St. Vincent plays perfect half in win over Burton

St. Vincent High School’s Mustangs played a perfect first half and went on to batter Burton’s Pumas, 55-0, on Yarbrough Field Saturday afternoon.

St. Vincent scored touchdowns on every possession in the first half as it avenged a 54-21 loss to the San Francisco school last season. The second half was played with a running clock.

It was just a bad day for Burton. The Pumas’ bus got caught up in a traffic jam and was late arriving for the game. Once the contest started, the visitors lost their best player, D1 prospect Alfonzo Smith, to an injury, and the afternoon, slightly cooler than normal for St. Vincent Saturday afternoon games, was still difficult on the Pumas, who are more used to fog than sun.

It all really made no difference to the Mustangs who dominated every aspect of the game.

St. Vincent sophomore quarterback Jacob Porteous was a perfect 9-for-9 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Rory Morgan, Jeremy Bukolsky and Dante Antonini for scores.

The Mustangs fantastic freshman, Kai Hall, rushed for 198 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns.

The win improved St. Vincent to 4-1 on the season going into a game at Healdsburg next Friday night . The loss was Burton’s first after two wins.