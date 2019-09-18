Petaluma Speedway wraps up championship point racing Saturday night

DON MARTIN II
September 17, 2019, 6:17PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Don Martin II

(925)-458-3446

Mitch Machado #9z hopes to beat Matt While #3 and the other Super Stock racers for his 11th win of the season. Photo by Action Captured Images.

Tom Brown #3r and Jeremy Tjensvold #3xr are in a close Mini Stock championship battle. Photo by Action Captured Images.

Petaluma Speedway Wraps Up Championship Point Racing Saturday Night

It has been an exciting season at Petaluma Speedway this year. Though this Saturday will be the final point race, October will still have three events on the schedule with extra money on the line. This Saturday night, the PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprints, Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks, Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micros and Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks will all take their turns on the 3/8 mile adobe oval

Angelique Bell appears to be headed for the Wingless Spec Sprint championship. Last time out, she enjoyed another Top 10 finish, giving her eight total in her nine starts. She also has four Top 5 finishes and one feature triumph. This would be her second Spec Sprint championship as she was the Silver Dollar Speedway title winner a few seasons ago. There is still the possibility of a few positions changing hands. With Sparky Howard not having such a good night the last time out, Scott Chapeta closed in on him even more with his fourth place finish.

Cody Fendley has scored two victories this season and was third at the most recent race. On that occasion, past Winged 360 Sprint Car champion Bradley Terrell was making history. Not only did he win the big PitStopUSA.com Shootout race for the Winged 360 Sprint Cars, pocketing $3,000 in the process, he also won his fourth Spec Sprint feature of the season. If Terrell shows up this week, he is certainly somebody to contend with. Some of the stars of the show to watch for this week include Top 5 ranked Boy Moniz, Keith Calvino, Bob Davis, long time Petaluma competitor Tony Bernard and Dennis Furia Jr.

Normally, when a division championship has been wrapped up, there may not be much excitement going into the next two races. However, it’s different in the Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks. Reigning champion Mitch Machado is on the verge of history. He has won all 10 Main Events this year in the Baker Motorsports entry, giving him a commanding lead in the championship battle over past champion Steve Studebaker. If Machado wins this week, he will have won every point earning event of the season. If he is able to win the Adobe Cup/Bob McCoy Memorial big money race the following week, he will be the only driver in the history of the speedway to win every Main Event in this division for the entire season. This makes Machado a marked man going into the week.

Studebaker has been very consistent this season with nine top 5 finishes in his 10 starts. Last time out, saw him earn his division leading fifth runner-up finish with his closest point rival, two-time champion Matt While, fishing third. While tops the division with four third place finishes to go with his one second place effort. There is still the possibility that While could pass Studebaker should Studebaker slip up.

Should While slip up, Gary Adams could seize the opportunity to move up a spot into third. Adams has matched While with four third place finishes of his own. Some of the other stars to watch for this week include Manny Avila, past champion Shawn McCoy, Tim O’Hara, Austin Ohlinger and Sid Hess.

There is a close battle taking place in the 600 Micro Sprints. Despite being rather dominant at times with four feature victories in his seven starts, Nick Robfogel is not leading the way. The very consistent Justin Adiego has a 15 point advantage. Adiego has all Top 5 finishes in his seven starts, including one win, one second and three third place efforts. It will be a challenge for Robfogel to get past Adiego in the standings even if he wins. Kyle Grissom has also picked up a feature win this season and holds third in the standings by 22 points ahead of Carroll Mendenhall. These four are anticipated this week along with Rob Brown, Sam Borland, Anton Gianini and Trevor Mendenhall.

The Mini Stock championship battle comes to a close with teammates Jeremy Tjensvold and Tom Brown enjoying a good battle. Both drivers have earned Top 5 finishes in each of their eight starts, but Tjensvold has five victories to three for Brown. Brown is the reigning champion and has a shot at becoming the first repeat champion in this class in more than a decade. Everybody else in the pack would just like to make a trip to the winner’s circle. However, beating the two leaders seems to be easier said than done.

Sophie Shelly is currently running third, 19 points in front of Darien Balestrini and 21 ahead of Roy Dearing. Dearing earned his second runner-up finish of the season last time out, but Balestrini has six Top 5 finishes to five for Dearing. It’s possible there could be some changes in the order after this race. Others to watch for include Antonio Miramontez, Randy Miramontez, Jason Grover and Danny Manzoni.

Saturday’s show wraps up the championship racing with another entertaining lineup of divisions. However, racing will continue in October with the Seventh annual Adobe Cup/Bob McCoy open show on Oct, 5, featuring PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks. The following weekend will offer USAC Western 360 Sprint Cars and General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars and the season will close out a week after that with a $1,000 to win makeup race for the McLea’s Tire Service IMCA Modifieds. The PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprints, General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars and the Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks will also be there.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine