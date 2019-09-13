Friday Football: Can Sonoma Valley slow down Piner?

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 13, 2019, 3:49PM

For the Sonoma Valley Dragons to win Friday, they must do something no other high school football team has done against Piner this year: score.

The Prospectors (3-0) have scored a remarkable 173 points in three games heading into their 7 p.m. game at Sonoma, a 58-point average. Even more extraordinary: Piner has not surrendered a single point this year. Zero. Zip. Nada. Nothing.

That scoring total leads the entire North Coast Section. The closest local team to put up numbers in that stratosphere is Cardinal Newman, 89 points in three games, 28 points per game.

And there’s more, from first-year Prospectors coach Terence Bell:

Brothers Adrian and Isaac Torres have combined for 15 touchdowns and 877 yards of total offense — an average of 292 yards per game.

“Last season the Piner offense combined only averaged 303 yards of total offense a game,” Bell said.

Piner’s team offense this year averages 434 yards a game.

Adrian Torres, a senior, has 270 rushing yards and 224 receiving, with seven TDs. Isaac has 383 receiving yards and eight TDs.

All that is before quarterback Yonaton Isack enters the picture. The senior has thrown for 1,070 yards — second in the North Coast Section to Miramonte’s Matt Meredith (1,126).

Isack has 18 touchdown passes, with three interceptions, for a quarterback rating of 133.5.

But Sonoma Valley coach Hervy Williams has a plan to stop, or at least slow, Piner’s roll.

“Our game plan is,” he said, “we’re going to try to run the ball down their throat.”

The 1-2 Dragons will try to be as physical as possible against Piner’s small roster (18 players) and keep them from getting into a rhythm.

Running back Adrian Alvarez, a 5-foot-7, 200-pound junior, ran for 184 yards on 27 carries against El Camino of South San Francisco last week.

“We had a real good week at practice,” Williams said. “We have rededicated to the basics, the details. It’s paid off.”

Sonoma typically runs the game through quarterback Jake Baker, Williams said, but against El Camino, Alvarez was having such a good game they went with him.

“We got close and I asked Jake if he wanted to take it in, and he said, ‘Nah, Adrian got us down here, let him,’” Williams said. “Jake said this was one of the funnest games he’s had.”

The Prospectors will also have to contain Jose Garcia, who ran back a kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown last week, and rushed for 80 yards on eight carries.

Other games this week:

CASA GRANDE Gauchos (1-2) vs. MARIA CARRILLO Pumas (0-2)

Time: 7 p.m. Place: Maria Carrillo High School

Carrillo is searching for its first win this year after two lopsided losses, 51-16 to Redwood and 34-7 to Benicia.

Casa lost its opener, 44-21, to Windsor but rebounded for a 32-10 victory over last year’s North Bay League-Redwood champ Montgomery. Last week, the Gauchos lost a tough one, 17-14, in overtime to San Marin.

Gauchos running back Matt Herrera is one to watch (238 yards and 1 TD), along with quarterback Miguel Robertson, who has thrown three TDs.

MONTGOMERY Vikings (0-3) vs. EUREKA Loggers (0-3)

Time: 7 p.m. Place: Montgomery High School

The Loggers have two losses that were close enough to have gone either way and are ranked well above the Vikings by MaxPreps.

Montgomery will need to stop Eureka QB Trevor Bell, who has thrown for five touchdowns, run for one and averages 89 yards rushing as well.

Vikings threats include quarterback Cole Hallin, who has thrown for one TD, and rushers Allen Gray and Bobby Navarro.

SANTA ROSA Panthers (0-3) vs. WINDSOR Jaguars (2-1)

Time: 7 p.m. Place: Windsor High School

Both coaches said this will be a physical, well-matched game.

Santa Rosa is better than its 0-3 record, with quarterback Trevor Anderson’s 926 yards and 11 touchdowns in three games. Kent Gamble and Isidro Garcia are rushing threats, along with Roman Correa and Randy Clay providing skill at the receiving positions.

Windsor QB Billy Boyle has thrown seven TDs, but is vulnerable to pickoffs, with five. Lorenzo Leon and Jeremiah Pignataro are strong rushers the Panthers will need to stop.

WILLITS Wolverines (2-0) vs. ARCATA Tigers (0-2)

Time: 11 a.m. Saturday Place: Humboldt State University

In a nonconference game up north, the Wolverines will work to keep their record perfect against the Tigers.

The Wolverines are coming off strong performances in their first two games. They defeated McKinleyville 20-0 in Week 1, which started on a high note when Jacob Arms returned the opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown. He had two other TDs, an interception and two fumble recoveries in the game.

Arcata has started off in the other direction, losing both of its first games, 49-28 to South Tahoe and 49-8 to St. Bernard’s.

Friday’s other games:

Petaluma vs. Del Norte (Crescent City), 7 p.m.

Analy vs. Terra Linda (San Rafael), 7:30 p.m.

El Molino vs. Berean Christian (Walnut Creek), 7:30 p.m.

Healdsburg vs. Livermore, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Moreau Catholic (Hayward), 7 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. University Prep (Redding), 7:30 p.m.

Fort Bragg at Durham, 7:30 p.m.

Lower Lake vs. McKinleyville, 7:30 p.m.

Calistoga at Pinewood (Los Altos Hills), 4 p.m.

NCL III

Potter Valley at Upper Lake, 6 p.m.

Laytonville vs. South Fork, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Nonleague

Ukiah at Redwood (Larkspur), 2 p.m.

St. Vincent vs. San Rafael, 2 p.m.

Tomales at Crystal Springs Uplands (Hillsborough), 1 p.m.

