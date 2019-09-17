JJ SAYS: Freshman football is all about learning

“We go from teaching them how to tie their shows to running the veer,” says Petaluma High freshman football coach Greg Gehring.

Both Petaluma High and Casa Grande are blessed with many good ninth-grade athletes. It is the job of Gehring and Casa Grande freshman coach Rob Almond to turn those athletes into football players.

It isn’t an easy task. Football is perhaps the most difficult sport for young players to learn. It not only requires a special skill set, it requires young athletes to utilize those skills in an intensely physical environment. It also requires putting their ego in the hall closet for the betterment of the team. It isn’t for everyone.

It takes a great deal of teaching and even greater patience from not only the head coaches, but all the assistants to turn eager young athletes into football players.

Casa Grande has a head start over Petaluma because many of its players have been exposed to the game through the Petaluma Panther youth league led by Casa Grande varsity head coach John Antonio. While all kids are eligible for the program, many more from the east side play than those from the west side of the highway.

“A lot of our kids have never played the game before this year,” pointed out Gehring.

His and his assistants job is complicated by Petaluma’s option offense that demands learning and executing an offense that requires “reading the defense” and making instant decisions. It isn’t easy.

Last week’s game between the two rivals was impressive for its crispness. There were several fundamental mistakes, especially offsides and illegal procedure penalties, but those are to be expected from ninth graders. Overall, it was a well-played game from both sides.

Petaluma won, 21-7, by building a three-touchdown first half lead, but Casa Grande was the better team in the second half. Incidentally, the Gauchos had a legitimate complaint about the clock on the Petaluma field kept ticking away on several occasions when it should have been stopped. It was an accidental mistake, but it did cost the Gauchos valuable time as they tried to make a comeback.

The truth is, it would have been difficult for the Gauchos to have completed their comeback against a tenacious Petaluma defense even given more time.

Another truth is that the score, while important — it is why you play the game — is not as important as learning the game. The real job of freshmen coaches is not so much to win games as it is to teach the game so that the players are varsity ready when it is their time to play under the lights on Friday night.

The best freshman coaches are the ones who lay the foundation for future varsity success. Coaching on the high school level isn’t about instant gratification. Each season is new and different. Successful coaches are the ones who enjoy the good times and keep an even kneel through the stormy seasons. It is about building programs.

I’ve seen a few great teams, many good teams and quite a few who came through the storms with collective heads held high.

The best leaders build programs, and it starts with ninth graders learning the game on Thursday afternoons.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)