includes improving trails for all-season use, trailhead staging area enhancements, wildflower and oak regeneration management and way-finding and interpretive signage development.

The park improvements couldn’t come at a better time. Helen Putnam Regional Park is part of the ongoing Sonoma County Trails Challenge. Hike, run, bike or ride five or more of the listed trails through August and receive a free T-shirt. Post photos on social media and you could win gear from REI or park memberships.

The Helen Putnam challenge hike is a 3-mile loop that links five different trails and takes in grasslands, shady oak groves, a fishing pond and ridge tops with views for miles.

The weather is great, the wildlife is in abundance, and this is a perfect time to head to Helen Putnam and check out our expanded, renovated regional park.