Petaluma High School graduate Greg Thomas coolly connected on a 17-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining to give the University of California a 20-19 upset win over No. 14-ranked Washington Saturday afternoon.

The game winner came after the contest had been delayed for more than two hours by a lightning storm in the Seattle area.

The Cal win snapped a 15-game Washington home winning streak.

Washington took a 19-17 lead on a 50-yard field goal by Peyton Henry with 2:05 left in the game.

Cal drove from its own 25-yard line to the 3-yard line before time began to run out and Thomas was called on for the winning field goal.

The winning kick was Thomas’ second of the game. Earlier he hit on a 23-yarder in the first quarter for Cal’s first points of the game.

