Petaluma’s food news includes new restaurants, paired dinners and more

Gator’s Mother’s Day brunch was such a huge success that if you are interested in taking your dad for an all-you-can-eat BBQ lunch buffet this Sunday, you’d better call the restaurant for your reservation (707-658-1845) now. Yes, that’s how fast the Mother’s Day brunch sold out. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gator will be serving up everything from slow smoked beef brisket to ribs to pulled pork to BBQ’d chicken. Fixin’s will include pineapple jalapeno slaw, Cajun baked beans, dirty rice and of course, collard greens, just to name a few of the sides, plus peach cobbler and old fashion banana pudding for dessert. And Chef Gator says a good portion of the menu, upwards of 80% will be gluten free. The cost is $33.95 for adults, $21.99 for kids 9 to 12, $9.99 for kids 7 and 8, and free to for your six year olds and younger. (Tax and gratuity are not included.)

War Wagon BBQ will host a special fundraiser this Sunday, June 16, from noon to 3 p.m. in the north parking lot of M. Maselli & Sons on Lakeville. Much like their Mother’s Day pop-up, this one will be takeaway only with pre-orders encouraged through warwagonbbq@gmail.com. They will be serving up War Wagon ribs, smoked mac and cheese and cowboy beans for $15 a plate. What makes this particularly special in my mind is that they will donate all the proceeds to the Petaluma Active 20-30 Club’s efforts to help underprivileged youth in our area. War Wagon doesn’t have to do this but they were signed up to compete in last week’s Active 20-30 Club’s Ribs for Kids fundraiser but unexpectedly had to attend a family Memorial Service in Southern California. As someone who has organized food fundraisers in the past, it is always disappointing when teams have to drop out at the last minute, but what separates the champs is when some of those teams go out of their way to still help out the fundraiser, just as War Wagon BBQ is doing here. I can’t think of a better reason to order up a plate or two this weekend. Besides, I hear it’s great BBQ, so there is that too.

Petaluma Drinks is another great Father’s Day option and is going on all weekend. (petalumadrinks.com) One participant of Petaluma Drinks is 101 North Brewing Co., who will be offering a free pint glass to all dads throughout Sunday, June 16. You can also grab some great street food from F.A. Nino’s while visiting 101 North.

Stockhome has everyone excited with the news that they recently earned a well-deserved Michelin Bib Gourmand award. We certainly look for every chance we can to visit them for new and tasting treats but their Midsummer Feast on Saturday, June 22 offers guests a full smorgasbord of options. With three seatings (noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.), you can perfectly tune your Saturday to allow for sleeping in, running errands, and even catching up on your Netflix binge-watching and still squeeze in a great meal from Stockhome. “This is one of the most adored days of the year in Sweden and Chef Roberth and team are thrilled to share this festive meal with you!” We attended Stockhome’s Christmas buffet and it was incredible, so I’d imagine this will be similar, but with a slight change to accommodate seasonal ingredient changes. There will be plenty of great breads and toppings, fruits, veggies, salads and fish, such as the best gravlax with mustard-dill sauce you could hope to find outside of Sweden. They will also offer smoked salmon and dill mayo, grilled pork tenderloin with morel mushrooms, Ramp and Wrångebäck cheese pie and Jansson’s Temptation, which is also known as Jansson’s frestelse and is a Swedish casserole made of potatoes, onions, bread crumbs, cream and pickled sprats. I am guessing the “surprise” is the pickled sprats, which are a type of very small fish. Dessert will be a “Midsommartårta” of strawberry cake. Tickets are $65 for adults and $35 for kids and are available through their website atstockhomerestaurant.com.