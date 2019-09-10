Gauchos cross country running strong

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 10, 2019, 2:17PM
Updated 6 hours ago

Casa Grande continued a strong cross country season last week in the Bob Shor Invitational at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa.

The Casa Grande boys placed four runners in the top 10, while the Casa girls had two runners among the top finishers. For the Casa Grande boys, Logan Moon was second to winner Jack VandenHeuvel of Healdsburg. The winner ran 15 minutes, 58 seconds over the 3.05-mile course. Moon was timed in 16:04.

William Hite followed Moon in third (16:09) ,with Nolan Hosbein fourth in 11:16.34 and Luke Baird ninth in 17:26. Aaron Beaube was 11th in 17:30.

For the Gaucho girls, Emma Basell was second in 20:27 and Abigail Vestnys fourth in 21:38.

Montgomery’s Mariah Briceno won in 19:59.

