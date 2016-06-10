Petaluma People's Choice Awards: Food and beverage

June 10, 2016

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Petaluma People's Choice Awards

This year marks the 12th annual celebration of the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards, a reminder of the many reasons we choose to make our home in River Town.

Here are Petaluma's favorite places to grab a bite to eat or something to drink around town.

Best American/California Cuisine Restaurant

A genuine farm-to-table restaurant, Central Market is a hands-down favorite with Best of Petaluma voters. Known for its fresh, local ingredients, outstanding cuisine and stellar service, the restaurant offers the best of American/California dining. From the heirloom tomato salad to the slow-cooked smoked ham to the crowning warm bittersweet chocolate tartlet, every course is an experience in itself.

42 Petaluma Blvd. North, 778-9900, centralmarketpetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Seared, 170 Petaluma Blvd. North, 762-5997, petalumaseared.com

Best Bakery

It is simply impossible to resist the beautiful array of rustic breads and fanciful sweet treats at Della Fattoria, voted the best bakery in town. From award-winning hand-shaped bread baked in brick ovens to cookies, cakes, custards and pastries made to perfection, the downtown bakery is a beacon for those who appreciate over-the-top quality and taste.

141 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-0161, dellafattoria.com

Honorable Mention: Bovine Bakery, 23 Kentucky St., 789-9556, thebovinebakery.com

Best Barbecue

The aroma lures in unsuspecting passersby but the taste brings regulars back again and again. The grills at Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ turn out the tastiest barbecued ribs, tri-tip, chicken, oysters and veggies in town, giving this favorite eatery the distinction of being Petaluma’s best place for barbecued food.

3413 Petaluma Blvd. North, 773-1271, lombardisbbq.com

Honorable Mention: Sauced BBQ & Spirits, 151 Petaluma Blvd. South, No. 129, 410-4400, saucedbbqandspirits.com

Best Beer Selection on Tap

Let’s raise a pint to Petaluma’s popular spot for a cold beer on tap, Lagunitas Brewing Co., where suds are flowing freely every day of the week. Year-round options include the rich copper ale Censored, plus Maximus, billed as an IPA “on steroids.” Seasonal favorites bring additional fun and flavor to the taproom.

1280 N. McDowell Blvd., 778-8776, lagunitas.com

Honorable Mention: Taps Beer Co. & Kitchen, 54 E. Washington St., 763-6700, petalumataps.com

Best Breakfast Venue

Petalumans repeatedly start their day at Hallie’s Diner, a longtime favorite for best breakfast venue. The menu features all-American favorites like pancakes and eggs made to order, but more adventurous diners can find South American flair with dishes like the Latin scramble featuring a flavorful blend of cheese, salsa, eggs and tortilla chips. Perfect, piping-hot coffee jumpstarts the day.

125 Keller St., 773-1143, facebook.com/pages/hallies

Honorable Mention: Sax’s Joint, 317 Petaluma Blvd. South, 559-3021, facebook.com/saxsjoint

Best Café or Coffee Shop

At Acre Coffee, home to specialty coffee, there are options for everyone. Tea drinkers can order exceptionally well-flavored hot or cold selections like ginger chi, and coffee lovers can select mochas, lattes or a cup of the house joe, all made from Fair Trade sustainably farmed organic beans. Don’t overlook the tempting baked goods, either.

Petaluma People's Choice Awards

21 Fourth St., 772-5117, acrecoffee.com

1080 Petaluma Blvd. North, 773-7339, acrecoffee.com

Honorable Mention: Tea Room Café, 316 Western Ave., 765-0199, tearoomcafe.com

Best Chinese Restaurant

Lily Kai Chinese Cuisine is a multiple-time winner in the best Chinese restaurant category, a nod to the consistently tasty cuisine, friendly service and extensive menu offerings. Available dine-in or take-out at the popular restaurant, the menu includes appetizers, small plates, moo shu, a wide variety of entrées and lunch specials, with many vegetarian selections, too.

3100 Lakeville Hwy., Suite H, 782-1132, lilykaipetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: City Chopsticks, 127 N. McDowell Blvd., 763-3083, citychopsticks.us

Best Deli

A Petaluma tradition since 1947, Ray’s Delicatessen & Tavern brings generations of hungry visitors in for specialty sandwiches, soups, stews and salads. Using locally-sourced, natural ingredients, every option is a tasty one. Weekly open mic nights, live music and beer and wine selections add to the appeal of this old-time Petaluma establishment.

900 Western Ave., 762-9492, rays-deli.com

Honorable Mention: Lucchesi’s Delicatessen, 301 S. McDowell Blvd., 778-0116, lucchesisdeli.com

Best Hamburger

For burgers cooked to perfection, try Mike’s at the Crossroads, voted best hamburger in town. Each is made with half a pound of fresh ground chuck, from classic burgers to specialties like the Stinky Breath Burger topped with sweet roasted garlic. Really hungry? Try Mike’s Double Burger, substantial enough to quiet stomach rumbles and satisfy hefty appetites.

840 Petaluma Blvd. North, 778-8222, mikesatthecrossroads.com

Honorable Mention: Dempsey’s Restaurant & Brewery, 50 E. Washington St., 765-9694, dempseys.com

Best Ice Cream or Frozen Yogurt

Whether packed onto a cone, scooped atop a banana or blended into a milkshake, the ice cream at Lala’s Creamery is an exceptional treat, using locally-sourced, all-natural ingredients. Gluten-free, dairy-free and lower-sugar options are available, too, plus tasty sorbets. The real challenge at this old-fashioned ice cream parlor is deciding among the many tempting flavors.

134 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-5252, lalascreamery.com

Honorable Mention: Petaluma Creamery, 711 Western Ave., 762-9038, petalumacreamerycheeseshop.com

Best Indian Restaurant

Experience the flavorful cuisine of Nepal, Tibet and India at Everest Indian Restaurant, voted Petaluma’s best Indian restaurant. Lunch and dinner menus include vegan, organic and gluten-free selections. The restaurant offers take-out and catering services in addition to welcoming patrons for in-house orders of curry, tandoori, biryani and other authentic dishes.

56 E. Washington St., 781-9131, mteverestindianrestaurant.com

Honorable Mention: Shree Indian Cuisine, 220 Western Ave., 775-4717, shreeindiancuisine.com

Best Italian Restaurant

Cucina Paradiso and owner-chef Dennis Hernandez have long been recognized by People’s Choice voters. The authentic Italian cuisine is served in a warm and inviting atmosphere, with gracious and attentive service. The menu features classic Italian appetizers, salads, pastas and entrées, with tempting desserts, like everything else, made from scratch and mouth-watering.

114 Petaluma Blvd. North, 782-1130, cucinaparadisopetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Volpi’s Ristorante and Bar, 124 Washington St., 762-2371, facebook.com/Volpis-Ristorante-Bar-270662732249

Best Mexican Restaurant

When it comes to Mexican food, Mi Pueblo Taqueria rules in Petaluma. The restaurant known for ample portions and authentic south-of-the-border cuisine is a favorite in this category, with voters once again naming Mi Pueblo the best Mexican food around. From nachos to enchiladas to fried ice cream and flan, the menu is loaded with delicious options.

800 Petaluma Blvd. North, 762-8192, mipueblorest.com

Mi Pueblo El Centro, 108 Kentucky St., 769-9066, mipueblorest.com

Honorable Mention: El Roy’s Mexican Grill, 210 Edith St., 774-3738, facebook.com/elroysmexicangrill

Best New Restaurant

Petalumans welcomed Quinua Cocina Peruana with the vote as best new restaurant. Offering unique Peruvian cuisine, the menu features starters like classic stew-filled empanadas, entrées including seafood paella and a traditional Andean stew of pork, potatoes and spices. Open for lunch and dinner, the melt-in-your-mouth alfajores cookies are the perfect finishing touch to either meal.

500 Petaluma Blvd. South, 981-7359, quinuacocinaperuana.com

Honorable Mention: Sauced BBQ & Spirits, 151 Petaluma Blvd. South, No. 129, 410-4400, saucedbbqandspirits.com

Best Outdoor Dining Venue

With live music, a comfortable setting, craft beer at the ready and a menu featuring pub favorites, what’s not to like about Lagunitas Brewing Co.? This top outdoor dining venue has become a destination for locals who love to complement their brews with everything from soft pretzels and chicken wings to barbecued pulled-pork sandwiches and smoked brisket.

1280 N. McDowell Blvd., 778-8776, lagunitas.com

Honorable Mention: Dempsey’s Restaurant & Brewery, 50 E. Washington St., 765-9694, dempseys.com

Best Pizza

There’s pizza, and then there’s Old Chicago, with its original-style deep-dish pie. Long the favorite pizza with People’s Choice voters, Old Chicago’s pizzas are served in the pan, the thick, tender and flaky crust topped with everything from pepperoni to jalapenos. Chewy and hearty, the large pizza weighs nearly five pounds – and that’s without toppings. A local institution since 1978.

41 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-3897, oldchgo.com

203 N. McDowell Blvd., (delivery and pick-up), 766-8600, oldchgo.com

Honorable Mention: Brixx Pizzeria, 16 Kentucky St., 766-8162, brixxpizzeria.com

Best Place for a Vegetarian/Organic Meal

Vegetarians looking for a tasty snack or a substantial meal can stop by Speakeasy, the downtown bistro that’s both an underground restaurant and jazz club. The vegetarian options include a falafel wrap, veggie tacos, a veggie burger and sides like spicy cauliflower and maple glazed carrots. Weekend brunch brings even more selections.

Speakeasy, 139 Petaluma Blvd. North, Suite B, 776-4631, speakeasypetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Pongo’s Kitchen and Tap, 701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, 765-9800, pongospetaluma.com

Best Place for Lunch

Hungry for a classic lunchtime favorite? In the mood for something different, or maybe in need of comfort food? Ray’s Delicatessen & Tavern has it all, from soups and salads to sandwiches and stew. There are specialty sandwiches for vegetarians and carnivore classics like the French dip. Most everything is made from scratch from local ingredients.

900 Western Ave., 762-9492, rays-deli.com

Honorable Mention: Sugo Trattoria, 5 Petaluma Blvd. South, 782-9298, sugotrattoria.com

Best Place to Buy Wine

With an extensive selection of wine, spirits, craft beer, cordials and mixers, Wilibees Wines & Spirits is the local, family-owned specialty beverage shop for every celebration. The wine aisles alone are impressive, with varietals from around the world and right here in Sonoma County. From affordable to collector’s quality, there’s a vintage for every occasion.

309 Lakeville St., 762-2042, wilibees.com

Honorable Mention: Vine & Barrel, 113 Petaluma Blvd. North, 765-1112, vineandbarrel.com

Best Romantic Meal

With a warm ambience, attentive service and a menu that transports diners to a trattoria in Italy, Cucina Paradiso is the definition of romance for People’s Choice voters. The popular downtown restaurant is gracious, with authentic Italian cuisine, an extensive wine list and delectable homemade desserts that complete a romantic meal.

114 Petaluma Blvd. North, 782-1130, cucinaparadisopetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Le Bistro, 312 Petaluma Blvd. South, 762-8292, lebistropetaluma.com

Best Seafood at a Local Restaurant

Central Market diners can select seafood from among the snacks and entrées at this popular downtown restaurant, once again voted the favorite place for seafood. Among the seasonal and standard offerings are starters like the fresh bay shrimp cocktail and house-marinated Monterey sardines plus entrées including seared eastern scallops, wild king salmon and rainbow trout stuffed with spinach and almonds – all prepared to perfection.

42 Petaluma Blvd. North, 778-9900, centralmarketpetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Seared, 170 Petaluma Blvd. North, 762-5997, petalumaseared.com

Best Steak

The menu may change a bit with the seasons, but one thing is clear at Seared: the steak offerings are tops all year round. Voters gave their thumbs up to this downtown restaurant where entrées like prime rib (king or queen cuts), porterhouse, filet mignon, rib eye and hanger steaks are mouth-watering whether rare, medium or well-done to diners’ satisfaction.

Seared, 170 Petaluma Blvd. North, 762-5997, petalumaseared.com

Honorable Mention: Cattlemen’s, 5012 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-4114, cattlemens.com

Best Sushi

For lunch, dinner or take-out, Gohan Japanese Restaurant is the place for fresh, authentic sushi. Gohan offers a selection of nigiri, sashimi and maki rolls prepared with tuna, prawns and salmon to more exotic options like eel, sea urchin and octopus. The artful presentations add to the overall dining experience at this popular restaurant.

1367 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 150, 789-9296, gohanrestaurant.com

Honorable Mention: Hiro’s Japanese Restaurant, 107 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-2300, facebook.com/Hiros-Japanese-Restaurant-112962642078803

Best Tasting Room

Lagunitas Brewing Co. refers to its tap room as a “beer sanctuary,” and clearly Best of Petaluma voters find comfort within the microbrewery tasting room walls. Here’s where beer lovers unite for a Little Sumpin’, a limited release or an exclusive craft beer, often to the accompaniment of live music and entertainment.

1280 N. McDowell Blvd., 778-8776, lagunitas.com

Honorable Mention: Petaluma Hills Brewing Co., 1333 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite A, 766-4458, petalumahills.com

Best Thai Restaurant

The Thai-inspired dishes at Pongo’s Kitchen & Tap include many creative delights like Thai nachos and crispy noodle cups. Traditional favorites including chicken satay and pad Thai also are on the menu, along with several gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. The family-owned restaurant features eight beers on tap to enhance a meal, plus live music most Thursday nights.

701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, 765-9800, pongospetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Lemongrass Thai Cuisine, 109 N. McDowell Blvd., 789-9777, lemongrassthaicuisinepetaluma.com

Best Wine Bar

La Dolce Vita Wine Lounge tries more than 1,000 wines each year, providing guests with some of the finest varietals available. Food offerings include starters, salads, panini sandwiches, pizza and desserts to pair with favorite vintages. Plus, classic movies show nightly to help patrons unwind while sipping a favorite red or white. Customized flights are available too.

151 Petaluma Blvd. South, Suite 117, 763-6363, ldvwine.com

Honorable Mention: Corkscrew Wine Bar, 100 Petaluma Blvd. North, Suite 103, 789-0505, corkscrewbar.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine