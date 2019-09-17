Petaluma freshmen beat Casa frosh, 21-7

Petaluma High’s good half was better than Casa Grande’s good half in a showdown freshman football game between the two rivals.

With the game shifted from Casa Grande to Petaluma to accommodate a back-to-school event at Casa, the Trojans scored three touchdowns in the first half and held on to beat the Gauchos, 21-7.

The game was a sharply contrasting contest, with Petaluma taking charge of the first two quarters and Casa Grande controlling the ball and the game for the final two periods.

“We played well considering a lot of the kids had never played football before,” said Petaluma coach Greg Gehring. “We ran the option really well. Both quarterbacks (Dawson Shaw and Henry Ellis) played well and our backs ran hard.”

“We got overconfident and sloppy in the second half.”

“We had a couple of unfortunate plays in the first half,” noted Casa Grande coach Rob Almond. “We had a good comeback in the second half, but we didn’t have time.”

Casa spent the entire game trying to catch up after Petaluma’s Silas Pologeorgis broke for a 46-yard touchdown on the Trojans fourth play from scrimmage. The PAT kick try was blocked by Casa’s Harrison Banazek, but Petaluma had a lead it would never relinguish.

Petaluma continued to rule its home field through a decisive second period.

Ellis, who did a masterful job administering the Petaluma option offense, set up a second Petaluma touchdown with runs of 21 and 12 yards and Piologeorgis finished things off from the 1.

Ellis, off a fake kick, ran in a 2-point conversion for a 14-0 Petaluma lead.

Things went from bad to worse with one of those “unfortunate” Casa Grande plays.

On Casa’s first play from scrimmage following the Trojan touchdown, Shaw stepped in front of a pass from Casa quarterback Wyatt Abramson to quickly give football ownership right back to Petaluma.

A few plays later, Shaw slipped behind the Casa Grande secondary and was all alone to grab a pass heaved by Ellis for a 37-yard touchdown. Shaw then slipped the PAT kick over the goal post bar for a 21-0 Trojan halftime advantage.

The game flip-flopped in the second half, with Casa Grande pretty much dominating play. The difference was that the Gauchos started from a three-touchdown deficit and had neither the time, nor the finishing ability, to make up the deficit.

Casa Grande put together an impressive 50-yard march behind the determined running of Lucas Miles to start the second half, but came up short on a fourth-down play at the Petaluma 8-yard line when Shaw made a crucial tackle on a Gaucho receiver. The drive ate up more than half the third period.

The Gauchos did get the ball back on a Miles interception to set up a Casa touchdown.

A fumble recovery by Brian Mendez gave Casa Grande a final scoring chance in the fourth quarter, but a furious passing assault by Gaucho quarterback Abramson ended in Petaluma territory, allowing the Trojans possession and the ability to run out the clock.

The rivals will do it all over again on Oct. 3 on the Casa Grande field.