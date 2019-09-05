Yes, it could happen in Petaluma

“This is a generational challenge to reverse our nation’s poisonous gun culture.”

—Assemblyman Marc Levine

During a recent planning meeting for a popular Petaluma fundraiser, one committee member voiced concerns about a possible mass shooting and asked what could be done to prevent such a terrible thing from happening. Such fears were understandable, given that just two weeks earlier a young man wielding a military-style assault rifle had opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival and murdered three people, including two children, and left 15 others bleeding on the ground.

The Gilroy shooting preceded the more recent mass killings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio and another just last weekend in Odessa, Texas. According to one database that carefully tracks these horrific events (defined as incidents where four or more people are killed), Saturday’s shooting brought the number of mass murders in the United States this year to 25, thus equaling the number for all of 2018, with more dead to date this year than during all of last year.

Being on track to totally eclipse the number of mass killings from the prior year is the type of grim statistic which ought to spark outrage and action on the part of all elected officials. But on the matter of gun safety, it’s only Democrats who are promising to enact sensible gun safety laws while Republican politicians offer their customarily hollow “thoughts and prayers” for the latest victims of gun violence while assiduously avoiding doing anything meaningful to fix the problem.

California is widely viewed as having the toughest gun safety laws in the nation. But in light of the Gilroy shooting, I called Petaluma’s State Assemblyman, Marc Levine, last week to ask what more could be done. He told me he’d proposed legislation earlier this year to place a $25 excise tax on the purchase of handguns and semi-automatic rifles sold in California, and that he’d recently amended the legislation to set a tax on sales of the bullets used in those firearms. Proceeds from the taxes would go to the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program which funds community programs, including one in Santa Rosa, to reduce injuries and deaths from firearms.

But the legislation, Levine said, lacks support in the State Senate where former Senator Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, was recalled from office after his vote to increase the state gas tax. As a result, Levine says most senators are reluctant to embrace any new tax, even one designed to protect innocent people from being shot to death.

Other gun bills are winding their way through the California state legislature, including one proposed by a Democrat that would expand the Gun Violence Restraining Order law passed in 2016 that allows family members, spouses and domestic partners to report someone with a gun if they pose a danger to themselves or others. The modified law would add an employer, co-worker or school faculty member, since those people also have direct and frequent contact with potential murderers.

Had the current law been in effect years earlier, it might have prevented Kevin Conover from murdering his estranged wife, beloved Meadow School teacher Kim Baucom, on a downtown Petaluma sidewalk in 2012. It could have also saved Petaluma waitress Buapha Mullennix whose husband, Kenneth Mullennix, shot her to death in their home in 2010. After all, people like Conover and Mullennix should never be allowed to possess any kind of firearm, something the California law is designed to achieve.