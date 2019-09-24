Casa Grande gets its shot at VVAL football big boy

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR
September 24, 2019, 11:55AM

Casa Grande’s surging Gauchos play what may be their most important football game of the season on their home field Friday night when they take on Vintage’s defending Vine Valley Athletic League champion Crushers.

Friday is also a big night for Petaluma’s Trojans who are hoping to get their season turned around in their homecoming game against Justin-Siena.

St. Vincent’s Mustangs, riding the emotional high of a big win over Burton, continue their quest for a high playoff position at Healdsburg.

Gauchos vs. Crushers

There is still a lot of football to be played, but Casa Grande’s Gauchos will get a chance Friday night to see if they are ready to play with the VVAL’s big boys as they host almost everybody’s pick to retain ownership of the league title.

“They are the best team we’re going to face all year, league or non-league,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. ”We’re excited to have the opportunity to play them.

Vintage hasn’t done anything to dissuade prep football followers that its initial favorites roll was anything but on target. The Crushers manhandled Wood from Vacaville, 41-0; and El Cerrito, 29-9, while beating Acalanes from Lafayette, 28-20. Acalanes is the No. 4-ranked team in the North Coast Division 4, right behind Cardinal Newman and Marin Catholic. The Crushers’ only loss was to Bellamine of San Jose, 21-13.

The game will mark Vintage’s first in defense of its title after receiving a bye last week.

The Crushers are a running team. They have pounded out 939 ground yards in their four games, averaging 232.5 yards per game. Mauricio Castro leads the way with 299 yards and an average of better than seven yards per carry. But he has been just one of 10 different Crusher ball carriers. Bill Chadez (119 yards), Pedja Zivovic (114 yards), Jeremy Bradley (169 yards) and Dylan Smith (194 yards) have each run for more than 100 yards already this season.

By contrast, the Crushers have passed just 35 times in four games, completing 14 for 228 yards.

Casa Grande hosts the game with a deceptive 2-3 record after opening its league season with a 41-34 win over Justin-Siena last week. The Gauchos feel that all three of their losses came in winnable games.

The Gauchos trailed their opening game against Windsor by just three points at the halftime, before two quick Jaguar second half scores turned the game around. They lost to San Marin, 17-14, in overtime after failing to score from the 4-yard line in regulation and failed to hold a two-touchdown lead in a 21-14 loss to Maria Carrillo.

Returning all-league back Matt Herrera has been a consistent go-to guy for the Gauchos, gaining 418 yards on 89 carries. In recent games, particularly in the win over Justin Siena, Dominic Giomi has given Casa a major rushing lift. He ran for 86 yards in the Gaucho win and has 222 on the season.

Unlike the ground-bound Crushers, passing has been a big part of the Casa Grande offense. Quarterback Miguel Robertson has completed 40 of 83 attempts for 638 yards and seven touchdowns. Five of those scoring passes have gone to senior Dominic Mchale who has 18 catches for 266 yards. Casa Grande bolstered its passing game last week with the return of senior wide receiver Rashad Nixon who injured his shoulder on the first series of the season and didn’t return until last week. He celebrated by catching a 76-yard touchdown pass against Justin-Siena.

For Casa Grande to be successful against the powerful Crushers it is going to have to step up its defense, which is yielding better than 25 points per game. Sophomores Ryan Kasper and Antonio Bernardini have been carrying much of the defensive load so far.

Antonio said he doesn’t know what the outcome will be, but he knows the Gauchos will not back down. “As long as we can look back on it and know that we gave it our all, we’ll be alright,” he explained.

Kick off for the varsity game is at 7 p.m.

TROJANS VS. BRAVES

After three straight one-sided losses to extremely physical teams, Petaluma’s Trojans might be looking for a breather. It won’t happen this week.

Petaluma plays its second VVAL game against a Justin-Siena team that won just one league game last season and lost its first counting game this year.

But, the Braves are a very much different team from last season.

The Braves won all four of their non-league games, beating Piedmont, 35-9; Healdsburg, 27-0; Armijo, 40-7; and Archbishop Riordan, 41-31, before losing to Casa Grande last week, 41-34.

Even in the loss, Justin-Siena was impressive against Casa, building a two-touchdown lead and then coming back from a two-touchdown deficit to make for an exciting game.

Of major concern for Petaluma is the Braves propensity for the big play. Against Casa, quarterback Hudson Beers connected on touchdown passes of 86 and 88 yards in the first quarter and, later, running back Noah Young broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist is well aware of how tough the Braves’ can be. “They are a good team,” he observed. “They have some explosive players.”

After the Trojans did some exploding of their own in a 53-34 win over Santa Rosa in their second game of the season, they have been hammered by Foothill from Pleasanton, 59-0; Del Norte from Cresent City 49-7, and American Canyon in the VVAL opener last week, 34-0.

That stretch has left them pretty well beat up, and will force Krist and his staff to make some changes this week.

Krist said the injuries and offensive problems the Trojans are having — just 54 total yards against American Canyon — calls for some lineup alterations.

“We will try some changes to help protect our quarterback,” the coach said.

Defensively, the Trojans will try to continue to play with the intensity they demonstrated last week. Although American Canyon ended up gaining 416 yards, the majority of those came in the second half as the under-manned Trojans wore down.

“I was really proud of our defense,” said Krist. “I thought we made some big strides.”

American Canyon led just 13-0 at the half.

Kick off for the varsity is at 7 p.m.

Mustangs vs. Greyhounds

St. Vincent’s high-powered Mustangs hope to match success with tradition when they play Friday Night at Healdsburg’s Recreation Park against the rebuilding Healdsburg High Greyhounds.

Recreation Park is one of the oldest and most nostalgic high school football venues in the Redwood Empire. The Mustangs gallop onto the field of nostalgia with a 4-1 team that ranks with the best small schools in the Redwood Empire.

Healdsburg is in the process of rebuilding its team under new coach Shaun Montacino after dropping football for a season last year.

Results have been predictable for a team that is, effectively, starting from scratch — losses to Sir Francis Drake, Justin-Siena, Cloverdale, Livermore and San Rafael. The loss, last week, to San Rafael, 21-6, came against a team that gave St. Vincent a pretty good tussle before losing, 33-20.

Healdsburg does have the potential for big plays from rushing leader Cody Dugan and speedy sophomore wide receiver Jacob Precado.

St. Vincent goes into the game on a roll. Since losing its only game to Willits, 27-0, the Mustangs have bounced back to beat San Rafael, 33-20, and, last week, Burton of San Francisco, 55-0, in what coach Trent Herzog called, “The best game we’ve played in the two years I’ve been here. Burton defeated the Mustangs last season, 54-21.

St. Vincent, basically a running team, did display a strong passing game against Burton with sophomore quarterback Jacob Porteous throwing a perfect 9-for-9 for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman running back Kai Hall added to his growing yardage total and reputation with 198 yards and four touchdowns.

With no junior varsity game, St. Vincent will go into the game with its full complement of 33 players healthy and available.

Two players who have missed almost the entire season — running back Devaneaux Sagaral and two-way lineman Tommy Izard are still healing, but are expected to be back for the Morro Bay game in two weeks.

Herzog isn’t taking anything for granted, but he is a realist about the game.

“We are excited to be playing a Friday night game at Recreation Park,” the St. Vincent coach said. “It has one of the best football atmospheres and traditions in the Redwood Empire.

“We’re going to play hard and respect our opponent. We want to get better each day and each week.”

Varsity kickoff is at 7 p.m.

