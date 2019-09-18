New Petaluma High AD a Casa Grande graduate

Petaluma High School’s new athletic director can be excused for being just a little bit conflicted. Ray McClintock is a Casa Grande High School graduate and a former all-league football player for the Gauchos. He teaches social science at Terra Linda High School and is currently an assistant junior varsity football coach at Petaluma High.

McClintock replaces Petaluma football coach Rick Krist, who held the AD position for just two years, but long enough to get Petaluma started in the still-new Vine Valley Athletic League.

The new AD said, despite a hectic start to his new position as he scrambled to learn his new job while helping organize Petaluma sports for the new school year, so far it has been an enjoyable experience made easier by the support from the school administration.

“I really want to acknowledge how much Rick Krist and the administration has helped me in my new role,” he said. “Rick knows the ins and outs of the job.”

McClintock also acknowledged the support he has received from principal Justin Mori and assistant principals Erin Dinday and Giovanni Napoli. It has also helped that his former coach at Casa Grande High School, Rick O’Brien, is now commissioner of the VVAL. “He has been a great support,” McClintock said.

After serving as an assistant coach at Casa Grande, he came to Petaluma at the invitation of his good friend, Trojan junior varsity coach Nick Emanuel.

“My main focus so far has been getting the fall sports up and running. The biggest challenge has been getting the communication started with all the coaches.

“Going forward the challenge will be organizing the facilities and transportation and making sure the coaches stay updated.”

McClintock inherits a program that has all coaches in place, but he knows that will change. “I’ve seen a change to a lot of off-campus coaches,” he said. It is hard to get off-campus coahces to return every year.”

Petaluma’s new athletic director is 31-years-old and married to Lyndsay who he met at Casa Grande High School. He is a graduate of UC Davis and is working on getting his administrative coaching credential.