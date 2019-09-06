PREP FOOTBALL: Windsor seeks to continue its winning ways

With a victory Friday over visiting Livermore, the Windsor Jaguars would equal their win total from all of 2018. Nowhere to go but up from there.

All things are looking optimistic for the Jags, who are 2-0 after a 44-21 win over Casa Grande in Petaluma and a 17-14 victory in Eureka.

“We want to keep this going,” coach Brad Stibi said. “It’s been a great start for us and I want to see the kids doing the best they can — and if it means we’re winning, that’s great.

“Last year we struggled,” he said. “I feel like the kids are a bit more bought-in this year.”

Running backs Lorenzo Leon and Jeremiah Pignataro lead the Jaguars’ rushing game, Pignataro averaging 7 yards a carry and Leon 5.

“If it’s working, then we’re going to keep it up,” Stibi said. “Our run game has been pretty good the past two weeks. If we can pound it, we will.”

Quarterback Billy Boyle has taken over the starting role after backing up Nick Pariani last year and has averaged 224 yards a game, tops in the North Bay League-Oak Division.

In the Jags’ first win, Boyle connected with Nico Contreras for three touchdown passes, including a 42-yarder. Windsor outscored Casa, 27-7, in the second half to seal the win.

Landen Estrela, a wide receiver and strong safety, sealed the next win over Eureka with a late interception to hold off the Loggers late in the game. Estrela also has two TD receptions.

Offensive linemen Jacob Thrall and Maui Maldonado have created timely holes for Leon and Pignataro to run through, Stibi said.

Defensively, the Jags have some mighty linemen. Defensive end Oscar Mayorga has five sacks in two games and six hurries of the quarterbacks. Julian Pell has two sacks and Pignataro one.

The Jags have allowed 35 points in two games while scoring 61.

Livermore, 4-7 overall last year and 2-2 in East Bay-Valley League, has a stingy defense, too — giving up just 20 points while scoring 51 in their first two games, both wins.

The Cowboys lost to Granada in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs last year.

Windsor will be their first road game of the season, starting at 7 p.m.

Last week, Livermore defeated Kennedy 30-6 after taking a 23-0 lead by halftime.

Other games this week:

RANCHO COTATE Cougars (1-1) vs. EL CERRITO Gauchos (0-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park

The Gauchos have scheduled themselves a challenging early season and are winless because of it. They lost 42-6 to Marin Catholic and 29-9 to Vintage of Napa. Both teams are ranked well above them in state standings, as is Rancho Cotate.

Meanwhile, the Cougars lost their opener to Sacramento, but came back with a roar to defeat Vanden, 48-20, last week.

Rancho’s Rasheed Rankin looks to add to his North Bay League-Oak Division-leading rushing stats: 118 yards per game, averaging more than 6 yards per carry on 19 carries per game.

CARDINAL NEWMAN Cardinals (2-0) vs. PLACER Hillmen (1-1)

Timee: 7 p.m.

Place: Placer High School, Auburn

The Cardinals, ranked 41st in the state, take their undefeated record to Auburn to face the 150th-best team, according to MaxPreps.