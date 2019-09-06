PREP FOOTBALL: Windsor seeks to continue its winning ways

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2019, 11:55AM
Updated 37 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

With a victory Friday over visiting Livermore, the Windsor Jaguars would equal their win total from all of 2018. Nowhere to go but up from there.

All things are looking optimistic for the Jags, who are 2-0 after a 44-21 win over Casa Grande in Petaluma and a 17-14 victory in Eureka.

“We want to keep this going,” coach Brad Stibi said. “It’s been a great start for us and I want to see the kids doing the best they can — and if it means we’re winning, that’s great.

“Last year we struggled,” he said. “I feel like the kids are a bit more bought-in this year.”

Running backs Lorenzo Leon and Jeremiah Pignataro lead the Jaguars’ rushing game, Pignataro averaging 7 yards a carry and Leon 5.

“If it’s working, then we’re going to keep it up,” Stibi said. “Our run game has been pretty good the past two weeks. If we can pound it, we will.”

Quarterback Billy Boyle has taken over the starting role after backing up Nick Pariani last year and has averaged 224 yards a game, tops in the North Bay League-Oak Division.

In the Jags’ first win, Boyle connected with Nico Contreras for three touchdown passes, including a 42-yarder. Windsor outscored Casa, 27-7, in the second half to seal the win.

Landen Estrela, a wide receiver and strong safety, sealed the next win over Eureka with a late interception to hold off the Loggers late in the game. Estrela also has two TD receptions.

Offensive linemen Jacob Thrall and Maui Maldonado have created timely holes for Leon and Pignataro to run through, Stibi said.

Defensively, the Jags have some mighty linemen. Defensive end Oscar Mayorga has five sacks in two games and six hurries of the quarterbacks. Julian Pell has two sacks and Pignataro one.

The Jags have allowed 35 points in two games while scoring 61.

Livermore, 4-7 overall last year and 2-2 in East Bay-Valley League, has a stingy defense, too — giving up just 20 points while scoring 51 in their first two games, both wins.

The Cowboys lost to Granada in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs last year.

Windsor will be their first road game of the season, starting at 7 p.m.

Last week, Livermore defeated Kennedy 30-6 after taking a 23-0 lead by halftime.

Other games this week:

RANCHO COTATE Cougars (1-1) vs. EL CERRITO Gauchos (0-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park

The Gauchos have scheduled themselves a challenging early season and are winless because of it. They lost 42-6 to Marin Catholic and 29-9 to Vintage of Napa. Both teams are ranked well above them in state standings, as is Rancho Cotate.

Meanwhile, the Cougars lost their opener to Sacramento, but came back with a roar to defeat Vanden, 48-20, last week.

Rancho’s Rasheed Rankin looks to add to his North Bay League-Oak Division-leading rushing stats: 118 yards per game, averaging more than 6 yards per carry on 19 carries per game.

CARDINAL NEWMAN Cardinals (2-0) vs. PLACER Hillmen (1-1)

Timee: 7 p.m.

Place: Placer High School, Auburn

The Cardinals, ranked 41st in the state, take their undefeated record to Auburn to face the 150th-best team, according to MaxPreps.

Placer is a running team, its sole quarterback having thrown only 19 times in two games this year.

The Cardinals will need to focus on running backs Hans Grassmann (297 yards on 45 carries and four touchdowns) and Jesse Whigham (231 yards on 42 carries and 5 TDs.)

Cardinal Newman quarterback Jackson Pavitt will run the Cardinals’ offense with his 122 quarterback rating. Pavitt spreads out his throws to several receivers, connecting for TDs to Tsion Nunnally and Giancarlo Woods.

EL MOLINO Lions (1-1) vs. LOWER LAKE Trojans (0-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Lower Lake High School

The Lions head north to take on the Trojans, who looking for their first win.

El Molino has two quarterbacks, Weston Lewis the primary and backup Logan Woolsey, to throw at the Trojans. Lewis is also a run threat, notching three rushing TDs. Jackson Dunkle, a junior wide receiver for the Lions, is one to watch, with an 18-yard average reception and one TD.

Lower Lake lost its first outing, 57-28, to the Carson Senators. Carson came out strong against the Trojans, jumping to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and 33-20 at the half.

SANTA ROSA Panthers (0-2) vs. UKIAH Wildcats (1-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Ukiah High School

Santa Rosa is better than its 0-2 record indicates. Week 1 saw the Panthers lose to Analy, 26-20, in overtime after a back-and-forth game. They lost to Petaluma last week in a high-flying 53-34 loss.

Santa Rosa quarterback Trevor Anderson has thrown for 8 TDs, including a 69-yarder, and for a total of 675 yards in two games. The Panthers are bound to break into the win column soon.

Ukiah downed Terra Linda in its first game, 13-7, but suffered a surprise loss to North Central League I team Kelseyville last week, 40-14. Which Wildcats team shows up this week will be telling.

Friday’s other games:

Nonleague

Maria Carrillo vs. Benicia, 7 p.m.

Montgomery vs. American Canyon, 7 p.m.

Petaluma at Foothill (Pleasanton), 7 p.m.

Healdsburg at Cloverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Piner vs. Sir Francis Drake (San Anselmo), 7:30 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at El Camino (South San Francisco), 7:30 p.m.

Fort Bragg at McKinleyville, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Concord, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Pierce (Arbuckle), 7:30 p.m.

Kelseyville vs. Fortuna, 7:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Winters, 7:30 p.m.

NCL II/III

Calistoga at Upper Lake, 6 p.m.

Potter Valley at Laytonville, 6 p.m.

Tomales vs. Pinewood (Los Altos Hills), 7 p.m.

Round Valley at South Fork, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Casa Grande at San Marin (Novato), 2 p.m.

Willits at St. Vincent, 2 p.m.

Roseland Collegiate Prep at Anzar (San Juan Bautista), 6 p.m.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine