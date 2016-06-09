Petaluma People’s Choice award winners

This year marks the 12th annual celebration of the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards, a reminder of the many reasons we choose to make our home in River Town.

From the businesses and professionals providing exemplary services to the restaurants that are among the best in the Bay Area, Petaluma is a vibrant mix of people who share their many talents with the community.

From bakers, chefs and ice cream makers to doctors, dentists and chiropractors, the people of Petaluma are here to help with your every desire and need.

Thanks go to the many voters who selected the Best of Petaluma champions – and to the winners for consistently giving their very best effort for the benefit of their customers and clients.

Note that this year’s awards include honorable mentions for the first time; many were within just a few votes of each other. Watch for repeat winners, newcomers and some names scoring in several categories.

Their outstanding services are our collective celebration – a winning score for the entire community.

Best American/California Cuisine Restaurant

A genuine farm-to-table restaurant, Central Market is a hands-down favorite with Best of Petaluma voters. Known for its fresh, local ingredients, outstanding cuisine and stellar service, the restaurant offers the best of American/California dining. From the heirloom tomato salad to the slow-cooked smoked ham to the crowning warm bittersweet chocolate tartlet, every course is an experience in itself.

42 Petaluma Blvd. North, 778-9900, centralmarketpetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Seared, 170 Petaluma Blvd. North, 762-5997, petalumaseared.com

Best Bakery

It is simply impossible to resist the beautiful array of rustic breads and fanciful sweet treats at Della Fattoria, voted the best bakery in town. From award-winning hand-shaped bread baked in brick ovens to cookies, cakes, custards and pastries made to perfection, the downtown bakery is a beacon for those who appreciate over-the-top quality and taste.

141 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-0161, dellafattoria.com

Honorable Mention: Bovine Bakery, 23 Kentucky St., 789-9556, thebovinebakery.com

Best Barbecue

The aroma lures in unsuspecting passersby but the taste brings regulars back again and again. The grills at Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ turn out the tastiest barbecued ribs, tri-tip, chicken, oysters and veggies in town, giving this favorite eatery the distinction of being Petaluma’s best place for barbecued food.

3413 Petaluma Blvd. North, 773-1271, lombardisbbq.com

Honorable Mention: Sauced BBQ & Spirits, 151 Petaluma Blvd. South, No. 129, 410-4400, saucedbbqandspirits.com

Best Beer Selection on Tap

Let’s raise a pint to Petaluma’s popular spot for a cold beer on tap, Lagunitas Brewing Co., where suds are flowing freely every day of the week. Year-round options include the rich copper ale Censored, plus Maximus, billed as an IPA “on steroids.” Seasonal favorites bring additional fun and flavor to the taproom.

1280 N. McDowell Blvd., 778-8776, lagunitas.com

Honorable Mention: Taps Beer Co. & Kitchen, 54 E. Washington St., 763-6700, petalumataps.com

Best Breakfast Venue

Petalumans repeatedly start their day at Hallie’s Diner, a longtime favorite for best breakfast venue. The menu features all-American favorites like pancakes and eggs made to order, but more adventurous diners can find South American flair with dishes like the Latin scramble featuring a flavorful blend of cheese, salsa, eggs and tortilla chips. Perfect, piping-hot coffee jumpstarts the day.