REG celebrates 40th anniversary

September 17, 2019, 5:31PM

Redwood Empire Gymnastics is celebrating its 40 anniversary Saturday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. The academy will also be celebrating National Gymnastics Day.

The day will be packed with fun for young gymnasts, their parents, grandparents and the public. Included will be a snow cone tent, popcorn, obstacle course, a wheel to spin for prizes and party gifts.

Current REG athletes will be perform, followed by a handstand contest open to all and divided by age groups.

The non-profit North Bay Gymnastics Booster Club will host a silent auction.

The event at the Center will be followed by a “Come as you were Prom Party” at the Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Guests are asked to come dressed as you were or just pick up a bowtie or tiara at the door and enjoy food and wine along with live and silent auctions while they dance the night away to throw-back tunes. The dinner is a 21 and over event. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at: nbgb2019fallfundraiser.eventbrite.com

