Fair deal a long time coming

What a difference a new city manager makes.

After 15 years of ineffectual back-room negotiations between City of Petaluma officials and Sonoma-Marin Fair board members to extend the fair’s lease on 60 acres of public property in the center of town, it now looks like a deal may soon be cut that would allow the fair to continue operating while also redesigning the multi-million-dollar site for more optimal overall use.

Fair officials, representing local agriculture and the California fair system, have made it clear for many years that a long-term extension of their lease with the city, set to expire in just four years, is necessary to obtain funding to upgrade facilities and ensure the fair’s long-term viability.

At the same time, Petaluma’s elected officials are responsible for getting the most efficient utilization of this valuable property for the benefit of its owners, the citizens of Petaluma. To do that will require reconfiguring the fairgrounds property so the fair can operate more effectively while opening up space for new uses, thus enabling the property’s full potential to be achieved.

To do that, Petaluma’s new City Manager, Peggy Flynn, recently decided to abandon the secret, on-again-off-again negotiation process undertaken by her predecessor, John Brown. Instead, Flynn is working to establish a more transparent public planning process to determine the site’s future by utilizing a “charrette,” a collaborative and highly participatory multi-day brain storming session aimed at fleshing out the best ideas for redeveloping the property.

Flynn was very excited about what the charrette process could produce when I spoke with her last week, noting that the City’s previous classified negotiations not only kept the community in the dark about the property’s future, but squandered the opportunity to solicit valuable public input.

“We haven’t done a good job of getting the public involved, and we need to have the community at the table,” said Flynn. “We need to approach this process with open minds and open hearts and listen to what people have to say.”

In addition to finding ways to ensure the continued viability of the fair, Flynn says many questions need to be asked.

“How is new development on the property going to benefit the city? Is it housing? An event center? Civic space?”

She sees a revenue-generating event center as a high-potential “partnership opportunity” with the fair which currently depends upon erratic revenues from managing several incongruent sub-leases to more than a dozen business and schools on the property. It’s not a very sustainable business model, especially with the fairgrounds lease expiring in 2023.

“We have to be creative on how we approach the planning process,” Flynn said. Assuming maximum public input is received, “the sky’s the limit on what we can achieve,” she added.

For a municipal official, Flynn has an unusually deep appreciation for the importance of the Sonoma-Marin Fair and the strong economic benefits local agriculture provides this community. It didn’t hurt, she acknowledged, that her marriage to Petaluma rancher and former Sonoma County Farm Bureau Executive Director Lex McCorvey has put her in close touch with many Petaluma-area farmers and ranchers, many of whom believe city officials are unconcerned with the fair’s future.

One of the attendees at Flynn’s wedding, in fact, was Tawny Tesconi, a former CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair and current leader of a grassroots group formed last year to protect and preserve the fair. Tesconi, current executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, says she is hopeful that Flynn’s appreciation for agriculture and her open approach to publicly planning the site’s future will bear fruit. She added that the longstanding distrust that has clouded relations between city and fair officials for so many years has begun to fade with Flynn’s leadership.

Tesconi says she especially likes the idea of the City partnering with the fair to operate an expanded event center, noting that studies have shown there is a strong need for more consumer shows and business events.

Allison Keany, current CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair and a Petaluma native, agreed, noting that the fairgrounds hosts dozens of events every year and that it would be logical to partner with the city to manage a larger event center.

The Sonoma-Marin Fair property has been the hub of recreation and entertainment here since Petaluma residents voted to purchase the property in 1911. Since the mid 1930s, it has been operated continually as a fair under renewing leases. It is a valuable asset to this community, also serving as an evacuation center for both people and large farm animals during fires and floods.

The fairgrounds property serves this community well and its future must be preserved. It is good to see officials taking a renewed approach to achieving that goal. With a shared commitment to collaboration, creativity and compromise, the potential for success is great.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com.)