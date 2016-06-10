Petaluma People's Choice Awards: Daily life

June 10, 2016

Petaluma People's Choice Awards

This year marks the 12th annual celebration of the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards, a reminder of the many reasons we choose to make our home in River Town.

Here are Petaluma's favorite shops and businesses that enhance their daily life.

Best Antique Store

Stroll through French Hen Antiques and discover what makes this downtown shop the favorite destination for antique finds. The beautiful displays make shopping even more fun, with great discoveries at every turn. From farmhouse to French, vintage treasures abound. Look for art, collectibles, furniture, home décor and accessories, all presented in stylish vignettes.

218 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-1657, frenchhenantiques.net

Honorable Mention: Chelsea Antiques, 148 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-7686, chelseaantiquesca.com

Best Art Gallery

This cooperative for high-end North Bay artists showcases a wide variety of exhibits and hosts special events and workshops, making Riverfront Art Gallery voters’ choice for Petaluma’s best art gallery. The gallery features rotations of some 20 artists, their works enhanced with museum-quality lighting in a spacious venue. Look for everything from paintings and drawings to textiles and sculptures.

132 Petaluma Blvd. North, 775-4278, riverfrontartgallery.com

Honorable Mention: Gallery One, 209 Western Ave., 778-8277, petalumagalleryone.com

Best Auto Body Shop

Petaluma Auto Body has been serving the Petaluma community since 1943. Family owned by the Pacciorinis, the shop offers foreign and domestic collision repair and provides free estimates. With state-of-the-art equipment and frame technology, vehicles are transformed whether damage is minor or major.

704 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-2602, petalumaautobody.com

Honorable Mention: Gulick’s Body Shop, 343 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-2410, gulicksautobody.com

Best Auto Repair Shop

Out West Garage races across the finish line once again as the best auto repair shop in town. Owner-mechanic Maria do Céu and her team are known for their friendliness, honesty, quality service and the Red Vines, toys and musical instruments in their well-appointed waiting room. Out West Garage specializes in Japanese automobiles, keeping drivers safe – and do Céu and staff are always grateful for customers’ loyal patronage.

321 Second St., 769-0162, outwestgarage.com

Honorable Mention: Bill & Jay’s Auto Repair, 1 English St., 762-0373, petalumaautocare.com

Best Boutique

Twin sisters Cristina Olympia and Michelle Elizabeth Wilson bring a unique, California-style fashion sense to Ooh La Loft, once again the best boutique in town. The shop is stocked with retro styles, feminine but edgy, everything from tops, bottoms and dresses to intimates, shoes and accessories. Ooh La Loft offers select home goods as well.

109 Petaluma Blvd. North, 769-7787, oohlaloft.com

Honorable Mention: Nicole’s Fashion Boutique, 7 Petaluma Blvd., 762-1286, petalumafashionboutique.com

Best Caterer

Fans of Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ know all about the hearty sandwiches, side dishes and barbecue fare available at this popular spot. Additionally, Lombardi’s provides catering services for large affairs, smaller celebrations and even picnics – all the same food customers know and love, from appetizers to entrées to a wide selection of delectable desserts.

3413 Petaluma Blvd. North, 773-0111, lombardiscatering.com

Honorable Mention: Preferred Sonoma Caterers, 416 East D St., 769-7208, sonomacaterers.com

Best Child Care Center

With full- and part-time options for toddlers, preschoolers and kids in pre-kindergarten, Children’s Corner Preschool & Child Care Center provides a safe and nurturing environment for young children. The center has been accommodating local families for 30 years, giving parents peace of mind and children a stimulating place to learn and grow. Before and after care programs offer a variety of fun activities.

629 D St., 763-6191, childrenscornerpetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: You & Me Children’s Center, 450 Hayes Lane, 762-8998, youandmechildrenscenter.com

Best Consignment Shop

With a constantly changing inventory of fine women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and artwork, Red Umbrella Consignment promises fashionable attire and home décor at reasonable prices. Sisters Dana Prichard and Margaret Villarreal have a knack for pulling together an array of treasures at their shop – and passing them along to those searching for something special to wear or display at home.

120-A Kentucky St., 778-3499, redumbrellaconsignment.com

Honorable Mention: The Find, 322 Western Ave., 763-2276, thefind-petaluma.com

Best Day Spa

Soft Shell earns the title with its wide variety of beauty and massage services and boutique products. This downtown spa is an oasis for those needing to unwind, relax and heal from life’s everyday stresses. Rejuvenating massages include a classic relaxation massage and a luxury package for the ultimate escape. Beauty services include facials, waxing and hair removal, plus make-up application.

18 Kentucky St., Suite 10, 773-4950, softshellpetaluma.com

Honorable Mention: Outer Beauty Skincare, 620 E. Washington St., Suite 203, 778-7546, outerbeautyskincare.com

Best Facial/Makeup

Sensational Skin provides services that leave clients looking and feeling their best. Facials include 10 options specific to individual needs, from an express mini facial to 90-minute anti-aging treatments that help decrease wrinkles and fine lines. Make-up services include lessons, applications and airbrush make-up, plus sessions for bridal make-up.

186 Keller St., 479-6251, sensationalskinspa.com

Honorable Mention: Outer Beauty Skincare, 620 E. Washington St., Suite 203, 778-7546, outerbeautyskincare.com

Best Financial Institution

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a financial cooperative with earnings returned to members through low or no fees, better rates and expanded services. The full-service financial institution offers personal and business banking products and services including checking, savings, investments, auto, RV, personal, home and business loans, plus credit cards, insurance, auto center and brokerage services.

301 N. McDowell Blvd., 545-4000, redwoodcu.org

Honorable Mention: Exchange Bank

2 E. Washington St., 762-5555, exchangebank.com

701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, 766-1541, exchangebank.com

Best Florist

Flowers are the backdrop to many of life’s memorable moments, and Vanda Floral Design knows best how to design arrangements for those special occasions. From boutonnieres and bridal bouquets to show-stopping centerpieces, owner Bryce Loutsch and his team create floral works of arts. Vanda helps customers with expressions of friendship, sympathy and love, each design unique to the occasion.

501 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-9271, vandafloral.com

Honorable Mention: Chalet Florist Inc., 311 Washington St., 762-7373, chaletflowers.com

Best Garden Supplies/Nursery

Cottage Gardens of Petaluma has been beautifying the community for the past 25 years. The hillside nursery sells more than 1,000 different varieties of plants alone, plus shrubs, vines and trees. From veggie-garden starts to flowers, grasses and succulents, the home gardener can find everything for their growing needs, plus garden décor, tools and expert advice.

3995 Emerald Drive, 778-8025, cottagegardensofpet.com

Honorable Mention: Friedman’s Home Improvement, 429 N. McDowell Blvd., 774-8400, friedmanshome.com

Best Grocery Store

Long honored in this category, Petaluma Market is the choice for fresh meats and produce, gourmet goodies and baked goods, fine wines, craft beers, artisan cheeses and basic pantry staples. Whether planning a picnic, grabbing a quick lunch or planning a weeknight meal or holiday celebration, Petaluma Market is the go-to grocery store for Best of Petaluma voters.

210 Western Ave., 762-5464, petalumamarket.com

Honorable Mention: G&G Market, 701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, 765-1198, gandgmarket.com

Best Health Club/Gym

For those looking to lose weight, get fit, improve their health or just have fun working out or attending a group class, City Sports Club is the answer. There’s an indoor lap pool, indoor cycling, basketball and racquetball courts, free weights and cardio machines and a wide range of fitness classes, plus a Kids Klub. Personal trainers are available, too.

477 N. McDowell Blvd., 787-3101, citysportsfitness.com

Honorable Mention: Crossfit 38 Degrees North, 425-B First St., (415) 328-9129, crossfit38degreesnorth.com

Best Jewelry Store

A longtime favorite in this category, Hollingsworth Jewelers Gallery is well-known for its quality selection, service and variety of precious gems and fine jewelry. Lines include elegant, feminine, men’s and clean-line contemporary selections, from high-end to affordable. Hollingsworth has everything from bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings to watches, charms and estate jewelry. Appraisal and repair services, too.

5 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-6053, hollingsworthjewelers.com

Honorable Mention: Rocklin Jewelry, 5 Western Ave., 762-8305, rocklinjewelry.com

Best Local Bank

Long known for its community involvement, the locally owned and managed Exchange Bank has been providing financial services for more than 125 years. To date, its Doyle Scholarship program has awarded more than $82 million in scholarships to Santa Rosa Junior College students. Its broad banking services include personal, business and trust and investment services.

701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, 766-1541, exchangebank.com

2 E. Washington St., 762-5555, exchangebank.com

Honorable Mention: Bank of Marin

8 Fourth St., 781-1810, bankofmarin.com

799 Baywood Drive, 781-2210, bankofmarin.com

1371 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 100, 658-4210, bankofmarin.com

Best Local Food Producer

Green String Farm, the sustainable 140-acre farm east of town, is the go-to place for fresh produce grown with care. Pesticide-free and harvested fresh for consumption, the vegetables, fruit and herbs at the farm stand are among the best seasonal offerings around, full of flavor and nutrients. Homemade preserves, nuts, farm-fresh eggs and other edible goods also available.

3571 Old Adobe Road, 778-7500, greenstringfarm.com

Honorable Mention: Sonoma Spice Queen, 407 C St., 776-7678, sonomaspicequeen.com

Best Pedicure/Manicure

Shangri-La Nail Spa and Skin Care is a repeat winner in this category for best pedicure/manicure. The salon offers basic and customized pedicure and manicure services plus nail extensions and specialized treatments for men and children. Relaxing hand and feet massages stimulate the skin; nail polish or buff completes every treatment.

1371 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 110, 762-2546, shangrilanailandskin.com

Honorable Mention: Belle Femme, 117 N. McDowell Blvd., 773-2882, bellefemmenailspa.com

Best Pet Services

The exemplary efforts of Petaluma Animal Services haven’t gone unnoticed. Working to provide “hope and homes to animals in need,” staff and volunteers provide foster care, match adoptions and reunite lost pets with their families. Its many services include low-cost spay and neuter clinics, humane education programs and basic obedience training for dogs. Emphasizing a no-kill policy, Petaluma Animal Services approaches its mission with compassion for all pets.

840 Hopper St., 778-7387, petalumaanimalshelter.org

Honorable Mention: Fit ’n’ Furry Pet Resort, 860 Lindberg Lane, 769-7387, fitnfurry.com

Best Place to Buy a Car

With a wide variety of new and used cars and trucks by Toyota, Hansel Toyota is the best place in town to buy a car. The local dealership offers car sales, service and repairs, Toyota parts and auto financing options. The team at Hansel Toyota can help drivers find an affordable model for every budget.

1125 Auto Center Drive, 769-2333, hanseltoyota.com

Honorable Mention: Hansel Honda, 1310 Auto Center Drive, 769-4000, hanselhonda.com

Best Place to Buy Flooring

From laminates and hardwood to carpeting and tile, Friedman’s Home Improvement offers a wide array of flooring options. The knowledgeable staff can walk customers through the maze of products and price-points to assure the best selection for any new construction or home improvement project. Friedman’s has been in business since 1946, with the Petaluma location the newest in its community of stores.

429 N. McDowell Blvd., 774-8400, friedmanshome.com

Honorable Mention: Abbey Carpet & Floor, 450 Lakeville St., Suite F, 762-5514, petaluma.abbeycarpet.com

Best Place to Buy Furniture

With beautiful patinas, interesting designs and one-of-a-kind selections, French Hen Antiques has furniture for just about every look and style. Shoppers can find a blend of painted furniture, farmhouse pieces, antiques and vintage selections, from tables, chairs, chests and china cabinets to bedroom furniture, side tables, buffets and garden selections. Plus, art and accessories add to the endless decorating possibilities.

218 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-1657, frenchhenantiques.net

Honorable Mention: Praetzel’s Fine Furniture, 3820 Bodega Ave., 762-6233, praetzelsfinefurniture.com

Best Place to Buy Pet Supplies

There’s one store in town where animals just may outnumber people. From dogs on leashes to baby ducks and chicks in pens, the animals have the upper hand at River Town Feed and Pet Country Store. Look for equine, livestock and ranch supplies as well as feed, toys and accessories for beloved family pets, wild birds and every other critter that makes its home in Petaluma.

200 First St., 762-4505, rivertownfeed.com

Honorable Mention: Pet Food Express, 383 S. McDowell Blvd., 781-3333, petfoodexpress.com

Best Place to Buy Tires

For name-brand tires, custom wheels and personalized service, Jay & Bill’s Tire Service keeps things rolling. An independent business, Jay & Bill’s knows the benefit of a nice set of wheels or rims to improve driving performance. Established in 1973, Jay & Bill’s is known for its work on vintage cars and hotrods. It’s the place for keeping your ride looking and driving its best.

1282 Petaluma Blvd. North, 763-8265, jayandbillstire.com

Honorable Mention: Brodie’s Tire & Brake, Inc., 1276 Petaluma Blvd. North, 778-7808, brodiestireandbrake.com

Best Plumber

This marks the fifth year readers have voted Roman’s Plumbing the community’s best plumber. The business provides service and repairs, water heater installation and sewer video inspections. Roman’s welcomes both new construction and remodel projects, providing a wide range of plumbing needs.

971-0353, romansplumbing.net

Honorable Mention: Dolcini Plumbing Inc., 763-6374, dolciniplumbing.com

Best Shop for the Perfect Gift

Fun and funky meet both whimsical and wild at Heebe Jeebe General Store, where shoppers can always expect the unexpected. Once again the best shop for the perfect gift, there’s something for everyone, from classic toys to more risqué items. The hunt is half the fun at Heebe Jeebe. Just look for Champion, the mechanical horse, greeting shoppers outside the door.

46 Kentucky St., 773-3222, facebook.com/heebejeebe

Honorable Mention: B Street Mercantile, 316 B St., 766-6800, bstreetmercantile.com

Best Window & Door Replacement

Former “Good Egg” honoree Mike Gerke of Mike’s Glass is well-known for his friendly service providing glass and door needs for the community the past 28 years. Mike’s Glass provides new products, repairs and installations, everything from windshields and other auto needs to shower doors, patio doors, windows and screens, mirrored closet doors and custom-cut glass for tabletops.

120 Washington St., 762-5563

Honorable Mention: Save Energy Co., 315 Petaluma Blvd. South, 763-3172, saveenergyco.com

Best Yoga Studio

Renew Yoga has been serving the local community since 2001, offering yoga, Pilates, Reiki, personal training and massage. A wide variety of classes and workshops are offered to improve wellness, reduce stress, increase mindfulness and encourage overall renewal. Renew Yoga invites clients to “awaken your body, celebrate your soul.”

35 Petaluma Blvd. N., 762-7760, petalumayoga.com

Honorable Mention: Yoga One, 110 Kentucky St., 583-9642, loveyogaone.com

