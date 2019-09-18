VVAL Outlook: Defending champion Vintage again loaded

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 17, 2019, 5:43PM

Every game during a 10-game football season is important, but some games are more important than others. After four weeks of playing important games, Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools now begin playing the more important games as Vine Valley Athletic League play starts.

On the season-opening agenda Friday night: Napa is at Sonoma Valley, Casa Grande visits Justin-Siena and American Canyon plays at Petaluma. Defending league champion Vintage draws a league bye.

Beginning league play, here is how the VVAL teams shape up:

Vintage Crushers

Vintage dominated league play last season, going 6-0 in league and 10-3 overall. The Crushers went on to win the school’s first playoff games in 32 years, reaching the semifinals of Division 1. The Crushers are off to another good start this season, winning three of four games. The Crushers defeated Wood from Vacaville, 41-0; El Cerrito, 29-9, and Accalanes from Lafyette, 28-20; before losing last week to powerful Bellarmine College Prep from San Jose, 21-13.

Vintage lost much from last year’s championship team, including nine all-leaguers, but still have the makings of another exceptional team.

Many outstanding athletes are coming up from a junior varsity team that was 9-0-1 last season.

Returning to lead the offense is junior Jacob Aaron. Last year, as a sophomore, he completed 42 of 81 passes for 689 yards and nine touchdowns.

Also back is the team’s second-leading rusher, Mauricio Castro who ran for 422 yards last year.

They will once again be operating behind a large and strong offensive line.

While the Vintage offense will again be strong, the Crusher defense could again be awesome. Vintage never allowed more than two touchdowns in any league game last season. Led by returning standouts cornerback Harrison Barett and linebacker Ian Avalos it could be equally good this year.

Justin-Siena Braves

Justin-Siena has won all four of its non-league games, defeating Piedmont, 35-9; Healdsburg, 27-0; Armijo, 40-7; and ARchbishop Riordan from San Francisco, 43-31. But those teams aren’t nearly in the same category or class of the pre-league teams played by many other teams in the VVAL.

By far the smallest school in the league, Justin-Siena was 1-6 against VVAL competition last season, but was 5-7 overall and won a game in the NCS Division IX playoffs.

The Braves have high hopes this season for quarterback Hudson Beers, a junior coming up from the junior varsity with a strong arm and good skill sets.

Also coming up from the junior varsity is Noah Young, a speedy junior. Solomone Anitoni is also a key player in the Justin-Siena offense.

American Canyon Wolves

American Canyon was the best team in the VVAL not named Vintage last season.

The only blemish on the Wolves league record last season was a 27-14 loss to Vintage in their showdown game. A loaded pre-league schedule led to a 6-6 overall record. But, the Wolves were a very good football team last season and may be even better this year.

They are off to a 4-0 start to the new season with wins over Deer Valley, 40-8; St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 20-6; Montgomery, 20-10; and Wood from Vacaville, 29-12.

American Canyon may have lost last year’s first VVAL title to Vintage, but the Wolves are no strangers to championship football having won six straight Solano County Athletic Conference titles before joining the VVAL.

American Canyon’s hope to return to title dominance is built around a strong contingent of seniors who played a major role in last season’s success as juniors.

The Wolves do have to find away to replace graduated 1,000-yard rusher Eddie Byrdsong. However, they do return multi-talented quarterback Vince Eschenburg who ran for 626 yards and 10 touchdowns and passed for 479 yards and six more touchdown.

Another strong American Canyon defense will be anchored by nose guard Derrick Conner, another of the many Wolf juniors from last season.

Napa Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are on their third coach in as many seasons as they continue to try to find the road back to the glory days just three years ago when they won their third straight league championship and put together a 17-game winning streak. Last year they were 0-10.

There are signs that better times are here. Napa snapped an 11-game losing streak in its opener, beating a good Middletown team, 33-13. The Grizzlies have gone on to beat Vallejo, 33-7, and Armijo from Fairfield, 42-0;, while losing only to Nevada Union from Grass Valley, 20-14 in overtime.

Now coached by Richie Wessman, the Grizzlies have shown a solid defense in its pre-league season.

Offensively, Napa relies heavily on three-year varsity quarterback Isaiah Newton who has already undergone the concussion protocol after being injured in the second game of the season.

When healthy he is a key to the Grizzlies’ offensive success as is tight end Brock Bowers, a junior who is already being recruited by several D1 colleges. A linebacker on the other side of scrimmage, he is also a major factor in the Napa defense.

Casa Grande Gauchos

Casa Grande is on its third head coach in as many seasons. Denis Brunk succeeded Trent Herzog, now at St. Vincent, two years ago and took the Gauchos to the NCS playoffs in both seasons, but had a winning record in neither. John Antonio, a former assistant at both Casa and St. Vincent as well as head coach at Piner is now in charge.

He inherits a Gaucho team that was the surprise of the VVAL last season, finishing third with a 4-2 record. The four league wins were the only victories for the Gauchos who finished 4-7.

This season, Antonio’s Gauchos are 1-3 with wins over Montgomery, 32-10, and loses to Windsor, 44-21; San Marin, 17-14, in overtime and Maria Carrillo, 21-14.

Casa Grande has a strong three-pronged running attack led by returning all-leager Matt Herrera and featuring speedster Dominic Giomi and versatile Ryan Kasper.

Casa also has a strong pitch-catch duo in quarterback Miguel Robertson and all-league wide receiver Dominic McHale.

Sonoma Valley Dragons

New coach Hervy Williams hopes to relight the Sonoma Valley Dragons’ fire as he replaces Bob Midgely who cited, among his reasons for resigning declining participation and effort.

Sonoma had a respectable 3-4 record in the first VVAL season, but was just 4-7 overall.

Sonoma is off to a slow start with just one win, 34-14, over El Camino of South San Francisco against losses to Douglas from Nevada, 53-18; El Molino, 21-0, and Piner,71-0.

Sonoma has shown signs of putting together a pretty good offense behind veteran quarterback Jake Baker.

Running back Adrian Alvarez had a break-out week in the win over El Camino, running for 184 yards. Speedster Jose Garcia ran for 80 yards on just 10 carries in that contest and also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Petaluma Trojans

There seems to be no in between for Petaluma’s Trojans.

Petaluma amassed 587 yards in slugging Santa Rosa, but the next week gained just 38 in a 59-0 loss to Foothill. The Trojans have also lost to Tamalpais, 27-19; and Del Norte, 49-7.

Last season Petaluma was pretty much a break-even team, going 6-5 overall and 3-3 in VVAL play.

Running its trademark option offense, Petaluma has the potential to be an explosive offensive team.

Quarterback Jack Hartman is a master at administering the offense and running backs Joey Alioto, Dante Ratto and Randall Braziel provide a strong complement.

The defense has been problematic so far, with the Trojans subject to giving up big plays.

