Petaluma shines, Casa plays well in Nor-Cal volleyball tournament

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 10, 2019, 7:31PM

Petaluma added to its growing volleyball reputation with a strong effort in the Nor-Cal Invitational played in Rancho Cotate’s spectacular new Henry J. Sarlatte Gymnasium.

The tournament offered a full day of outstanding volleyball last Saturday, but one of the biggest attractions was a chance to play in the $52 million dollar Theater, Academic, Gymnasium (TAG) building.

The gymnasium part of the building features 2,000 seats and state-of-the art everything.

On the court, Petaluma tuned up for the start of Vine Valley Athletic League play by beating Middletown, Kelseyville and Rancho Cotate, all 2-0.

The Trojans added to their big day with a 2-1 win over rival Casa Grande. Their only loss was a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Maria Carrillo.

Casa Grande defeated Analy, Terra Linda and Elsie Allen while losing to Lincoln from San Francisco and Petaluma.

