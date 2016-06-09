Petaluma People’s Choice award winners

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
June 9, 2016

Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

This year marks the 12th annual celebration of the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards, a reminder of the many reasons we choose to make our home in River Town.

From the businesses and professionals providing exemplary services to the restaurants that are among the best in the Bay Area, Petaluma is a vibrant mix of people who share their many talents with the community.

From bakers, chefs and ice cream makers to doctors, dentists and chiropractors, the people of Petaluma are here to help with your every desire and need.

Thanks go to the many voters who selected the Best of Petaluma champions – and to the winners for consistently giving their very best effort for the benefit of their customers and clients.

Note that this year’s awards include honorable mentions for the first time; many were within just a few votes of each other. Watch for repeat winners, newcomers and some names scoring in several categories.

Their outstanding services are our collective celebration – a winning score for the entire community.

Best American/California Cuisine Restaurant

A genuine farm-to-table restaurant, Central Market is a hands-down favorite with Best of Petaluma voters. Known for its fresh, local ingredients, outstanding cuisine and stellar service, the restaurant offers the best of American/California dining. From the heirloom tomato salad to the slow-cooked smoked ham to the crowning warm bittersweet chocolate tartlet, every course is an experience in itself.

42 Petaluma Blvd. North, 778-9900, centralmarketpetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Seared, 170 Petaluma Blvd. North, 762-5997, petalumaseared.com

Best Bakery

It is simply impossible to resist the beautiful array of rustic breads and fanciful sweet treats at Della Fattoria, voted the best bakery in town. From award-winning hand-shaped bread baked in brick ovens to cookies, cakes, custards and pastries made to perfection, the downtown bakery is a beacon for those who appreciate over-the-top quality and taste.

141 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-0161, dellafattoria.com

Honorable Mention: Bovine Bakery, 23 Kentucky St., 789-9556, thebovinebakery.com

Best Barbecue

The aroma lures in unsuspecting passersby but the taste brings regulars back again and again. The grills at Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ turn out the tastiest barbecued ribs, tri-tip, chicken, oysters and veggies in town, giving this favorite eatery the distinction of being Petaluma’s best place for barbecued food.

3413 Petaluma Blvd. North, 773-1271, lombardisbbq.com

Honorable Mention: Sauced BBQ & Spirits, 151 Petaluma Blvd. South, No. 129, 410-4400, saucedbbqandspirits.com

Best Beer Selection on Tap

Let’s raise a pint to Petaluma’s popular spot for a cold beer on tap, Lagunitas Brewing Co., where suds are flowing freely every day of the week. Year-round options include the rich copper ale Censored, plus Maximus, billed as an IPA “on steroids.” Seasonal favorites bring additional fun and flavor to the taproom.

1280 N. McDowell Blvd., 778-8776, lagunitas.com

Honorable Mention: Taps Beer Co. & Kitchen, 54 E. Washington St., 763-6700, petalumataps.com

Best Breakfast Venue

Petalumans repeatedly start their day at Hallie’s Diner, a longtime favorite for best breakfast venue. The menu features all-American favorites like pancakes and eggs made to order, but more adventurous diners can find South American flair with dishes like the Latin scramble featuring a flavorful blend of cheese, salsa, eggs and tortilla chips. Perfect, piping-hot coffee jumpstarts the day.

Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

125 Keller St., 773-1143, facebook.com/pages/hallies

Honorable Mention: Sax’s Joint, 317 Petaluma Blvd. South, 559-3021, facebook.com/saxsjoint

Best Café or Coffee Shop

At Acre Coffee, home to specialty coffee, there are options for everyone. Tea drinkers can order exceptionally well-flavored hot or cold selections like ginger chi, and coffee lovers can select mochas, lattes or a cup of the house joe, all made from Fair Trade sustainably farmed organic beans. Don’t overlook the tempting baked goods, either.

21 Fourth St., 772-5117, acrecoffee.com

1080 Petaluma Blvd. North, 773-7339, acrecoffee.com

Honorable Mention: Tea Room Café, 316 Western Ave., 765-0199, tearoomcafe.com

Best Chinese Restaurant

Lily Kai Chinese Cuisine is a multiple-time winner in the best Chinese restaurant category, a nod to the consistently tasty cuisine, friendly service and extensive menu offerings. Available dine-in or take-out at the popular restaurant, the menu includes appetizers, small plates, moo shu, a wide variety of entrées and lunch specials, with many vegetarian selections, too.

3100 Lakeville Hwy., Suite H, 782-1132, lilykaipetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: City Chopsticks, 127 N. McDowell Blvd., 763-3083, citychopsticks.us

Best Deli

A Petaluma tradition since 1947, Ray’s Delicatessen & Tavern brings generations of hungry visitors in for specialty sandwiches, soups, stews and salads. Using locally-sourced, natural ingredients, every option is a tasty one. Weekly open mic nights, live music and beer and wine selections add to the appeal of this old-time Petaluma establishment.

900 Western Ave., 762-9492, rays-deli.com

Honorable Mention: Lucchesi’s Delicatessen, 301 S. McDowell Blvd., 778-0116, lucchesisdeli.com

Best Hamburger

For burgers cooked to perfection, try Mike’s at the Crossroads, voted best hamburger in town. Each is made with half a pound of fresh ground chuck, from classic burgers to specialties like the Stinky Breath Burger topped with sweet roasted garlic. Really hungry? Try Mike’s Double Burger, substantial enough to quiet stomach rumbles and satisfy hefty appetites.

840 Petaluma Blvd. North, 778-8222, mikesatthecrossroads.com

Honorable Mention: Dempsey’s Restaurant & Brewery, 50 E. Washington St., 765-9694, dempseys.com

Best Ice Cream or Frozen Yogurt

Whether packed onto a cone, scooped atop a banana or blended into a milkshake, the ice cream at Lala’s Creamery is an exceptional treat, using locally-sourced, all-natural ingredients. Gluten-free, dairy-free and lower-sugar options are available, too, plus tasty sorbets. The real challenge at this old-fashioned ice cream parlor is deciding among the many tempting flavors.

134 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-5252, lalascreamery.com

Honorable Mention: Petaluma Creamery, 711 Western Ave., 762-9038, petalumacreamerycheeseshop.com

Best Indian Restaurant

Experience the flavorful cuisine of Nepal, Tibet and India at Everest Indian Restaurant, voted Petaluma’s best Indian restaurant. Lunch and dinner menus include vegan, organic and gluten-free selections. The restaurant offers take-out and catering services in addition to welcoming patrons for in-house orders of curry, tandoori, biryani and other authentic dishes.

56 E. Washington St., 781-9131, mteverestindianrestaurant.com

Honorable Mention: Shree Indian Cuisine, 220 Western Ave., 775-4717, shreeindiancuisine.com

Best Italian Restaurant

Cucina Paradiso and owner-chef Dennis Hernandez have long been recognized by People’s Choice voters. The authentic Italian cuisine is served in a warm and inviting atmosphere, with gracious and attentive service. The menu features classic Italian appetizers, salads, pastas and entrées, with tempting desserts, like everything else, made from scratch and mouth-watering.

114 Petaluma Blvd. North, 782-1130, cucinaparadisopetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Volpi’s Ristorante and Bar, 124 Washington St., 762-2371, facebook.com/Volpis-Ristorante-Bar-270662732249

Best Mexican Restaurant

When it comes to Mexican food, Mi Pueblo Taqueria rules in Petaluma. The restaurant known for ample portions and authentic south-of-the-border cuisine is a favorite in this category, with voters once again naming Mi Pueblo the best Mexican food around. From nachos to enchiladas to fried ice cream and flan, the menu is loaded with delicious options.

800 Petaluma Blvd. North, 762-8192, mipueblorest.com

Mi Pueblo El Centro, 108 Kentucky St., 769-9066, mipueblorest.com

Honorable Mention: El Roy’s Mexican Grill, 210 Edith St., 774-3738, facebook.com/elroysmexicangrill

Best New Restaurant

Petalumans welcomed Quinua Cocina Peruana with the vote as best new restaurant. Offering unique Peruvian cuisine, the menu features starters like classic stew-filled empanadas, entrées including seafood paella and a traditional Andean stew of pork, potatoes and spices. Open for lunch and dinner, the melt-in-your-mouth alfajores cookies are the perfect finishing touch to either meal.

500 Petaluma Blvd. South, 981-7359, quinuacocinaperuana.com

Honorable Mention: Sauced BBQ & Spirits, 151 Petaluma Blvd. South, No. 129, 410-4400, saucedbbqandspirits.com

Best Outdoor Dining Venue

With live music, a comfortable setting, craft beer at the ready and a menu featuring pub favorites, what’s not to like about Lagunitas Brewing Co.? This top outdoor dining venue has become a destination for locals who love to complement their brews with everything from soft pretzels and chicken wings to barbecued pulled-pork sandwiches and smoked brisket.

1280 N. McDowell Blvd., 778-8776, lagunitas.com

Honorable Mention: Dempsey’s Restaurant & Brewery, 50 E. Washington St., 765-9694, dempseys.com

Best Pizza

There’s pizza, and then there’s Old Chicago, with its original-style deep-dish pie. Long the favorite pizza with People’s Choice voters, Old Chicago’s pizzas are served in the pan, the thick, tender and flaky crust topped with everything from pepperoni to jalapenos. Chewy and hearty, the large pizza weighs nearly five pounds – and that’s without toppings. A local institution since 1978.

41 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-3897, oldchgo.com

203 N. McDowell Blvd., (delivery and pick-up), 766-8600, oldchgo.com

Honorable Mention: Brixx Pizzeria, 16 Kentucky St., 766-8162, brixxpizzeria.com

Best Place for a Vegetarian/Organic Meal

Vegetarians looking for a tasty snack or a substantial meal can stop by Speakeasy, the downtown bistro that’s both an underground restaurant and jazz club. The vegetarian options include a falafel wrap, veggie tacos, a veggie burger and sides like spicy cauliflower and maple glazed carrots. Weekend brunch brings even more selections.

Speakeasy, 139 Petaluma Blvd. North, Suite B, 776-4631, speakeasypetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Pongo’s Kitchen and Tap, 701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, 765-9800, pongospetaluma.com

Best Place for Lunch

Hungry for a classic lunchtime favorite? In the mood for something different, or maybe in need of comfort food? Ray’s Delicatessen & Tavern has it all, from soups and salads to sandwiches and stew. There are specialty sandwiches for vegetarians and carnivore classics like the French dip. Most everything is made from scratch from local ingredients.

900 Western Ave., 762-9492, rays-deli.com

Honorable Mention: Sugo Trattoria, 5 Petaluma Blvd. South, 782-9298, sugotrattoria.com

Best Place to Buy Wine

With an extensive selection of wine, spirits, craft beer, cordials and mixers, Wilibees Wines & Spirits is the local, family-owned specialty beverage shop for every celebration. The wine aisles alone are impressive, with varietals from around the world and right here in Sonoma County. From affordable to collector’s quality, there’s a vintage for every occasion.

309 Lakeville St., 762-2042, wilibees.com

Honorable Mention: Vine & Barrel, 113 Petaluma Blvd. North, 765-1112, vineandbarrel.com

Best Romantic Meal

With a warm ambience, attentive service and a menu that transports diners to a trattoria in Italy, Cucina Paradiso is the definition of romance for People’s Choice voters. The popular downtown restaurant is gracious, with authentic Italian cuisine, an extensive wine list and delectable homemade desserts that complete a romantic meal.

114 Petaluma Blvd. North, 782-1130, cucinaparadisopetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Le Bistro, 312 Petaluma Blvd. South, 762-8292, lebistropetaluma.com

Best Seafood at a Local Restaurant

Central Market diners can select seafood from among the snacks and entrées at this popular downtown restaurant, once again voted the favorite place for seafood. Among the seasonal and standard offerings are starters like the fresh bay shrimp cocktail and house-marinated Monterey sardines plus entrées including seared eastern scallops, wild king salmon and rainbow trout stuffed with spinach and almonds – all prepared to perfection.

42 Petaluma Blvd. North, 778-9900, centralmarketpetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Seared, 170 Petaluma Blvd. North, 762-5997, petalumaseared.com

Best Steak

The menu may change a bit with the seasons, but one thing is clear at Seared: the steak offerings are tops all year round. Voters gave their thumbs up to this downtown restaurant where entrées like prime rib (king or queen cuts), porterhouse, filet mignon, rib eye and hanger steaks are mouth-watering whether rare, medium or well-done to diners’ satisfaction.

Seared, 170 Petaluma Blvd. North, 762-5997, petalumaseared.com

Honorable Mention: Cattlemen’s, 5012 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-4114, cattlemens.com

Best Sushi

For lunch, dinner or take-out, Gohan Japanese Restaurant is the place for fresh, authentic sushi. Gohan offers a selection of nigiri, sashimi and maki rolls prepared with tuna, prawns and salmon to more exotic options like eel, sea urchin and octopus. The artful presentations add to the overall dining experience at this popular restaurant.

1367 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 150, 789-9296, gohanrestaurant.com

Honorable Mention: Hiro’s Japanese Restaurant, 107 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-2300, facebook.com/Hiros-Japanese-Restaurant-112962642078803

Best Tasting Room

Lagunitas Brewing Co. refers to its tap room as a “beer sanctuary,” and clearly Best of Petaluma voters find comfort within the microbrewery tasting room walls. Here’s where beer lovers unite for a Little Sumpin’, a limited release or an exclusive craft beer, often to the accompaniment of live music and entertainment.

1280 N. McDowell Blvd., 778-8776, lagunitas.com

Honorable Mention: Petaluma Hills Brewing Co., 1333 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite A, 766-4458, petalumahills.com

Best Thai Restaurant

The Thai-inspired dishes at Pongo’s Kitchen & Tap include many creative delights like Thai nachos and crispy noodle cups. Traditional favorites including chicken satay and pad Thai also are on the menu, along with several gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. The family-owned restaurant features eight beers on tap to enhance a meal, plus live music most Thursday nights.

701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, 765-9800, pongospetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Lemongrass Thai Cuisine, 109 N. McDowell Blvd., 789-9777, lemongrassthaicuisinepetaluma.com

Best Wine Bar

La Dolce Vita Wine Lounge tries more than 1,000 wines each year, providing guests with some of the finest varietals available. Food offerings include starters, salads, panini sandwiches, pizza and desserts to pair with favorite vintages. Plus, classic movies show nightly to help patrons unwind while sipping a favorite red or white. Customized flights are available too.

151 Petaluma Blvd. South, Suite 117, 763-6363, ldvwine.com

Honorable Mention: Corkscrew Wine Bar, 100 Petaluma Blvd. North, Suite 103, 789-0505, corkscrewbar.com

Best Antique Store

Stroll through French Hen Antiques and discover what makes this downtown shop the favorite destination for antique finds. The beautiful displays make shopping even more fun, with great discoveries at every turn. From farmhouse to French, vintage treasures abound. Look for art, collectibles, furniture, home décor and accessories, all presented in stylish vignettes.

218 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-1657, frenchhenantiques.net

Honorable Mention: Chelsea Antiques, 148 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-7686, chelseaantiquesca.com

Best Art Gallery

This cooperative for high-end North Bay artists showcases a wide variety of exhibits and hosts special events and workshops, making Riverfront Art Gallery voters’ choice for Petaluma’s best art gallery. The gallery features rotations of some 20 artists, their works enhanced with museum-quality lighting in a spacious venue. Look for everything from paintings and drawings to textiles and sculptures.

132 Petaluma Blvd. North, 775-4278, riverfrontartgallery.com

Honorable Mention: Gallery One, 209 Western Ave., 778-8277, petalumagalleryone.com

Best Auto Body Shop

Petaluma Auto Body has been serving the Petaluma community since 1943. Family owned by the Pacciorinis, the shop offers foreign and domestic collision repair and provides free estimates. With state-of-the-art equipment and frame technology, vehicles are transformed whether damage is minor or major.

704 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-2602, petalumaautobody.com

Honorable Mention: Gulick’s Body Shop, 343 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-2410, gulicksautobody.com

Best Auto Repair Shop

Out West Garage races across the finish line once again as the best auto repair shop in town. Owner-mechanic Maria do Céu and her team are known for their friendliness, honesty, quality service and the Red Vines, toys and musical instruments in their well-appointed waiting room. Out West Garage specializes in Japanese automobiles, keeping drivers safe – and do Céu and staff are always grateful for customers’ loyal patronage.

321 Second St., 769-0162, outwestgarage.com

Honorable Mention: Bill & Jay’s Auto Repair, 1 English St., 762-0373, petalumaautocare.com

Best Boutique

Twin sisters Cristina Olympia and Michelle Elizabeth Wilson bring a unique, California-style fashion sense to Ooh La Loft, once again the best boutique in town. The shop is stocked with retro styles, feminine but edgy, everything from tops, bottoms and dresses to intimates, shoes and accessories. Ooh La Loft offers select home goods as well.

109 Petaluma Blvd. North, 769-7787, oohlaloft.com

Honorable Mention: Nicole’s Fashion Boutique, 7 Petaluma Blvd., 762-1286, petalumafashionboutique.com

Best Caterer

Fans of Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ know all about the hearty sandwiches, side dishes and barbecue fare available at this popular spot. Additionally, Lombardi’s provides catering services for large affairs, smaller celebrations and even picnics – all the same food customers know and love, from appetizers to entrées to a wide selection of delectable desserts.

3413 Petaluma Blvd. North, 773-0111, lombardiscatering.com

Honorable Mention: Preferred Sonoma Caterers, 416 East D St., 769-7208, sonomacaterers.com

Best Child Care Center

With full- and part-time options for toddlers, preschoolers and kids in pre-kindergarten, Children’s Corner Preschool & Child Care Center provides a safe and nurturing environment for young children. The center has been accommodating local families for 30 years, giving parents peace of mind and children a stimulating place to learn and grow. Before and after care programs offer a variety of fun activities.

629 D St., 763-6191, childrenscornerpetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: You & Me Children’s Center, 450 Hayes Lane, 762-8998, youandmechildrenscenter.com

Best Consignment Shop

With a constantly changing inventory of fine women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and artwork, Red Umbrella Consignment promises fashionable attire and home décor at reasonable prices. Sisters Dana Prichard and Margaret Villarreal have a knack for pulling together an array of treasures at their shop – and passing them along to those searching for something special to wear or display at home.

120-A Kentucky St., 778-3499, redumbrellaconsignment.com

Honorable Mention: The Find, 322 Western Ave., 763-2276, thefind-petaluma.com

Best Day Spa

Soft Shell earns the title with its wide variety of beauty and massage services and boutique products. This downtown spa is an oasis for those needing to unwind, relax and heal from life’s everyday stresses. Rejuvenating massages include a classic relaxation massage and a luxury package for the ultimate escape. Beauty services include facials, waxing and hair removal, plus make-up application.

18 Kentucky St., Suite 10, 773-4950, softshellpetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Outer Beauty Skincare, 620 E. Washington St., Suite 203, 778-7546, outerbeautyskincare.com

Best Facial/Makeup

Sensational Skin provides services that leave clients looking and feeling their best. Facials include 10 options specific to individual needs, from an express mini facial to 90-minute anti-aging treatments that help decrease wrinkles and fine lines. Make-up services include lessons, applications and airbrush make-up, plus sessions for bridal make-up.

186 Keller St., 479-6251, sensationalskinspa.com

Honorable Mention: Outer Beauty Skincare, 620 E. Washington St., Suite 203, 778-7546, outerbeautyskincare.com

Best Financial Institution

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a financial cooperative with earnings returned to members through low or no fees, better rates and expanded services. The full-service financial institution offers personal and business banking products and services including checking, savings, investments, auto, RV, personal, home and business loans, plus credit cards, insurance, auto center and brokerage services.

301 N. McDowell Blvd., 545-4000, redwoodcu.org

Honorable Mention: Exchange Bank

2 E. Washington St., 762-5555, exchangebank.com

701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, 766-1541, exchangebank.com

Best Florist

Flowers are the backdrop to many of life’s memorable moments, and Vanda Floral Design knows best how to design arrangements for those special occasions. From boutonnieres and bridal bouquets to show-stopping centerpieces, owner Bryce Loutsch and his team create floral works of arts. Vanda helps customers with expressions of friendship, sympathy and love, each design unique to the occasion.

501 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-9271, vandafloral.com

Honorable Mention: Chalet Florist Inc., 311 Washington St., 762-7373, chaletflowers.com

Best Garden Supplies/Nursery

Cottage Gardens of Petaluma has been beautifying the community for the past 25 years. The hillside nursery sells more than 1,000 different varieties of plants alone, plus shrubs, vines and trees. From veggie-garden starts to flowers, grasses and succulents, the home gardener can find everything for their growing needs, plus garden décor, tools and expert advice.

3995 Emerald Drive, 778-8025, cottagegardensofpet.com

Honorable Mention: Friedman’s Home Improvement, 429 N. McDowell Blvd., 774-8400, friedmanshome.com

Best Grocery Store

Long honored in this category, Petaluma Market is the choice for fresh meats and produce, gourmet goodies and baked goods, fine wines, craft beers, artisan cheeses and basic pantry staples. Whether planning a picnic, grabbing a quick lunch or planning a weeknight meal or holiday celebration, Petaluma Market is the go-to grocery store for Best of Petaluma voters.

210 Western Ave., 762-5464, petalumamarket.com

Honorable Mention: G&G Market, 701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, 765-1198, gandgmarket.com

Best Health Club/Gym

For those looking to lose weight, get fit, improve their health or just have fun working out or attending a group class, City Sports Club is the answer. There’s an indoor lap pool, indoor cycling, basketball and racquetball courts, free weights and cardio machines and a wide range of fitness classes, plus a Kids Klub. Personal trainers are available, too.

477 N. McDowell Blvd., 787-3101, citysportsfitness.com

Honorable Mention: Crossfit 38 Degrees North, 425-B First St., (415) 328-9129, crossfit38degreesnorth.com

Best Jewelry Store

A longtime favorite in this category, Hollingsworth Jewelers Gallery is well-known for its quality selection, service and variety of precious gems and fine jewelry. Lines include elegant, feminine, men’s and clean-line contemporary selections, from high-end to affordable. Hollingsworth has everything from bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings to watches, charms and estate jewelry. Appraisal and repair services, too.

5 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-6053, hollingsworthjewelers.com

Honorable Mention: Rocklin Jewelry, 5 Western Ave., 762-8305, rocklinjewelry.com

Best Local Bank

Long known for its community involvement, the locally owned and managed Exchange Bank has been providing financial services for more than 125 years. To date, its Doyle Scholarship program has awarded more than $82 million in scholarships to Santa Rosa Junior College students. Its broad banking services include personal, business and trust and investment services.

701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, 766-1541, exchangebank.com

2 E. Washington St., 762-5555, exchangebank.com

Honorable Mention: Bank of Marin

8 Fourth St., 781-1810, bankofmarin.com

799 Baywood Drive, 781-2210, bankofmarin.com

1371 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 100, 658-4210, bankofmarin.com

Best Local Food Producer

Green String Farm, the sustainable 140-acre farm east of town, is the go-to place for fresh produce grown with care. Pesticide-free and harvested fresh for consumption, the vegetables, fruit and herbs at the farm stand are among the best seasonal offerings around, full of flavor and nutrients. Homemade preserves, nuts, farm-fresh eggs and other edible goods also available.

3571 Old Adobe Road, 778-7500, greenstringfarm.com

Honorable Mention: Sonoma Spice Queen, 407 C St., 776-7678, sonomaspicequeen.com

Best Pedicure/Manicure

Shangri-La Nail Spa and Skin Care is a repeat winner in this category for best pedicure/manicure. The salon offers basic and customized pedicure and manicure services plus nail extensions and specialized treatments for men and children. Relaxing hand and feet massages stimulate the skin; nail polish or buff completes every treatment.

1371 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 110, 762-2546, shangrilanailandskin.com

Honorable Mention: Belle Femme, 117 N. McDowell Blvd., 773-2882, bellefemmenailspa.com

Best Pet Services

The exemplary efforts of Petaluma Animal Services haven’t gone unnoticed. Working to provide “hope and homes to animals in need,” staff and volunteers provide foster care, match adoptions and reunite lost pets with their families. Its many services include low-cost spay and neuter clinics, humane education programs and basic obedience training for dogs. Emphasizing a no-kill policy, Petaluma Animal Services approaches its mission with compassion for all pets.

840 Hopper St., 778-7387, petalumaanimalshelter.org

Honorable Mention: Fit ’n’ Furry Pet Resort, 860 Lindberg Lane, 769-7387, fitnfurry.com

Best Place to Buy a Car

With a wide variety of new and used cars and trucks by Toyota, Hansel Toyota is the best place in town to buy a car. The local dealership offers car sales, service and repairs, Toyota parts and auto financing options. The team at Hansel Toyota can help drivers find an affordable model for every budget.

1125 Auto Center Drive, 769-2333, hanseltoyota.com

Honorable Mention: Hansel Honda, 1310 Auto Center Drive, 769-4000, hanselhonda.com

Best Place to Buy Flooring

From laminates and hardwood to carpeting and tile, Friedman’s Home Improvement offers a wide array of flooring options. The knowledgeable staff can walk customers through the maze of products and price-points to assure the best selection for any new construction or home improvement project. Friedman’s has been in business since 1946, with the Petaluma location the newest in its community of stores.

429 N. McDowell Blvd., 774-8400, friedmanshome.com

Honorable Mention: Abbey Carpet & Floor, 450 Lakeville St., Suite F, 762-5514, petaluma.abbeycarpet.com

Best Place to Buy Furniture

With beautiful patinas, interesting designs and one-of-a-kind selections, French Hen Antiques has furniture for just about every look and style. Shoppers can find a blend of painted furniture, farmhouse pieces, antiques and vintage selections, from tables, chairs, chests and china cabinets to bedroom furniture, side tables, buffets and garden selections. Plus, art and accessories add to the endless decorating possibilities.

218 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-1657, frenchhenantiques.net

Honorable Mention: Praetzel’s Fine Furniture, 3820 Bodega Ave., 762-6233, praetzelsfinefurniture.com

Best Place to Buy Pet Supplies

There’s one store in town where animals just may outnumber people. From dogs on leashes to baby ducks and chicks in pens, the animals have the upper hand at River Town Feed and Pet Country Store. Look for equine, livestock and ranch supplies as well as feed, toys and accessories for beloved family pets, wild birds and every other critter that makes its home in Petaluma.

200 First St., 762-4505, rivertownfeed.com

Honorable Mention: Pet Food Express, 383 S. McDowell Blvd., 781-3333, petfoodexpress.com

Best Place to Buy Tires

For name-brand tires, custom wheels and personalized service, Jay & Bill’s Tire Service keeps things rolling. An independent business, Jay & Bill’s knows the benefit of a nice set of wheels or rims to improve driving performance. Established in 1973, Jay & Bill’s is known for its work on vintage cars and hotrods. It’s the place for keeping your ride looking and driving its best.

1282 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-8265, jayandbillstire.com

Honorable Mention: Brodie’s Tire & Brake, Inc., 1276 Petaluma Blvd. North, 778-7808, brodiestireandbrake.com

Best Plumber

This marks the fifth year readers have voted Roman’s Plumbing the community’s best plumber. The business provides service and repairs, water heater installation and sewer video inspections. Roman’s welcomes both new construction and remodel projects, providing a wide range of plumbing needs.

971-0353, romansplumbing.net

Honorable Mention: Dolcini Plumbing Inc., 763-6374, dolciniplumbing.com

Best Shop for the Perfect Gift

Fun and funky meet both whimsical and wild at Heebe Jeebe General Store, where shoppers can always expect the unexpected. Once again the best shop for the perfect gift, there’s something for everyone, from classic toys to more risqué items. The hunt is half the fun at Heebe Jeebe. Just look for Champion, the mechanical horse, greeting shoppers outside the door.

46 Kentucky St., 773-3222, facebook.com/heebejeebe

Honorable Mention: B Street Mercantile, 316 B St., 766-6800, bstreetmercantile.com

Best Window & Door Replacement

Former “Good Egg” honoree Mike Gerke of Mike’s Glass is well-known for his friendly service providing glass and door needs for the community the past 28 years. Mike’s Glass provides new products, repairs and installations, everything from windshields and other auto needs to shower doors, patio doors, windows and screens, mirrored closet doors and custom-cut glass for tabletops.

120 Washington St., 762-5563

Honorable Mention: Save Energy Co., 315 Petaluma Blvd. South, 763-3172, saveenergyco.com

Best Yoga Studio

Renew Yoga has been serving the local community since 2001, offering yoga, Pilates, Reiki, personal training and massage. A wide variety of classes and workshops are offered to improve wellness, reduce stress, increase mindfulness and encourage overall renewal. Renew Yoga invites clients to “awaken your body, celebrate your soul.”

35 Petaluma Blvd. N., 762-7760, petalumayoga.com

Honorable Mention: Yoga One, 110 Kentucky St., 583-9642, loveyogaone.com

Best Accounting/CPA Firm

Torkelson and Associates, a full-service certified public accounting firm, offers tax preparation, bookkeeping, tax planning and accounting services for businesses and individuals. The wide range of services also includes retirement planning, business valuation and debt and finance advising. Owned by a husband-and-wife team, Torkelson and Associates brings decades of experience to the community’s accounting needs.

3835 Cypress Drive, Suite 110, 795-2691, tnacpas.com

Honorable Mention: Beels & Soper, 19 Keller St., 763-3888, beels-soper.com

Best Acupuncturist

For stress reduction, balance restoration and help with a variety of conditions, licensed acupuncturist Erin Wilkins of Open Hand Acupuncture uses some of the oldest procedures in the world. Acupuncture, the placement of very fine, sterile needles into specific points of the body, is used by Wilkins to improve energy levels, sleep patterns and more.

121 Washington St., 285-7259, openhandhealing.com

Honorable Mention: none

Best Chef

Long regarded as one of Petaluma’s best – and most romantic – restaurants, Cucina Paradiso gets rave reviews for its chef-owner, Dennis Hernandez. Voted this year’s best chef, Hernandez prepares the authentic Italian cuisine that rivals any ristorante around. Hernandez uses only the freshest ingredients to work his mouth-watering magic, making everything from scratch. The difference is apparent.

Cucina Paradiso, 114 Petaluma Blvd. North, 782-1130, cucinaparadisopetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Tony Najiola, Central Market, 42 Petaluma Blvd. North, 778-9900, centralmarketpetaluma.com

Best Attorney

For estate planning, assuring a sound financial legacy, a visit to the law office of Bridget Mackay is a good beginning. A former deputy district attorney, Mackay has been practicing law for nearly a decade. Her services include trust and probate administration and litigation and the legalities of helping elderly parents and caring for disabled children and adults.

100 Fourth St., 769-9975, bridgetmackaylaw.com

Honorable Mention: Michael Baddeley, 17 Keller St., 778-6313

Best Chiropractor

For thorough chiropractic care, voters named Dr. Steven A. Battaglino the best chiropractor in town. Services include adjustments and analysis, with Dr. Battaglino treating structural misalignments that can compress nerves, cause pain, contribute to wear and tear and deplete patients of energy. His family chiropractic office is dedicated to improving overall wellness.

620 Petaluma Blvd. North, Suite B, 559-4070, battaglinochiropractic.com

Honorable Mention: Dr. Daniel Marsh, 101 H St., Suite D, 775-4000, marshdc.com

Best Contractor

Family-owned and operated, Ohana Construction offers complete residential and light commercial construction services including earthquake retrofitting, termite and dry rot repair, fencing, decking and foundation work. From custom homes to small remodels, Ohana strives for 100 percent customer satisfaction. Owner Kimo Garrigan has more than 25 years of experience in the building trades.

782-0850, ohanaconstruction.net

Honorable Mention: Antonis Construction, Building & Painting, 4230 Petaluma Blvd. North, 280-5740, antonisconstruction.com

Best Dentist

Dr. Bob Koenitzer once again holds the title for Petaluma’s best dentist. The native Petaluman offers general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry services. With advanced technology, friendly service and an emphasis on patient comfort, a trip to the dentist isn’t something to dread. Dr. Koenitzer even offers headphones and TV monitors – a bit of escapism during treatments.

101 Lynch Creek Way, Suite A, 766-6666, petalumasmiles.com

Honorable Mention: Dr. Leah DeBerardinis, 511 Hayes Lane, 763-2654, hillcrestdentalgroup.net

Best Electrician

Best of Petaluma voters put Gary Hansen Electric in the right light by once again voting the longtime electrician the best in town. Hansen has been in Petaluma 60 years, more than half of them serving the electrical needs of the community. No job is too big or too small for this accomplished electrician.

763-2559

Honorable Mention: B. Henry’s Quality Electric Inc., 47 Rocca Drive, 774-2112, facebook.com/B-Henrys-Quality-Electric-Inc-645191448895081

Best Financial Planner/Investment Adviser

With more than two decades of combined experience in financial services, Jacobson & Breen Wealth Management, LLC provides independent, personalized assistance. Certified Financial Planners Brian Breen and Noah Jacobson offer their knowledge and experience to assist clients’ best interests with personal, private wealth management services. Initial meetings are complimentary.

200 Kentucky St., Suite C, 595-6555, jacobsonbreen.com

Honorable Mention: Katherine Wells, CFP, Edward Jones Investments, 1301 Old Redwood Way, Suite 245, 794-9930, edwardjones.com

Best Hair Salon/Barbershop

Mike Ayala and his team of barbers at Mike’s Barber Shop take clients back in time to the days of old-fashioned service and style. Hot-face shaves, precision cuts, fades, flat tops and “every haircut on this planet” are among the services offered at this no-nonsense, wood-paneled barbershop. Just look for the barber’s pole and the red, white and blue awning.

741 Western Ave., 773-3955, mikesbarbershop707.com

Honorable Mention: Structure Salon, 152 Kentucky St., 776-4700, structuresalonpetaluma.com

Best House Painter

New construction projects, home remodels and one-room updates benefit from the talents of painting contractor Dustin O’Brien, voted the best house painter in town. Indoors or out, a professional paint job can help increase property values and is an instant beauty makeover, especially in the capable hands of Dustin O’Brien.

327 Sunnyslope Ave., 763-2857

Honorable Mention: Antonis Construction, Building & Painting, 4230 Petaluma Blvd. North, 280-5740, antonisconstruction.com

Best Insurance Agent

A licensed real estate and insurance broker, native Petaluman Mitch White is the owner/broker of Northbay Resource Group/Mitch White Agency. He specializes in commercial insurance services, workers’ compensation, employee benefit plans and real estate loans. White brings more than 25 years of experience handling policies and providing security to individuals and businesses.

1129 Industrial Ave., Suite 102, 778-7650, mitchwhiteagency.com

Honorable Mention: Paul Demil, Farmers Insurance, 323 Howard St., 763-7600, farmersagent.com/pdemil

Best Massage Therapist

As a founder of the Petaluma Wellness Arts Center, Victoria Barrett focuses on helping people feel their best. A licensed massage therapist, holistic esthetician, herbalist and educator, Barrett uses her skills and more than 15 years of experience to provide therapeutic massage to alleviate tension, relax muscles, aid circulation and rejuvenate body and soul.

517 Hayes Lane, (415) 264-7508, petalumawellnessarts.com

Honorable Mention: Doris Watson, 773-2225, 1197 E. Washington St., serendipitychiropractic.com

Best Mortgage Broker

Sales manager/mortgage consultant Brent Blaustein of Summit Funding works with individuals to establish realistic goals for their mortgages. He’s closed more than 2,100 transactions since 1998, making home ownership a workable option for many families. His experience and expertise helps clients bypass stumbling blocks in the road to home ownership.

200 Kentucky St., Suite F, 981-4177, summitfunding.net/bblaustein

Honorable Mention: Megan Sovel, Stearns Lending, LLC, 737 Southpoint Blvd., Suite L, 484-5146, stearnsnorcal.com

Best Optometrist

With a focus on healthy vision, Dr. Karen Griffith has been practicing optometry in Petaluma since 1988. She brings vast experience to her patients, offering eye examinations and identifying and treating eye diseases and conditions. She’s known since age 16 she wanted to be an optometrist; voters think she’s the best eye doctor in town.

320 Petaluma Blvd., 762-8643, westsideoptometrynow.com

Honorable Mention: Dr. Gordon Wong, 66 E. Washington St., 778-1048, wongeyes.com

Best Orthodontist

Dr. John Woo has been practicing orthodontics for more than 20 years in Petaluma, where he’s gained a winning reputation with voters who repeatedly name him the best orthodontist in town. Dr. Woo practices at Petaluma Orthodontics, where caring, quality service earns winning smiles.

301 Washington St., 762-0211, petalumaorthodontics.com

Honorable Mention: Dr. Blair Kirk, 3835 Cypress Drive, Suite 208, 762-8047, smilesbykirk.com

Best Pediatrician

Dr. Armando de Pala Jr. offers comfort and care to some of Petaluma’s youngest residents – reassuring their parents with his knowledge and compassion. Often recognized by voters as best pediatrician, Dr. de Pala assists families from the moment a newborn arrives through his or her childhood and adolescence, partnering with appreciative families.

1550-A Professional Drive, Suite 200, 769-7403, stjoesonoma.org

Honorable Mention: Dr. Donald Hensley, 3900 Lakeville Highway, 765-3900, kaiserpermanente.org

Best Physician

Hometown family-practice physician Dr. James Leoni is the trusted doctor for generations of Petaluma residents. Again voted best physician, Dr. Leoni is from a family of medical practitioners, well-known in the community and well-regarded for some 30 years with the health and wellness of every patient.

104 Lynch Creek Way, Suite 10, 782-9123, stjoesonoma.org

Honorable Mention: Dr. Saw Aye, 104 Lynch Creek Way, Suite 10, 782-9123, stjoesonoma.org

Best Real Estate Brokerage

The knowledgeable team at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage brings countless years of experience to every real estate transaction, helping first-time buyers as well as investors. Coldwell Banker is affiliated with more than 70 sales associates in the area. Last year the office represented more than 690 buyers and sellers and sold more than $318 million in area homes.

165 First St., 762-6611, coldwellbankerhomes.com/ca/Petaluma/office

Honorable Mention: Bradley Real Estate, 501 E. Washington St., 769-3006, bradleyrealestate.com

Best Realtor

Buying or selling a property can be trying and emotional, with costly missteps at every turn.

Sonoma County native Shannon Cresci of Coldwell Banker helps guide clients through the often-changing maze of real estate options and transactions, using her experience as an award-winning Realtor to assure the best possible outcome.

165 First St., 769-4334, coldwellbanker.com/agents/shannon-cresci-94952

Honorable Mention: Mike Ward, Bradley Real Estate, 501 E. Washington St., 769-3006, bradleyrealestate.com

Best Veterinarian

Long honored in this category, Dr. Matthew Carter of Central Animal Hospital offers gentle, compassionate care to Petaluma’s beloved pets. Dr. Carter and his staff provide preventative care, dental care, holistic medicine services (including acupuncture) and emergency treatment for a wide array of animals.

203 D St., 762-2693, centralanimalhosp.com

Honorable Mention: Dr. Yvonne Stemwedel, Adobe Animal Hospital, 700 E. Washington St., 762-7387, aahpetaluma.com

