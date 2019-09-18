VVAL Outlook: Defending champion Vintage again loaded

Every game during a 10-game football season is important, but some games are more important than others. After four weeks of playing important games, Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools now begin playing the more important games as Vine Valley Athletic League play starts.

On the season-opening agenda Friday night: Napa is at Sonoma Valley, Casa Grande visits Justin-Siena and American Canyon plays at Petaluma. Defending league champion Vintage draws a league bye.

Beginning league play, here is how the VVAL teams shape up:

Vintage Crushers

Vintage dominated league play last season, going 6-0 in league and 10-3 overall. The Crushers went on to win the school’s first playoff games in 32 years, reaching the semifinals of Division 1. The Crushers are off to another good start this season, winning three of four games. The Crushers defeated Wood from Vacaville, 41-0; El Cerrito, 29-9, and Accalanes from Lafyette, 28-20; before losing last week to powerful Bellarmine College Prep from San Jose, 21-13.

Vintage lost much from last year’s championship team, including nine all-leaguers, but still have the makings of another exceptional team.

Many outstanding athletes are coming up from a junior varsity team that was 9-0-1 last season.

Returning to lead the offense is junior Jacob Aaron. Last year, as a sophomore, he completed 42 of 81 passes for 689 yards and nine touchdowns.

Also back is the team’s second-leading rusher, Mauricio Castro who ran for 422 yards last year.

They will once again be operating behind a large and strong offensive line.

While the Vintage offense will again be strong, the Crusher defense could again be awesome. Vintage never allowed more than two touchdowns in any league game last season. Led by returning standouts cornerback Harrison Barett and linebacker Ian Avalos it could be equally good this year.

Justin-Siena Braves

Justin-Siena has won all four of its non-league games, defeating Piedmont, 35-9; Healdsburg, 27-0; Armijo, 40-7; and ARchbishop Riordan from San Francisco, 43-31. But those teams aren’t nearly in the same category or class of the pre-league teams played by many other teams in the VVAL.

By far the smallest school in the league, Justin-Siena was 1-6 against VVAL competition last season, but was 5-7 overall and won a game in the NCS Division IX playoffs.

The Braves have high hopes this season for quarterback Hudson Beers, a junior coming up from the junior varsity with a strong arm and good skill sets.

Also coming up from the junior varsity is Noah Young, a speedy junior. Solomone Anitoni is also a key player in the Justin-Siena offense.

American Canyon Wolves

American Canyon was the best team in the VVAL not named Vintage last season.

The only blemish on the Wolves league record last season was a 27-14 loss to Vintage in their showdown game. A loaded pre-league schedule led to a 6-6 overall record. But, the Wolves were a very good football team last season and may be even better this year.

They are off to a 4-0 start to the new season with wins over Deer Valley, 40-8; St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 20-6; Montgomery, 20-10; and Wood from Vacaville, 29-12.

American Canyon may have lost last year’s first VVAL title to Vintage, but the Wolves are no strangers to championship football having won six straight Solano County Athletic Conference titles before joining the VVAL.