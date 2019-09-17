No easy chores for Petaluma and Casa in start to league

It’s a new season for Petaluma and Casa Grande, but the affects of difficult pre-league battles have left their marks even as they start Vine Valley Athletic League play.

The pre-league portion of the football year has not been kind to either Petaluma’s Trojans or Casa Grande Gauchos as they enter league play with 1-3 records. And both have their share or more of injuries as they open the counting part of their seasons.

Petaluma plays at home against American Canyon’s Wolves, while Casa Grande goes to Napa to play Justin-Siena to get things started.

St. Vincent, too, is a bit banged up with several key players missing as it faces an athletic Burton team from San Francisco at Yarbrough Field Saturday afternoon.

Trojans vs. Wolves

Coming off a difficult pre-league schedule, Petaluma’s Trojans get no break as they start VVAL play against another strong American Canyon team.

The Wolves were second to Vintage in the league’s first football season last year, and are off to another strong start, winning all four of their pre-league games. They are the highest ranked team in the VVAL starting league play, rated by MaxPreps the No. 4 Division 3 team in the North Coast Section.

Petaluma’s major concern is health coming off physical losses to Foothill (59-0) and Del Norte (49-7). Last week against Del Norte, Petaluma played with several starters sidelined, including team captain Matthew Salyers, injured. “We had a lot of players playing out of position,” the coach Rick Krist notes..

Despite the discrepancy in records, Krist believes Petaluma has a chance if his team can get healthy.

“I think we can compete with them, but we have to get some people healthy and have a good week of practice,” he explains.

But the Petaluma coach also knows what the Trojans face. “They (the Wolves) are physical and have good athletes,” he says. “They are different from the team we saw last year (in a 43-16 American Canyon win). They have changed their whole offensive package.”

American Canyon is directed by returning quarterback Vance Eschenburg, but has all sorts of other explosive weapons.

Last week in a 29-6 win over Wood, Ezekiel Anderson scored on 67 and 11 yard bursts and Kaave Gaviola broke a touchdown run of 98 yards. Anderson finished the game with 83 rushing yards and Anderson gained 101 on just 10 carries.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Gauchos vs. Braves

Records can be deceiving. Casa Grande goes into its VVAL-opening game with a 1-3 record, while Justin-Siena hosts the game in Napa with a 4-0 mark.

However, while the Braves have beaten Piedmont (35-9), Healdsburg (27-0), Armijo (40-7) and Archbishop Riordan (43-31), Casa Grande’s losses have come to Windsor, ranked No. 5 among NCS Division 5 schools, 44-21; San Marin in overtime, 17-14, and Maria Carrillo, 21-14, in a game it led until the final quarter.

Still, the Braves are a vastly different team from the one that was 5-7 last season and 1-5 in league play.

Throughout the pre-league season, the Braves have shown a potent offense, led by speedster Solomon Antonini who ran a kickoff back 90 yards and, on the next play from scrimmage, picked up a fumble and returned it for a 15-yard touchdown in the win over Archbishop Riordan.