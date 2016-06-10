Petaluma People's Choice Awards: Daily life

This year marks the 12th annual celebration of the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards, a reminder of the many reasons we choose to make our home in River Town.

Here are Petaluma's favorite shops and businesses that enhance their daily life.

Best Antique Store

Stroll through French Hen Antiques and discover what makes this downtown shop the favorite destination for antique finds. The beautiful displays make shopping even more fun, with great discoveries at every turn. From farmhouse to French, vintage treasures abound. Look for art, collectibles, furniture, home décor and accessories, all presented in stylish vignettes.

218 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-1657, frenchhenantiques.net

Honorable Mention: Chelsea Antiques, 148 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-7686, chelseaantiquesca.com

Best Art Gallery

This cooperative for high-end North Bay artists showcases a wide variety of exhibits and hosts special events and workshops, making Riverfront Art Gallery voters’ choice for Petaluma’s best art gallery. The gallery features rotations of some 20 artists, their works enhanced with museum-quality lighting in a spacious venue. Look for everything from paintings and drawings to textiles and sculptures.

132 Petaluma Blvd. North, 775-4278, riverfrontartgallery.com

Honorable Mention: Gallery One, 209 Western Ave., 778-8277, petalumagalleryone.com

Best Auto Body Shop

Petaluma Auto Body has been serving the Petaluma community since 1943. Family owned by the Pacciorinis, the shop offers foreign and domestic collision repair and provides free estimates. With state-of-the-art equipment and frame technology, vehicles are transformed whether damage is minor or major.

704 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-2602, petalumaautobody.com

Honorable Mention: Gulick’s Body Shop, 343 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-2410, gulicksautobody.com

Best Auto Repair Shop

Out West Garage races across the finish line once again as the best auto repair shop in town. Owner-mechanic Maria do Céu and her team are known for their friendliness, honesty, quality service and the Red Vines, toys and musical instruments in their well-appointed waiting room. Out West Garage specializes in Japanese automobiles, keeping drivers safe – and do Céu and staff are always grateful for customers’ loyal patronage.

321 Second St., 769-0162, outwestgarage.com

Honorable Mention: Bill & Jay’s Auto Repair, 1 English St., 762-0373, petalumaautocare.com

Best Boutique

Twin sisters Cristina Olympia and Michelle Elizabeth Wilson bring a unique, California-style fashion sense to Ooh La Loft, once again the best boutique in town. The shop is stocked with retro styles, feminine but edgy, everything from tops, bottoms and dresses to intimates, shoes and accessories. Ooh La Loft offers select home goods as well.

109 Petaluma Blvd. North, 769-7787, oohlaloft.com

Honorable Mention: Nicole’s Fashion Boutique, 7 Petaluma Blvd., 762-1286, petalumafashionboutique.com

Best Caterer

Fans of Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ know all about the hearty sandwiches, side dishes and barbecue fare available at this popular spot. Additionally, Lombardi’s provides catering services for large affairs, smaller celebrations and even picnics – all the same food customers know and love, from appetizers to entrées to a wide selection of delectable desserts.