Foothill bigger, faster, stronger than Petaluma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 10, 2019, 6:35PM

Petaluma High’s football Trojans got a look at how the rich folks live, but Foothill’s talent-loaded Falcons left them on the outside looking in last week, thumping the Trojans, 59-0.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist put it succinctly: “They were bigger, faster and stronger.” The Falcons also had more bodies. “They were able to rotate in 12 offensive linemen,” observed Krist.

A week after amassing 543 rushing yards in a 53-34 win over Santa Rosa, Petaluma gained just 38 against the NCS Division 2 power Falcons.

Joey Alioto and Dante Ratto who each had more than 200 yards rushing the previous week gained a combined 19 agaist Foothill.

Petaluma never really had chance against the Falcons who scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter and led at the half, 49-0. The Falcons took their collective feet off the accelerator in the second half, scoring just 19 points.

Petaluma never could get its offense untracked, recording just six first downs for the game.

One of the few good things to come out of the game for Petaluma was that the Trojans were able to get a lot of players into the game for meaningful minutes.

Now 1-2 on the season, Petaluma tries to get back on the winning track on their home Steve Ellison Field Friday night against Del Norte.

Now 3-0, Foothill will get a bye this week before trying to continue its winning ways Sept. 20 against Yorba Linda.

