No easy chores for Petaluma and Casa in start to league

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
September 17, 2019, 4:27PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

It’s a new season for Petaluma and Casa Grande, but the affects of difficult pre-league battles have left their marks even as they start Vine Valley Athletic League play.

The pre-league portion of the football year has not been kind to either Petaluma’s Trojans or Casa Grande Gauchos as they enter league play with 1-3 records. And both have their share or more of injuries as they open the counting part of their seasons.

Petaluma plays at home against American Canyon’s Wolves, while Casa Grande goes to Napa to play Justin-Siena to get things started.

St. Vincent, too, is a bit banged up with several key players missing as it faces an athletic Burton team from San Francisco at Yarbrough Field Saturday afternoon.

Trojans vs. Wolves

Coming off a difficult pre-league schedule, Petaluma’s Trojans get no break as they start VVAL play against another strong American Canyon team.

The Wolves were second to Vintage in the league’s first football season last year, and are off to another strong start, winning all four of their pre-league games. They are the highest ranked team in the VVAL starting league play, rated by MaxPreps the No. 4 Division 3 team in the North Coast Section.

Petaluma’s major concern is health coming off physical losses to Foothill (59-0) and Del Norte (49-7). Last week against Del Norte, Petaluma played with several starters sidelined, including team captain Matthew Salyers, injured. “We had a lot of players playing out of position,” the coach Rick Krist notes..

Despite the discrepancy in records, Krist believes Petaluma has a chance if his team can get healthy.

“I think we can compete with them, but we have to get some people healthy and have a good week of practice,” he explains.

But the Petaluma coach also knows what the Trojans face. “They (the Wolves) are physical and have good athletes,” he says. “They are different from the team we saw last year (in a 43-16 American Canyon win). They have changed their whole offensive package.”

American Canyon is directed by returning quarterback Vance Eschenburg, but has all sorts of other explosive weapons.

Last week in a 29-6 win over Wood, Ezekiel Anderson scored on 67 and 11 yard bursts and Kaave Gaviola broke a touchdown run of 98 yards. Anderson finished the game with 83 rushing yards and Anderson gained 101 on just 10 carries.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Gauchos vs. Braves

Records can be deceiving. Casa Grande goes into its VVAL-opening game with a 1-3 record, while Justin-Siena hosts the game in Napa with a 4-0 mark.

However, while the Braves have beaten Piedmont (35-9), Healdsburg (27-0), Armijo (40-7) and Archbishop Riordan (43-31), Casa Grande’s losses have come to Windsor, ranked No. 5 among NCS Division 5 schools, 44-21; San Marin in overtime, 17-14, and Maria Carrillo, 21-14, in a game it led until the final quarter.

Still, the Braves are a vastly different team from the one that was 5-7 last season and 1-5 in league play.

Throughout the pre-league season, the Braves have shown a potent offense, led by speedster Solomon Antonini who ran a kickoff back 90 yards and, on the next play from scrimmage, picked up a fumble and returned it for a 15-yard touchdown in the win over Archbishop Riordan.

They also have an exciting passer in quarterback Hudson Beers who passed for 249 yards in the Riordan game.

Casa Grande, despite its record, has shown an ability to run the football, led by senior Matt Herrera who is among the Redwood Empire’s leading rushers with 334 yards in four games.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Mustangs vs. Pumas

St. Vincent’s young Mustangs get there third home-field challenge in as many games Saturday afternoon when they host Burton’s Pumas at Yarbrough Field.

So far the Mustangs have split those challenges, defeating San Rafael last week, 33-20, after losing the previous week to Willits, 27-0. The result left St. Vincent with a 3-1 record going into this week’s game.

Burton has played just two games, rolling over Harker, 57-22 and Richmond, 32-6.

Last year, Burton handled the Mustangs, 54-21.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog expects another high-scoring Puma team Saturday.

“They are big and have good speed,” he noted. “They have scored 10 touchdowns in just two games.”

The game will give fans a chance to see two of the most explosive players in the Bay Area.

Herzog calls Burton’s 6-foot, 2-inch Alonzo Smith, an elite athlete. He is listed as a wide receiver and quarterback, but Herzog said he will play where ever he can get his hands on the football. “He is everything people says he is,” the St. Vincent coach says.

St. Vincent counters with amazing freshman Kai Hall. In just four high school football game he has rushed for 683 yards and nine touchdowns.

A key to the game could be St. Vincent’s health. The Mustangs have several people banged up and last week several others played with what Herzog called “a sickness bug.”

In their absence several freshmen and sophomores stepped up to make contributions in the win against San Rafael and will be counted on to continue to fill in against the Pumas.

Kickoff is 2 p.m.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine