Petaluma Speedway wraps up championship point racing Saturday night

Mitch Machado #9z hopes to beat Matt While #3 and the other Super Stock racers for his 11th win of the season. Photo by Action Captured Images.

Tom Brown #3r and Jeremy Tjensvold #3xr are in a close Mini Stock championship battle. Photo by Action Captured Images.

It has been an exciting season at Petaluma Speedway this year. Though this Saturday will be the final point race, October will still have three events on the schedule with extra money on the line. This Saturday night, the PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprints, Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks, Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micros and Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks will all take their turns on the 3/8 mile adobe oval

Angelique Bell appears to be headed for the Wingless Spec Sprint championship. Last time out, she enjoyed another Top 10 finish, giving her eight total in her nine starts. She also has four Top 5 finishes and one feature triumph. This would be her second Spec Sprint championship as she was the Silver Dollar Speedway title winner a few seasons ago. There is still the possibility of a few positions changing hands. With Sparky Howard not having such a good night the last time out, Scott Chapeta closed in on him even more with his fourth place finish.

Cody Fendley has scored two victories this season and was third at the most recent race. On that occasion, past Winged 360 Sprint Car champion Bradley Terrell was making history. Not only did he win the big PitStopUSA.com Shootout race for the Winged 360 Sprint Cars, pocketing $3,000 in the process, he also won his fourth Spec Sprint feature of the season. If Terrell shows up this week, he is certainly somebody to contend with. Some of the stars of the show to watch for this week include Top 5 ranked Boy Moniz, Keith Calvino, Bob Davis, long time Petaluma competitor Tony Bernard and Dennis Furia Jr.

Normally, when a division championship has been wrapped up, there may not be much excitement going into the next two races. However, it’s different in the Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks. Reigning champion Mitch Machado is on the verge of history. He has won all 10 Main Events this year in the Baker Motorsports entry, giving him a commanding lead in the championship battle over past champion Steve Studebaker. If Machado wins this week, he will have won every point earning event of the season. If he is able to win the Adobe Cup/Bob McCoy Memorial big money race the following week, he will be the only driver in the history of the speedway to win every Main Event in this division for the entire season. This makes Machado a marked man going into the week.

Studebaker has been very consistent this season with nine top 5 finishes in his 10 starts. Last time out, saw him earn his division leading fifth runner-up finish with his closest point rival, two-time champion Matt While, fishing third. While tops the division with four third place finishes to go with his one second place effort. There is still the possibility that While could pass Studebaker should Studebaker slip up.