Tune-up volleyball match turns into a struggle for Petaluma

Petaluma was forced to come from behind early to get past visiting American Canyon, 3-0, on Tuesday, but its toughest test of the young volleyball season waits on the horizon. The T-Girls travel to Napa on Thursday to take on Vine Valley Athletic League favorite Vintage High in a battle of league unbeatens.

The T-Girls struggled against the Lady Wolves as coach Ryan Hughes substituted liberally to get his team prepared for their upcoming test. Petaluma might have been guilty of overlooking an American Canyon team that finished last in Vine Valley Athletic League play last season, and it almost cost them in the first set.

“We have a battle royal going on for the libero position,” noted Hughes before the game. “We are going to let the girls decide that tonight.”

The Lady Wolves made things tough for Petaluma, pushing the Trojans to the limit in three sets 27-25, 25-20 and 25-20.

Nothing came easy for the T-Girls, who played the match without the designated libero position player in an off-colored jersey.

American Canyon led for the entire first set until Emma Weiand made a soft placement over net that found open space on the floor to knot the count at 24-24.

The T-Girls finally pulled away as the teams exchanged mishits down the stretch.

Weiand had some of her booming kills, but most of her best work came on more controlled balls that found open scoring territory. She did finish with 12 kills to pace the T-Girl offense.

Finally, with Abby Delaney serving some well-directed balls into the teeth of the American Canyon defense, the T-Girls held on for the first-set win.

In the second set, the T-Girls broke to a 14-7 lead, and it looked like they would pull away. American Canyon middle blocker Ava Boloyan had to leave briefly because of dizziness, but when she returned, so did the American Canyon offense.

The shorter American Canyon club rolled out eight consecutive points, with some effective passing, and pulled ahead, 15-14, before a much-needed point at the net by Lily Paschoal of Petaluma.

Paschoal got another kill at the center of the net, and the T-Girls finally pulled away, 25-20, to grab the second set.

The third set was dotted with the longest rally of the evening which was kept alive on an over-the-head running save out of bounds by hustling Petaluma senior Alexis Nagy.

Weiand continued strong play at the net, and she got able scoring assistance from Juliet Mattox, Paschoal and Lilah Bacon. One of the returns by Bacon in the late going was a soft hit with her left hand. Bacon also contributed four kills.

While others were recording hard-hit balls at the net, it was Kaleigh Weiand who put together a very strong all-around game. She moved from one side of the defense to the other in order to keep the ball alive with digs and sets for her teammates, in addition to making five free ball kills.

Anna Hospodar quietly contributed some workmanlike hits from the back row to keep rallies alive as well.

Still, the Wolves would not go away, and upped the margin to 24-20 with a cross-court winner.

A kill at center court by Mattox ended things at 25-20, and the T-Girls can now focus on the key contest against Vintage. The overall record for Petaluma is now 11-1.

Petaluma also rallied down the stretch to defeat American Canyon 2-1 in the preliminary junior varsity game. The deciding set ended at 15-7.