Petaluma’s food news includes new restaurants, paired dinners and more

HOUSTON PORTER
June 18, 2019, 12:59PM

Gator’s Mother’s Day brunch was such a huge success that if you are interested in taking your dad for an all-you-can-eat BBQ lunch buffet this Sunday, you’d better call the restaurant for your reservation (707-658-1845) now. Yes, that’s how fast the Mother’s Day brunch sold out. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gator will be serving up everything from slow smoked beef brisket to ribs to pulled pork to BBQ’d chicken. Fixin’s will include pineapple jalapeno slaw, Cajun baked beans, dirty rice and of course, collard greens, just to name a few of the sides, plus peach cobbler and old fashion banana pudding for dessert. And Chef Gator says a good portion of the menu, upwards of 80% will be gluten free. The cost is $33.95 for adults, $21.99 for kids 9 to 12, $9.99 for kids 7 and 8, and free to for your six year olds and younger. (Tax and gratuity are not included.)

War Wagon BBQ will host a special fundraiser this Sunday, June 16, from noon to 3 p.m. in the north parking lot of M. Maselli & Sons on Lakeville. Much like their Mother’s Day pop-up, this one will be takeaway only with pre-orders encouraged through warwagonbbq@gmail.com. They will be serving up War Wagon ribs, smoked mac and cheese and cowboy beans for $15 a plate. What makes this particularly special in my mind is that they will donate all the proceeds to the Petaluma Active 20-30 Club’s efforts to help underprivileged youth in our area. War Wagon doesn’t have to do this but they were signed up to compete in last week’s Active 20-30 Club’s Ribs for Kids fundraiser but unexpectedly had to attend a family Memorial Service in Southern California. As someone who has organized food fundraisers in the past, it is always disappointing when teams have to drop out at the last minute, but what separates the champs is when some of those teams go out of their way to still help out the fundraiser, just as War Wagon BBQ is doing here. I can’t think of a better reason to order up a plate or two this weekend. Besides, I hear it’s great BBQ, so there is that too.

Petaluma Drinks is another great Father’s Day option and is going on all weekend. (petalumadrinks.com) One participant of Petaluma Drinks is 101 North Brewing Co., who will be offering a free pint glass to all dads throughout Sunday, June 16. You can also grab some great street food from F.A. Nino’s while visiting 101 North.

Stockhome has everyone excited with the news that they recently earned a well-deserved Michelin Bib Gourmand award. We certainly look for every chance we can to visit them for new and tasting treats but their Midsummer Feast on Saturday, June 22 offers guests a full smorgasbord of options. With three seatings (noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.), you can perfectly tune your Saturday to allow for sleeping in, running errands, and even catching up on your Netflix binge-watching and still squeeze in a great meal from Stockhome. “This is one of the most adored days of the year in Sweden and Chef Roberth and team are thrilled to share this festive meal with you!” We attended Stockhome’s Christmas buffet and it was incredible, so I’d imagine this will be similar, but with a slight change to accommodate seasonal ingredient changes. There will be plenty of great breads and toppings, fruits, veggies, salads and fish, such as the best gravlax with mustard-dill sauce you could hope to find outside of Sweden. They will also offer smoked salmon and dill mayo, grilled pork tenderloin with morel mushrooms, Ramp and Wrångebäck cheese pie and Jansson’s Temptation, which is also known as Jansson’s frestelse and is a Swedish casserole made of potatoes, onions, bread crumbs, cream and pickled sprats. I am guessing the “surprise” is the pickled sprats, which are a type of very small fish. Dessert will be a “Midsommartårta” of strawberry cake. Tickets are $65 for adults and $35 for kids and are available through their website atstockhomerestaurant.com.

Brewsters has announced the next “Fire in the Garden – a collaborative dinner series” which will be on June 26 and will include a 5-course dinner with guest Chef Liza Shaw working alongside Brewsters’ own Chef Todd Shoberg. Chef Shaw has a considerable pedigree from around the Bay Area including time as a chef and/or consultant at San Francisco’s A16 and Acquerello, the Northbay’s Pizzando and Redd Wood pizzeria, and her own sandwich joint called Merigan. We have been to several of Brewsters’ special dinners and always find them to be well worth the visit. Tickets are $85 and available throughbrewstersbeergarden.com.

Restaurant News

Sarah’s Eats & Sweets is open. Well, technically, they will be closed for a brief summer break from Tuesday, June 11 through Monday, June 17, but I did not want to start a panic. Hey, Sarah and Emery deserve a vacation too, I guess, although maybe they shouldn’t make such great food and then they wouldn’t have so many fans tapping “open, open, open” on their front window.

Two new places are on the cusp of opening, but for last minute permitting and equipment acquisition. The Bagel Mill is set to open on Western next to Petaluma Market’s parking lot. And the owners of Wicked Slush couldn’t make any announcements as of last Monday’s newspaper deadline but advised that people should keep an eye on their Facebook page over the next few days in order to be the first in line for both their soft and grand opening, which is expected to be within a week or two. Leading up to the opening, they will have all sorts of social media fun and games for people to win free slushy stuff.

The rumors on Facebook are that TAPS is opening a new location in Rosso’s vacated spot in Theatre Square, in part because there is already a wood-burning pizza oven on site. I wasn’t able to get much info from TAPS other than that this will be a separate and distinct location from TAPS, so TAPS fans need not fear – they are not going anywhere. We certainly hope that Chef Abe has something to do with the new menu. You have seen my food love letters to Chef Abe about his incredible Thursday night specials, many of which would still be a bargain at restaurant prices, although are limited in a tap house setting. We will also assume that the beer selection will be good, although likely nothing like what TAPS has on tap. And although many posted concerns about the management of Theatre Square, the building that TAPS sits in is managed by the same company so I’m sure they know what they are getting themselves into.

Sauced has closed, in Theatre Square. I can’t say I am surprised and figured they were just waiting for their lease to run out but am always sad to see a place close down. The problem clearly wasn’t a lack of demand for BBQ, as we can see by all the excitement generated every time there is a BBQ announcement. My opinion, based on knowing most of the restaurants and owners in town is that Sauced simply never got Petaluma, likely coupled with very high rent. As I have mentioned before, you don’t need to be from here in order to become part of the community, as we have seen from Quinua, Pearl, Shuckery, Thai River and Sake 107, just to name a few of my favorite restaurants whose owners are originally from Petaluma.

Not that getting press space is the end all be all in this town but when I was brushed off on multiple occasions prior to their opening, I had a bad feeling about what they were getting themselves into. I even went out of my way to schedule a stop in to their Livermore location, to dine with a large group of friends. I requested a conversation with an owner so I could better introduce them to Petaluma readers and diners but was instead met by an assistant manager who knew little about their expansion into Petaluma. My intuition was that they were looking to capitalize on our growing food fame without really getting to know our town. Obviously, there is a lot at play behind the scenes that we’ll never know about, likely including some pretty steep rents, but there were also a lot of obvious missteps that have left few surprised that Sauced didn’t make it. I wish them the best at their other locations, which I hear are doing well.

However, do not BBQ despair because Sonoma Mag just named Butcher Crown Roadhouse as one of the best BBQ places in Sonoma County in a recent article. Along with several other great local BBQ options, like Lombardi’s, Roy’s at the Yard, and special rib nights at Charlie’s Wine Country Deli, Butcher Crown offers a unique twist to the BBQ menu by going south of the boarder and out into the Caribbean for their inspiration and recipes.

Coastal Kitchen just introduced their happy hour, which will run from 3 to 5 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. All draft beers will be $5, white wine of the week will be $9 and raw oysters are $2 each. Because the regular menu changes almost weekly, so will the happy hour menu but I am told will likely include some kind of fries (theirs are great), baked oysters, a veggie options and sometimes a small falafel plate. This will make for a great option whether heading out to Dillon for a lazy evening, or before heading home from an afternoon at the beach.

Coastal Kitchen is also currently hiring. If you would like more info about the great people you could be working with look back to last week’s article for my server spotlight on sisters Claire and Ellen FitzGerald as well as the article on Coastal Kitchen in the same edition. This is a place where they not only love great food but are also closely connected to the ranchers and farmers in the area. Plus, you’d be working at one of the best beaches in the area.

Lemongrass Thai Noodle (downtown) has brought back happy hour in celebration of their one year anniversary. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. daily, they will offer draft and bottle beers and house wine for $4, crispy roll, pot stickers, lumpia, samosa, and crispy tofu for $5 and coconut prawn, somtum, beef salad and shrimp salad for $6. We visited Lemongrass Thai Noodle while researching last year’s happy hour guide and enjoyed it quite a lot, but they stopped serving it for some reason right after. We are happy to see it back.

Small Bites

Specially for the summer, Sonoma Portworks has announced its “summer cocktails” program, which will include “port and sherry cocktails, boozy milkshakes and more…” Every Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer, Sonoma Portworks will offer visitors a taste beyond just what’s in the bottle. June will highlight the perfect afternoon refresher, DECO sangria. In July, stop in for boozy milkshakes, using Three Twins Madagascar vanilla and Mexican chocolate ice creams, mixed with either DECO port or DUET sherry. In August they will blend their DUET and ginger beer, with a twist of lemon, to create a “chilled ginger snap.” For non-alcoholics, Sonoma Portworks will have their chilled Sonomic Gold Shrub. www.portworks.com

Penngrove Market also has some front patio fun planned for Friday evenings throughout the summer, including live music, great wood-fired pizzas and other treats and a line-up of brewery and winery tastings. So far, it looks like Lagunitas, Seismic, Fogbelt, and our favorite, Fort Point are on the list, with wineries in the works. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for info as it becomes available.

Advance preview

Because it is often hard to find the exact info for the Penngrove Parade weekend, I would like to thank Lyndi Brown, Penngrove resident and Petaluma Good Egg recipient for passing along all the pertinent info early.

First and foremost, you can still enter in the parade by filling out an application at JavAmore Café at 10101 Main Street or downloading it from www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org. For questions, call Kim Hanson at 707-794-1516 or email mrsjjava@hotmail.com. There is no entry fee or theme, “just fun”, with entry forms accepted through Wednesday, July 3 at 5 p.m.

The weekend starts on Saturday, July 6 with the Rancho Adobe Fire Department Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the fire station. This has been a favorite of our family’s since I was a kid and we still enjoy it even though we rarely recognize anyone anymore after having moved from Penngrove over 20 years ago. And Sunday, Sunday, Sunday is the big day with the 43rd annual Penngrove Parade starting at 11 a.m. sharp, followed by BBQ, kids’ games and music by Train Wreck Junction in Penngrove Park from noon to 4 p.m. This is the biggest annual fundraiser hosted by Penngrove Social Firemen, a non-profit 501(c)(3), to benefit the Penngrove community.  Funds help maintain the Penngrove Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, and support local groups. Phone 707-794-1516 or visit www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

I hope I am not getting Ana Keller in trouble, but she saw my Facebook post about how well Stockhome’s Chef Roberth pairs food and drink and let me know that Keller Estates and Chef Roberth will be pairing up for a dinner at Stockhome on Tuesday, July 16. Nothing appears on Stockhome’s site yet, but I have already marked my calendar because the summer is booking up fast and I don’t want to mistakenly double book and have to cancel the other plans, which is surely what would happen. Having watched Ana select the perfect Keller Estate wine to go along with the ribs we judges taste each year at the Ribs for Kids event here in Petaluma, I know she is equally passionate about food as she is about wine. I’m sure she and Roberth will come up with some incredible combos.

Stemple Creek Ranch has announced their 10th Anniversary Annual Open House & BBQ for Saturday, August 24, from noon to 3 p.m. The open house always includes a fascinating tour (I learn something new every time), plus some great food. Tickets are not sold the day of the event so reserve yours at www.stemplecreek.com.

In case you missed it

The Shuckery, Hotel Petaluma and Pierreclos Imports will host a “wine tasting through the South of France” tomorrow, Friday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Hotel Petaluma’s courtyard. Tickets are $10 and entitled you to five unique wines, plus a bit of wine education, plus live music. www.shuckery.com.

The Petaluma Museum’s Schubertiade is this Sunday, June 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. and is only $40 ($10 for students.) This includes music, lectures, and food breaks with authentic Schubert food favorites from Vienna. Guests are welcome to come and go as they please so this one is easy to fit into the afternoon for whenever dad wants to take a break from whatever chores mom has him doing around the house.

Petaluma Drinks is all weekend long, and is another event where you can pick and choose when you want to “participate.” Tickets are still available at www.petalumadrinks.com and entitle holders to tasting room visits all over Petaluma, along with a food voucher for the Block – Petaluma. There is also a special add-on cocktail tasting and party on Friday, June 14 and Petaluma drink paired dinner at Stockhome on Saturday, June 15, both available only to Petaluma Drinks ticket holders, for an additional fee.

