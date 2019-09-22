Gauchos rally to win first VVAL football game

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 21, 2019, 6:39PM

Casa Grande’s Gauchos erased an early two-touchdown deficit to defeat Justin-Siena, 41-34, in a game played in Napa Friday night. The Gaucho victory evened their record at 2-2 and came in the Vine Valley Athletic League opener for both sides. The loss was the first for Justin-Siena after four non-league victories.

Justin-Siena jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead before Casa Grande regrouped to tie the game 13-13 at the half. Two Gaucho third-quarter scores gave the Gauchos a 27-13 lead, and allowed them to hang on to the finish.

A 54-yard connection from Casa quarterback Miguel Robertson to Rashad Nixon upped the Casa lead to 34-13 and allowed the Gauchos to withstand a three touchdown final period finish by the Braves.

Robertson was nine of 14 for 236 yards and three touchdowns for Casa Grande with Nixon, coming back from an injury, grabbing three of the passes for 134 yards.

Dominic Giomi rushed for 86 yards and Matt Herrera added 84 for the Gauchos, who host defending league champion Vintage next week.

