Casa Grande cross country runners shine in Viking Opener

On a day that began chilly but evolved into sweltering, runners from the Casa Grande boys cross country team topped both the junior and senior races at the 35th annual Viking Opener Saturday at Spring Lake.

Senior Logan Moon ran the fastest time of the day, covering the two-mile course in 10:14, while Casa junior William Hite ran the second-fastest time with a 10:16 and helped lead the Gauchos to the boys junior class team title.

Santa Rosa’s Andrew McKamey, a junior, had the third-best time, finishing in 10:21. Piner’s Jared Hayes won the freshmen boys race in 11:06.

Montgomery senior Mariah Briceno notched the fourth-fastest time among girls Saturday, crossing in 12:24.

Santa Rosa won the sophomore boys team title, with Napa placing third. Santa Rosa’s boys finished second behind Casa Grande in the junior boys total.

Casa Grande was again in the mix in the senior boys category, coming behind Sonoma Academy. The Napa boys took third. Vintage took second in the junior/senior girls team title chase.

Top finishers, girls

Elliot Singer, senior, Lick Wilmerding, 12:14

Mira Terdiman, senior, Lick Wilmerding, 12:15

Mary Deeik, junior, Vintage, 12:17

Mariah Briceno, senior, Montgomery, 12:24

Cameron Huynh, freshman, Castro Valley, 12:39

Maya Lacamp, junior, Lick Wilmerding, 12:40

Ona Ortiz-Gudeman, sophomore, Head Royce, 12:41

Hailee Gorham, freshman, Foothill, 12:46

Carolina Dawson, sophomore, Analy, 12:52

Kaira Shlipak, sophomore, Lick Wilmerding, 12:54

Top finishers, boys

Logan Moon, senior, Casa Grande, 10:14

William Hite, junior, Casa Grande, 10:16

Andrew McKamey, junior, Santa Rosa, 10:21

Alex Mader, sophomore, Lick Wilmerding, 10:22

Jack Vanden Heuval, junior, Healdsburg, 10:28

Erik Cosca, senior, Napa, 10:29

Ian Bennett, junior, Eureka, 10:34

Ethan Ash, senior, Head Royce, 10:35

West Wood, junior, McKinleyville, 10:38

Hunter Larson, junior, Windsor, 10:39