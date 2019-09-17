Casa Grande loses two-touchdown lead in defeat at Maria Carrillo

Casa Grande gave up a two touchdown lead in the second half, and the Gauchos dropped a 21-14 decision to previously winless Maria Carrillo at Santa Rosa last Friday.

Most of the damage by the Pumas came by way of their running game that had been kept in check until mid-way through the third quarter.

Casa punched in touchdowns in the second and third quarters, and appeared to be on its way to a successful road outing until the Carrillo ground game kicked into gear. Led by the defensive work of Antonio Bernadino and Matt Herrera, the Gauchos held their hosts to four scattered first downs until the five-minute mark in the third period.

Suddenly the Pumas found their offensive rhythm on the ground, scored on two quick drives to tie things up at 14-14, and the tone of the game completely changed. Overall, Carrillo ran for 158 yards in the second half with a big push coming from up front.

The game was decided late in the final quarter after the Gauchos got the ball out of the shadow of their goal posts with solid runs by Herrera and Ryan Kaspar. A decision to try to move the chains on a fourth down from their own 37 backfired, however, when quarterback Miguel Robertson was trapped in the backfield by a band of Pumas.

With time running out, the Pumas made good use of a short field by scoring the

go-ahead touchdown on a 20-yard run by Logan Kraut, and Carrillo took the lead for good in the final minutes.

Casa Grande had one last gasp, but could not get anything going across the midfield stripe, and time elapsed.

The Gauchos had a strong outing in the first half and led 7-0 at intermission.

A 61-yard drive in 11 plays was punctuated by strong runs by Herrera and Dominic Giomi.

Herrera took advantage of a solid block up front by Johnny Fragakis on a draw play to score from 16 yards out, and Casa built a 7-0 advantage at the top of the

second quarter.

The Gauchos began to press their advantage on the next series with sophomore quarterback Dominic Feliciano at the controls. Casa moved the ball for a couple of

first downs keyed by a pass completion of eight yards from Feliciano to Herrera.

Robertson came back in to the contest, and Casa moved for another first down on a run by Antonio Bernadini, but disaster was about to strike. A lofted pass to the

right side by Robertson was intercepted on the 18-yard line by Kraut who returned it all the way to the house on a very athletic run in the open field. An illegal block at midfield brought the ball back on a penalty, but the Pumas retained the ball.

Early in the second half, the Gauchos didn’t appear to lose any juice, sacking Carrillo quarterback Brodi Harris to take ball possession on the Puma 36.

Casa Grande scored on three plays with the touchdown coming on a 21-yard pass in the left end zone from Robertson to Dominic Mchale. Mchale out jumped Puma defenders for the six pointer, and Casa appeared to be cruising.

Following an exchange of possession, the Pumas suddenly got a second wind, and eventually scored three unanswered touchdowns against the tiring Casa defense to win their first game of the season. Casa Grande slipped to 1-3 with the disappointing loss.

Herrera, who had a team leading 238 yards rushing going into the contest, finished with 94 to pace the Gauchos.

The Casa JV squad improved to 3-1 on the season with a convincing 28-20 win in the preliminary game.