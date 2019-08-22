Life in the dark with no power

“PG&E may cut power to all of Petaluma this summer and fall for several days. ATM machines won’t work, gas stations won’t be able to pump gas, traffic signals will be out, garage doors will need to be opened manually. ... Are you ready?”

Welcome to the brave new post-climate change world we live in, where extreme weather has become the new normal and where even flipping on a working light switch is not guaranteed.

The quote is taken from a Petaluma Fire Department announcement about opening the Community Center as a cooling station as temperatures flirted with triple digits last week.

While the heat is a reminder of our warming globe and the ever-present threat of wildfires, the message reminds us that our very way of life — from our health care system to our economy — is vulnerable to a weather-related power shutoff.

After its power lines were blamed for starting many of the worst fires in the past two years, including the deadly Camp fire in Paradise, the state granted PG&E permission to cut power to the grid during hot, dry windy days. The public safety shutoffs will be used as a precautionary measure to preempt a potential fire, the utility said.

But a widespread power outage poses its own set of challenges. For example, what happens to people who rely on electric medial equipment? Most hospitals have backup generators, but what about equipment in people’s homes?

PG&E representatives were in Petaluma last week, part of a statewide outreach tour, to prepare local businesses for the possibility of an extended power cut, which could be crippling for the economy. Backup generators are recommended, especially for food service businesses. Can you imagine an ice cream parlor during a lengthy power outage with no backup?

Generators are expensive to buy and operate, and most run by burning diesel fuel, which compounds the problem of climate change. Solar panels with battery storage is an ideal solution, especially since these outages are likely to occur during hot sunny days when solar generation works best.

The Press Democrat last week obtained a PG&E map of Sonoma County showing areas that will likely be affected in a weather-related power outage. Most of Petaluma, save for a narrow strip along the Highway 101 corridor, is in the affected zone.

To avoid the worst case, post-apocalyptic scenario, residents should prepare like other emergencies. Stock up on flashlights and batteries and have a portable radio handy. Figure out how to operate your garage door if there was no power.

This last point is especially pertinent during a fire when time is scarce. Many people were not able to access their vehicles during the North Bay firestorm because they were in garages without power.

The Press Democrat has compiled a list of things to remember to stay safe during a power outage or other emergency, pressdemocrat.com/prepare.

As with any emergency, the latest news and information is critical during a power outage. This is why the Argus-Courier and our affiliated publications, have been working diligently to prepare for the impact of a shutdown. Our top priority is to keep you informed.

We have secure backup power for our newsrooms and are committed to providing continued robust reporting during an outage. This ongoing coverage will be available on our websites.

Our primary focus will be to keep our website updated and to send out breaking news alerts and newsletters as needed. (Our internet providers have assured us that they too have backup power.)

To receive timely information, we encourage you to sign up for our free breaking news alerts and newsletters at petaluma360.com/newsletter.

PG&E said they will do all they can to give advance notice of a shutdown, detailing the areas to be impacted. We suggest you sign up for news alerts from them at pge.com.

Above all, we want to make sure Petaluma residents remain safe and informed. Please know we are doing everything possible to ensure you receive uninterrupted access to the trusted news and information you’ve come to expect.