Casa Grande gets its shot at VVAL football big boy

Casa Grande’s surging Gauchos play what may be their most important football game of the season on their home field Friday night when they take on Vintage’s defending Vine Valley Athletic League champion Crushers.

Friday is also a big night for Petaluma’s Trojans who are hoping to get their season turned around in their homecoming game against Justin-Siena.

St. Vincent’s Mustangs, riding the emotional high of a big win over Burton, continue their quest for a high playoff position at Healdsburg.

Gauchos vs. Crushers

There is still a lot of football to be played, but Casa Grande’s Gauchos will get a chance Friday night to see if they are ready to play with the VVAL’s big boys as they host almost everybody’s pick to retain ownership of the league title.

“They are the best team we’re going to face all year, league or non-league,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. ”We’re excited to have the opportunity to play them.

Vintage hasn’t done anything to dissuade prep football followers that its initial favorites roll was anything but on target. The Crushers manhandled Wood from Vacaville, 41-0; and El Cerrito, 29-9, while beating Acalanes from Lafayette, 28-20. Acalanes is the No. 4-ranked team in the North Coast Division 4, right behind Cardinal Newman and Marin Catholic. The Crushers’ only loss was to Bellamine of San Jose, 21-13.

The game will mark Vintage’s first in defense of its title after receiving a bye last week.

The Crushers are a running team. They have pounded out 939 ground yards in their four games, averaging 232.5 yards per game. Mauricio Castro leads the way with 299 yards and an average of better than seven yards per carry. But he has been just one of 10 different Crusher ball carriers. Bill Chadez (119 yards), Pedja Zivovic (114 yards), Jeremy Bradley (169 yards) and Dylan Smith (194 yards) have each run for more than 100 yards already this season.

By contrast, the Crushers have passed just 35 times in four games, completing 14 for 228 yards.

Casa Grande hosts the game with a deceptive 2-3 record after opening its league season with a 41-34 win over Justin-Siena last week. The Gauchos feel that all three of their losses came in winnable games.

The Gauchos trailed their opening game against Windsor by just three points at the halftime, before two quick Jaguar second half scores turned the game around. They lost to San Marin, 17-14, in overtime after failing to score from the 4-yard line in regulation and failed to hold a two-touchdown lead in a 21-14 loss to Maria Carrillo.

Returning all-league back Matt Herrera has been a consistent go-to guy for the Gauchos, gaining 418 yards on 89 carries. In recent games, particularly in the win over Justin Siena, Dominic Giomi has given Casa a major rushing lift. He ran for 86 yards in the Gaucho win and has 222 on the season.

Unlike the ground-bound Crushers, passing has been a big part of the Casa Grande offense. Quarterback Miguel Robertson has completed 40 of 83 attempts for 638 yards and seven touchdowns. Five of those scoring passes have gone to senior Dominic Mchale who has 18 catches for 266 yards. Casa Grande bolstered its passing game last week with the return of senior wide receiver Rashad Nixon who injured his shoulder on the first series of the season and didn’t return until last week. He celebrated by catching a 76-yard touchdown pass against Justin-Siena.